Gorham, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

truecountry935.com

Actor Tony Shalhoub Announces Donation to USM Center for the Arts

Tony Shalhoub, the “Monk” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star, was a theater student who graduated from the University of Southern Maine in 1977. Shaloub wanted to thank USM for launching his career while pledging $150,000 for USM’s proposed new arts center. He has been named honorary chair of the fundraising campaign.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

'Monk' star makes donation to new USM center for the arts

PORTLAND, Maine — The stars were out at the University of Southern Maine on Thursday. Famed actor Tony Shalhoub returned to USM, where he graduated in the 1970s, to announce he was joining a fundraising push for the school. The Tony Award winner was named the honorary chair of...
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

Did You Know That Rum Once Caused A Riot In Portland Maine?

Have you heard the story about how rum once caused a riot in Portland? No, we're not talking about the occasional Saturday night scuffle in the Old Port, either. According to the Maine History website and the New England Historical Society website, the Portland Rum Riot happened in early June of 1855.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Gorham kids compete in free throw shooting competition

GORHAM (WGME) - A display of skills on the court in Gorham Saturday for the annual free throw championship. The local chapter of the Knights of the Columbus puts on the competition each year for kids between nine and 14 years old. Each kid gets 15 free throws to see...
GORHAM, ME
earnthenecklace.com

Ross Ketschke Leaving WMTW: Where Is the Portland Anchor Going?

The people of Portland have always loved watching Ross Ketschke on weekends. He is always so precise and upbeat at whatever he does. Now, Ross Ketschke is leaving WMTW-TV for an exciting opportunity. News 8 viewers are now wondering where he is going and what is his next job. They especially want to know if he will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Well, there is some positive news regarding his exit. Find out what Ross Ketschke said about his departure from WMTW News 8.
PORTLAND, ME
bowdoinorient.com

Pepsigate: campus-wide beverage brand switch divides Bowdoin community

Coke or Pepsi? Bowdoin has taken its side in the age-old debate, signing a contract with PepsiCo in October 2022. The decision has only recently made waves, as changes in beverage availability became apparent in the dining halls and C-Store starting this semester. Prior to October, the College did not...
BOWDOIN, ME
The Maine Monitor

Researchers seek statewide changes to save clam fishery from climate-driven collapse

Bailey Pennell digs for quahogs, also known as hard clams, in Freeport. Photo by Annie Ropeik. The Harraseeket River recedes slowly but steadily around Chad Coffin’s metal skiff, until the boat is beached on a partly exposed mudflat. Coffin and his daughter, Bailey Pennell, are already out of the skiff, rakes in hand and rubber boots sinking deep into the gray-brown muck.
FREEPORT, ME
Q97.9

Dunkin’ Boozy Beverages Served at Lost Valley in Auburn Today

Today the Dunkin' Winter Warrior tour is rolling into Lost Valley in Auburn. There will be a Dunkin’ sampling truck to hand out free iced coffee samples and Brownie Batter Donuts at an outdoor bar. Skiers who show their Dunkin’ Rewards membership today will also get 15% off their Lost Valley lift ticket price. There's gonna be cool Dunkin' swag and $5 Dunkin’ cards handed out left and right. There will even be an inflatable curling rink open to the public.
AUBURN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NY man sentenced for taking underage Maine girl out of state

PORTLAND, Maine — A man from New York convicted of transporting an underage Maine girl out of state for sex will spend several years in prison. Tyler Streeter, 28, was sentenced in federal court in Portland to six years Wednesday, with five years of supervised release. He was convicted on a felony charge of interstate transportation of a minor.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Maine GOP elects new party chair

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Republican party has a new leader. In Augusta on Saturday, the Maine GOP elected former state Rep. Joel Stetkis to serve as chair. Stetkis is a builder from Canaan who served four consecutive terms in the Maine House. Stetkis, a former Maine House assistant...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine unicyclist completes trek to Florida

WELLS (WGME) - We've seen cyclists complete these impressive treks along the east coast, but one Mainers is nearly finished doing it on just one wheel. 20-year-old Avery Seuter of Wells completed 2,400 miles from Maine to Florida on a unicycle. He left Wells on September 8th and rode all...
WELLS, ME

