Crunch Fitness Warner Robins creating jobs, benefiting neighboring businesses, and boosting the local economyB.R. ShenoyWarner Robins, GA
Discover the Benefits of Living in the Morgan Ranch Subdivision in Bonaire, GeorgiaMischa Thompson - RealtorBonaire, GA
Explore the Stunning Live Oak Preserve Subdivision in Bonaire, GeorgiaMischa Thompson - RealtorBonaire, GA
Discover the beauty and convenience of The Woodlands in Kathleen, GeorgiaMischa Thompson - RealtorKathleen, GA
Moving with Pets: Tips for a Smooth TransitionMischa Thompson - RealtorWarner Robins, GA
41-year-old man arrested in attempted robbery of Mercer University Drive bank
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested a man who attempted to rob the Truist Bank, located at 3600 Mercer University Drive Friday. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 11 a.m. Deputies say a man came into the...
Macon teenage twins charged with 7 robberies over 4 months in Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — Correction: A previous version of this story said the twin boys were arrested on their 17th birthday, they were arrested on Nov. 10 and transferred into the Bibb County Jail from YDC on their 17th birthday in January. A set of Macon twins are in jail...
wgxa.tv
Perry Police work to identify a man connected to theft case
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Perry Police Department is investigating a Theft by Taking case. Officers are working to identify the man pictured below. He is wanted in connection to a Theft by Taking case that the Perry Police department is currently investigating. Anyone with information about the man's identity...
41nbc.com
Man arrested in failed bank robbery attempt in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is charged in connection with a bank robbery attempt Friday morning at Truist Bank, located at 3600 Mercer University Drive. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the attempt was reported just after 11 a.m. According to witnesses, a man walked...
wgxa.tv
Deputies say man tries to rob bank, fails, turns himself in
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man has been arrested following an attempted bank robbery on Mercer University Drive. A call was put into 911 just after 11:00 on Friday morning and deputies responded to Truist Bank, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Reports state that...
wgxa.tv
Shots fired outside of Lucky's Food Mart in Macon
UPDATE (1-26-2023) -- A 15-year-old male was shot at Lucky's Food Mart on Main Street. According to Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released to his family. No word has been given on any suspects so far and the...
41nbc.com
Man wrecks stolen vehicle in Jones County after police chase
JONES COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is behind bars after a multi-county police chase ended in a crash in Jones County on Thursday afternoon. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says Monroe County deputies were chasing a stolen vehicle driven by Neremiah Terrell, when they were asked to assist.
wgxa.tv
Operation Hamburglar twin suspects transferred to jail on 17th birthday
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- In connection to a string of armed robberies that took place in early-2022 dubbed by law enforcement as "Operation Hamburglar", twin brothers Shavawn and Vashawn Coleman were arrested and put into the YDC with no names or faces to be put to the crimes. That changed...
41nbc.com
Fort Valley Police looking for 7 wanted for forgery
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Fort Valley Police Department needs your help finding seven people. (Photo courtesy of Fort Valley Police Department) Police say they are wanted for forgery in the fourth degree, and conspiracy to commit a crime. If you know where any of these people are...
60-year-old shot, killed inside his truck outside Mrs. Winner’s restaurant, deputies say
MACON, Ga — A 21-year-old is accused of shooting and killing another man at a fast food restaurant on Tuesday in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Alonzo Hicks after they said he killed 60-year-old Robert Wells of Dublin, Georgia, inside his truck outside the Mrs. Winner’s Restaurant on Pio Nono Ave just after noon.
wgxa.tv
Man arrested for murder at Pio Nono fast food restaurant
MACON, Ga. -- A 21-year-old man has been arrested for shooting and killing another man at a fast food restaurant in Macon. Alonzo Bernard Hicks has been charged with murder in the death of 60-year-old Robert Wells at Mrs. Winner's Chicken and Biscuits on Pio Nono Ave. The Dublin man was shot Monday afternoon inside while sitting in the driver's seat of a truck near the roadway.
Arrest made in killing of 60-year-old man outside of Mrs. Winner’s in Macon
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the shooting death of a 60-year-old man outside a Mrs. Winner’s in Macon. The man was shot in his car. Deputies arrested 21-year-old Alonzo Bernard Hicks in connection to the death of Robert Wells. Hicks...
wgxa.tv
Sleeping Lab-mix puppies need a home
MACON-BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- With temperature drops in the forecast, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office has something that might warm your heart and home. The Bib County Sheriff's Office posted the "awww" worthy picture on Facebook for anyone looking to adopt one of these playful pups. Sure, they'll keep you on the move, but looks like when they crash, they crash hard!
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Man identified in shooting outside Mrs. Winner’s
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was found with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a car near Pio Nono Avenue near Mrs. Winners Chicken & Biscuits on Tuesday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a person shot in a truck near the roadway– when arriving at the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat.
wgxa.tv
Bibb County deputies are looking for a car jack thief
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Cameras caught a man stealing from a local business. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video of a man walking into a business on Gray Highway and leaving with a floor jack. The incident occurred on January 11th. Anyone recognizing the identity of the man...
WJBF.com
Car crash kills 18-year-old Laurens Co. high school football player
A Saturday morning car crash killed one driver and injured another in Laurens County. Car crash kills 18-year-old Laurens Co. high school …. A Saturday morning car crash killed one driver and injured another in Laurens County. . NewsChannel 6 at 6. GMA Sunday Weather. GMA Saturday Weather. Tyre Nichols...
wgxa.tv
Escaped inmate found and back in police custody
UPDATE (10:52 P.M.): Miracle Davis has been captured. The Montezuma Police Department just announced they located and arrested Davis on Carla Drive in Oglethorpe. They posted to Facebook to thank the public for calling in with tips. -- MACON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Several law enforcement agencies are on the...
wgxa.tv
Jones County Deputies looking for missing woman
JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Jones County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing woman. 35-year-old Kelly Maxwell is about five feet, four inches tall and weighs roughly 120 pounds. She has reddish-brown hair and hazel eyes. If you have seen Ms. Maxwell or know...
wgxa.tv
Warrant: Woman charged with murder for setting up ambush at Macon apartment
MACON, Ga. -- After a man was shot and killed at Walnut Hill Apartments, Bibb County deputies immediately made an arrest for murder, but WGXA has learned the woman charged isn't accused of pulling the trigger. Jada Johnson, 27, is charged with felony murder for the death of 39-year-old Waymond...
'Going to miss him a lot': Shurlington Package Store customers remember beloved assistant manager killed in triple shooting
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they're looking for four men driving a dark-colored car who they believe killed Pinal Kumar Patel last week. The triple shooting in Patel's driveway in south Bibb County also sent his wife and daughter to the hospital. They had just picked Patel up from his job as an assistant manager at Shurlington Package Store on Shurling Drive.
