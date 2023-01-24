Read full article on original website
CCSO makes drug raid; suspects arrested and released on the same day
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant at 303 Landmark Lane in Jacksboro on Wednesday morning and netted two arrests. When deputies entered the home, they found in the living room next to the couch a bag containing a green leafy substance that Amy Beason identified as Marijuana. In the back bedroom inside Matthew Stevens hat with his cellphone was a black container with a crystal like substance believed to be Methamphetamine. Also in the black container was 2 ¾ round pills believed to be Suboxone, four peach capsules believed to be Gabapentin, one brown capsule thought to be Gabapentin and one blue pill, possibly Clonazepam, according to a report from the sheriff’s department.
Take a live look at Downtown La Follette on demand
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Thanks to the genius of Todd Overbay and the late Frank Payne, the WLAF – Ben Rogers Building Camera is a reality and is now showing you live looks of Downtown La Follette. Terry’s Pharmacy is the sponsor for the WLAF – Ben Rogers Building Camera. Call 423.562.1450 or email jim@1450wlaf.com about showcasing your business on the new cam shot.
RAM set for free 2-day clinic in Byrdstown in February
BYRDSTOWN, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Remote Area Medical’s (RAM) pop-up clinic offering FREE dental, vision and medical services to the Byrdstown, Tenn. and surrounding communities is set for two days only, Feb. 25-26, a Saturday and a Sunday. Potential patients that may be in need of care can learn more HERE. All services are free, no ID required and on a first-come, first-served basis.
Matthew has Moore about what’s happening around town
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN (WLAF) – Now, you can also access local public service announcements to 1450wlaf.com/psa, or you can access them by going to the community tab. There are several events that happen around town each week, and I’m keeping you in the loop about what’s going on in our neck of the woods. Each week, I will share local happenings, and you’ll be up-to-speed. If you have an event that you’d like to share with the rest of Campbell County, give us a call at 423.562.1450 or send us an email to wlaf@1450wlaf.com.
This cold day is a good day for a good jacket; get a free coat today
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Your friends at Community Health of East Tennessee, CHET, are hosting their first “Warm Your Heart” coat drive through Friday, Feb 3, from 8:30am – 4:30 pm. If you or someone you know is in need of a FREE, new or gently...
Justin Lee McIntosh age 30, of Jacksboro
Justin Lee McIntosh age 30, of Jacksboro, passed away on January 25, 2023 at his residence. He was born on July 23, 1992 to Daniel Scott Hawkins and Tina McIntosh in Knoxville Tennessee. Justin was of the Baptist faith and attended Long Hollow Baptist Church in Lafollette. Justin loved to ginseng, doing yard work and cleaning the house. He is preceded in death by his dad Daniel Scott Hawkins, uncle Tracy Hawkins, and grandfather Daniel Boone Hawkins. Justin is survived by:
Planning commission votes to forbid Zones C-1, C-2 storage units
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The first meeting of the LaFollette Regional Planning Commission for 2023 was held Thursday afternoon at City Hall. First line of business was to swear in the three new members. Stan Foust, City of LaFollette Administrator, swore in Melanie Nance, Matthew Grodeman and Lynn Letner. Then, voting took place. Stephanie Solomon was voted as chairman. Melanie Nance was voted as Vice chairman. Matthew Grodeman is the secretary.
Owls win over Johnson County advance to play Wed. at Pigeon Forge
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The La Follette Owls win and move on in the postseason. Saturday at Rogersville, the Owls whipped the Johnson County Longhorns 52-29 in the opening round of the TMSAA Sectionals. La Follette ventures to Piegon Forge on Wednesday to play the Sentinels of Chattanooga Preparatory School. Start time is yet to be announced. La Follette improves to 18 & 5.
Shirley Ruth Queener, age 76, of Jacksboro
Shirley Ruth Queener, age 76, of Jacksboro passed away on Friday January 27, 2023. Shirly enjoyed reading, cooking, and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Shelby and Mildred Perry, brothers, Robert, Ronald and Harold Perry, sisters, Dorothy Asher and Carol...
Powell nips Cougars and Lady Cougars in district match-ups
KNOXVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Both the Campbell Cougars and Lady Cougars had opportunities to leave Hunter Gym with wins, but neither did. Powell edged the Lady Cougars 39-36, and the Cougars early nine-point lead did not stand up, and Powell held on for the 64-58 victory. Campbell plays at Central Friday night. The live telecast begins at 6pm over the WLAF – Doyle’s Tire Shop Sports Network and is shown over the WLAF-Lindsay’s Carpet & Paint Center video player.
It’s time to celebrate 2022 Cougar Football
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Monday night has been set aside to honor 2022 Campbell County High School Football. Players, coaches, cheerleaders, the band and fans will be celebrated on Monday at 6pm at the annual banquet at the Ball Farm. Admission is $10 each and includes a meal. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 01/27/2023-6AM)
