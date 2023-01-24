ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KPVI Newschannel 6

PROGRESS/NOVEMBER 2022: OCSD welcomes $6.3M for electric school buses

Education isn’t just about the classroom, Orangeburg County School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said during a Nov. 1 press conference. “It's about what happens on a school bus, what happens on a playground. We want to develop well-rounded individuals that share the passion and values of this great state and of this county,” he said.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

