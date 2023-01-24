ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boerne, TX

KSAT 12

Deputies search for two teens in Comal County

COMAL COUNTY – A search is underway for two teenagers who were last seen leaving school on Thursday, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office. Josiah James Pearson, 17, and Breana Leighanne Caudill,16, were seen leaving Smithson Valley High School around 4 p.m. Thursday. Josiah is described as...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas man arrested after forcing a teen out of a vehicle at gunpoint, deputies say

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man was arrested for aggravated kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl, Bexar County Sheriff Office said. Alexander McCormick, 35, was taken into custody on charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with deadly weapon, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a news conference. Approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday, […]
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KSAT sports anchor arrested and charged with DWI

SAN ANTONIO — Longtime KSAT 12 sports anchor Greg Simmons was arrested and charged with DWI early Friday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said. According to an arrest report, a deputy spotted the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe going 20 mph on East Evans Road just before 3 a.m. The deputy pulled over the driver, identified as Gregory Simmons, and asked him to perform a field sobriety test. The report says he was unable to perform parts of the test and handed the deputy a credit card instead of his driver’s license.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Local school districts seeing exodus of staff

San Antonio-Northside ISD says their buses are at capacity with students sitting three to a seat. But their bus driver shortage is so severe, some students face a wait upwards to an hour. Bus driver Pat Santos plays a big role in getting many Northside ISD students to school each day. But she needs help. There’s a lack of drivers in the district. “They’re having to wait because you know the rain and stuff the weather conditions to me it’s like I feel bad you know," said Santos.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

What rules govern student-teacher communication?

COMAL COUNTY, Texas — Comal ISD officials said Wednesday that a Canyon Lake High School teacher has resigned after allegations of "inappropriate communication" with a student. Just last Friday, a Boerne ISD teacher resigned from her position after being accused of having inappropriate communication with students. Both school districts...
BOERNE, TX
seguintoday.com

Seguin ISD seeks purchase of Irma Lewis SOLC

(Seguin) — The Seguin ISD Board of Trustees has officially agreed to pursue the purchase of the Irma Lewis Seguin Outdoor Learning Center. Trustees on Tuesday unanimously gave Seguin ISD Superintendent Dr. Matthew Gutierrez the authorization to begin negotiations toward the potential purchase of the outdoor learning center located at 1865 E US Highway 90.
SEGUIN, TX
