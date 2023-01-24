Read full article on original website
Texas teacher resigns after ‘inappropriate communications’ with students, district says
A teacher in a Texas school district resigned following inappropriate communication with students, the district said.
Missing teen with intellectual disability last seen in Spring Branch: CCSO
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - The Comal County Sheriff's Office is looking for 17-year-old Josiah Pearson, last seen Thursday afternoon in Spring Branch, Texas. Pearson has an intellectual disability and was last seen on foot at 4 p.m. at Smithson Valley High School at 14001 SH 46, possibly with a female juvenile.
Deputies search for two teens in Comal County
COMAL COUNTY – A search is underway for two teenagers who were last seen leaving school on Thursday, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office. Josiah James Pearson, 17, and Breana Leighanne Caudill,16, were seen leaving Smithson Valley High School around 4 p.m. Thursday. Josiah is described as...
Texas man arrested after forcing a teen out of a vehicle at gunpoint, deputies say
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man was arrested for aggravated kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl, Bexar County Sheriff Office said. Alexander McCormick, 35, was taken into custody on charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with deadly weapon, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a news conference. Approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday, […]
McAuliffe Middle School students host Rocket Fest to raise money for injured classmate
SAN ANTONIO — On Friday, Students at Mcauliffe Middle School raised money with a carnival to support one of their own still recovering from a severe burn injury over the holidays. Christa McAuliffe Middle School’s Rocket Fest didn’t feature a liftoff, but it did have a dunk tank....
Canyon Lake HS warns parents another teacher may have had ‘inappropriate communication’ with a student
CANYON LAKE – For the second time in a little more than two months, a Canyon Lake High School teacher is being investigated for a possible improper relationship with a student. Principal Mark Oberholtzer told parents Tuesday in a letter that he had learned on Monday about allegations of...
Suspect evading police enters Stevens High Schoool, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Two NISD schools were placed on lockdown after police chased three teenagers in a stolen car Friday morning. Police tried to pull over a stolen car on Dugas Drive, but the driver of the car took off and crashed. Three boys got out of the car...
Southwest ISD students raise money for classmate recovering from severe burns
SAN ANTONIO – A school tradition was used to turn tragedy into hope. Marcus Rutledge, 14, was left with severe burns to over 85% of his body after an accident in the kitchen over the holidays. His parents say he was joking and playing around in the kitchen moments...
Comal Co. seek public’s help finding endangered teen
The Comal County Sheriff's Office is searching for 17 year old with a disability who went missing Friday, according to a news release.
San Antonio Police searching for missing teen
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in finding a missing teenage girl. Kaleth Alejandra Reyna, 17, was last seen on the 14000 block of Vance Jackson Rd. on the northwest side of town. She is 5'4" tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds and has brown...
KSAT sports anchor arrested and charged with DWI
SAN ANTONIO — Longtime KSAT 12 sports anchor Greg Simmons was arrested and charged with DWI early Friday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said. According to an arrest report, a deputy spotted the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe going 20 mph on East Evans Road just before 3 a.m. The deputy pulled over the driver, identified as Gregory Simmons, and asked him to perform a field sobriety test. The report says he was unable to perform parts of the test and handed the deputy a credit card instead of his driver’s license.
Man arrested after holding teens at gunpoint, kidnapping 15-year-old girl, BCSO says
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged in a kidnapping case after deputies rescued a 15-year-old girl he had taken at gunpoint, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Around 12:30 p.m. Friday, a group of three teens, including the girl and two other high...
Local school districts seeing exodus of staff
San Antonio-Northside ISD says their buses are at capacity with students sitting three to a seat. But their bus driver shortage is so severe, some students face a wait upwards to an hour. Bus driver Pat Santos plays a big role in getting many Northside ISD students to school each day. But she needs help. There’s a lack of drivers in the district. “They’re having to wait because you know the rain and stuff the weather conditions to me it’s like I feel bad you know," said Santos.
What rules govern student-teacher communication?
COMAL COUNTY, Texas — Comal ISD officials said Wednesday that a Canyon Lake High School teacher has resigned after allegations of "inappropriate communication" with a student. Just last Friday, a Boerne ISD teacher resigned from her position after being accused of having inappropriate communication with students. Both school districts...
One hospitalized after neighbors fire gunshots in backyards, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – One person was hospitalized in critical condition after two neighbors fired multiple gunshots in their backyards, according to San Antonio police. SAPD responded to the shooting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 6500 block of Buena Vista. Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old woman with a...
Trial for Air Force Major accused of murdering wife continues Monday
SAN ANTONIO — The trial for the Air Force Major accused of murdering his wife is set to pick back up on Monday. The trial has been going on for more than a week now. Andre McDonald faces up to life in prison if found guilty for killing his wife Andreen back in 2019.
Seguin ISD seeks purchase of Irma Lewis SOLC
(Seguin) — The Seguin ISD Board of Trustees has officially agreed to pursue the purchase of the Irma Lewis Seguin Outdoor Learning Center. Trustees on Tuesday unanimously gave Seguin ISD Superintendent Dr. Matthew Gutierrez the authorization to begin negotiations toward the potential purchase of the outdoor learning center located at 1865 E US Highway 90.
Driver arrested for intoxication assault in East Side crash, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested for intoxication assault after a crash on the East Side left one person hospitalized in serious condition, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened at 5:45 p.m. Friday in the 6000 block of New Sulphur Springs. Police said the victim was...
DNA confirms skull found in San Antonio is woman who vanished in 2016, family says
SAN ANTONIO — The family of a Texas woman who vanished more than five years ago said DNA confirmed that a skull found near a San Antonio flea market belonged to the missing mother and grandmother. In a Facebook post, Maria Jesus Llamas’ said the skull, found near the...
Comal County deputies searching for two teens last seen leaving school Thursday
COMAL COUNTY, Texas – A search is underway for two teens last seen leaving Smithson Valley High School on Thursday, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office. Josiah James Pearson and Breana Leighanne Caudill were last seen at 4 p.m., Jan. 26, leaving the school on foot, deputies said.
Comments / 0