Macon, GA

wgxa.tv

Perry Police work to identify a man connected to theft case

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Perry Police Department is investigating a Theft by Taking case. Officers are working to identify the man pictured below. He is wanted in connection to a Theft by Taking case that the Perry Police department is currently investigating. Anyone with information about the man's identity...
PERRY, GA
41nbc.com

Man arrested in failed bank robbery attempt in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is charged in connection with a bank robbery attempt Friday morning at Truist Bank, located at 3600 Mercer University Drive. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the attempt was reported just after 11 a.m. According to witnesses, a man walked...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

wgxa.tv

Shots fired outside of Lucky's Food Mart in Macon

UPDATE (1-26-2023) -- A 15-year-old male was shot at Lucky's Food Mart on Main Street. According to Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released to his family. No word has been given on any suspects so far and the...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Man wrecks stolen vehicle in Jones County after police chase

JONES COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is behind bars after a multi-county police chase ended in a crash in Jones County on Thursday afternoon. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says Monroe County deputies were chasing a stolen vehicle driven by Neremiah Terrell, when they were asked to assist.
JONES COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Fort Valley Police looking for 7 wanted for forgery

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Fort Valley Police Department needs your help finding seven people. (Photo courtesy of Fort Valley Police Department) Police say they are wanted for forgery in the fourth degree, and conspiracy to commit a crime. If you know where any of these people are...
FORT VALLEY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

60-year-old shot, killed inside his truck outside Mrs. Winner’s restaurant, deputies say

MACON, Ga — A 21-year-old is accused of shooting and killing another man at a fast food restaurant on Tuesday in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Alonzo Hicks after they said he killed 60-year-old Robert Wells of Dublin, Georgia, inside his truck outside the Mrs. Winner’s Restaurant on Pio Nono Ave just after noon.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

wgxa.tv

Sleeping Lab-mix puppies need a home

MACON-BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- With temperature drops in the forecast, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office has something that might warm your heart and home. The Bib County Sheriff's Office posted the "awww" worthy picture on Facebook for anyone looking to adopt one of these playful pups. Sure, they'll keep you on the move, but looks like when they crash, they crash hard!
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

wgxa.tv

Bibb County deputies are looking for a car jack thief

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Cameras caught a man stealing from a local business. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video of a man walking into a business on Gray Highway and leaving with a floor jack. The incident occurred on January 11th. Anyone recognizing the identity of the man...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

Car crash kills 18-year-old Laurens Co. high school football player

A Saturday morning car crash killed one driver and injured another in Laurens County. Car crash kills 18-year-old Laurens Co. high school …. A Saturday morning car crash killed one driver and injured another in Laurens County. . NewsChannel 6 at 6. GMA Sunday Weather. GMA Saturday Weather. Tyre Nichols...
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Escaped inmate found and back in police custody

UPDATE (10:52 P.M.): Miracle Davis has been captured. The Montezuma Police Department just announced they located and arrested Davis on Carla Drive in Oglethorpe. They posted to Facebook to thank the public for calling in with tips. -- MACON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Several law enforcement agencies are on the...
OGLETHORPE, GA
wgxa.tv

Jones County Deputies looking for missing woman

JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Jones County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing woman. 35-year-old Kelly Maxwell is about five feet, four inches tall and weighs roughly 120 pounds. She has reddish-brown hair and hazel eyes. If you have seen Ms. Maxwell or know...
13WMAZ

'Going to miss him a lot': Shurlington Package Store customers remember beloved assistant manager killed in triple shooting

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they're looking for four men driving a dark-colored car who they believe killed Pinal Kumar Patel last week. The triple shooting in Patel's driveway in south Bibb County also sent his wife and daughter to the hospital. They had just picked Patel up from his job as an assistant manager at Shurlington Package Store on Shurling Drive.
BIBB COUNTY, GA

