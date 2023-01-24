Everything Everywhere All at Once: Where to stream, how to watch

It’s officially Academy Awards season, and the 2023 Oscar nominations dropped Tuesday with Everything Everywhere All at Once leading the way with 11 total nominations, including for Best Picture, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) and Best Original Screenplay.

In the Best Picture category, Everything Everywhere All at Once is one of 10 films nominated along with: The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, All Quiet on the Western Front, Women Talking and Triangle of Sadness.

This year’s Academy Awards aren’t until March 12, so if you’re looking to catch up on some of the top films honored this year, we’ve got you covered.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is available to stream on Paramount+ and Showtime or with a premium subscription to Amazon Prime Video or Sling TV.

Here’s the trailer: