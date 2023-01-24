Read full article on original website
Sami Zayn Turns On Roman Reigns, Bloodline Destroys Sami And Kevin Owens At WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has made his choice. Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in the main event at WWE Royal Rumble, finishing him off with a spear inside the ring after tossing Owens back of the head first into the steps on the outside. The...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Rhea Ripley Confirms Injury During WWE Royal Rumble Match
After the 2023 Royal Rumble event, WWE held a press conference where Rhea Ripley spoke about how she dislocated her knee during the women's Royal Rumble match. As noted, Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble match, lasting 61 minutes in the ring. She was the first entrant in the match and won after tossing Liv Morgan over the top rope.
Backstage News On Who's Been Playing Uncle Howdy
Since Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE back in October of last year, he has had to deal with Uncle Howdy, a masked menace who has been trying to throw him off his path to being a better human being. Wyatt was even attacked by Uncle Howdy during the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Now, an update on who has been playing the Uncle Howdy character on WWE TV has surfaced.
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
Here’s Why Ronda Rousey Will Miss WWE Royal Rumble
The WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday 28 January but Ronda Rousey won’t be a participant in the over the top rope women’s match. In the current issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer has explained the reasoning behind the decision, saying:. “Ronda Rousey...
‘Hits harder than boxing’ – Slap Fighting has CTE written all over it
There’s a new combat sport on the scene that hits harder than boxing and growing at an incredible rate, thanks to UFC’s Dana White. “Power Slap” or Slap Fighting” – as it’s also known – has caused widespread controversy in the United States since the Nevada State Athletic Commission ratified its inclusion as a sanctioned form.
WWE Star Pulled from the Royal Rumble Match?, Updated Royal Rumble Card
The final lineup for today’s WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas is taking shape. Dominik Mysterio declared his spot for the Men’s Royal Rumble earlier this week, revealing how Rhea Ripley was training him for the match. Dominik vowed to defeat his father during the match.
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
WWE Have Tentative Creative Plans For Chelsea Green To Play A “Karen” Type Character
WWE may have come up with new plans for Chelsea Green. According to a report by Fightful Select, it was noted that WWE has plans for Chelsea Green to portray a comedic “Karen” type character. We haven’t been told if Chelsea Green is being planned for the Royal...
Becky Lynch Hugged WOW Star After WWE Match
"Big Time Bex" offered up some support to a WWE hopeful following their company debut last summer. On July 11, current WOW Superhero Jazmin Allure received a huge opportunity to perform on the grand stage of WWE. Initially expecting simple extra work, Allure soon learned that she'd not only be wrestling in front of the San Antonio crowd but she'd also compete on "Main Event" against veteran Tamina.
Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous
Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
Tessa Blanchard And Daga Announce Divorce
Tessa Blanchard and Daga have announced they are getting divorced. Over the weekend, Daga would post a tweet about cheating that lead many to believe Blanchard had cheated on him. Now it has been revealed that the pair are getting divorced. The pair would post a statement on Instagram confirming...
Roman Reigns Responds To The Rock’s Claims He Won’t Be Ready For WrestleMania
Roman Reigns has addressed the rumours of him facing The Rock at WrestleMania 39 as the dream match appears to be looking less and less likely. For months – if not years – rumours have run rampant that The Rock would be the one to finally take down Roman Reigns in a WrestleMania clash for the ages, especially since Reigns began referring to himself as The Tribal Chief.
Find Out What Happened In The Kevin Owens Vs. Solo Sikoa Main Event On SmackDown
The January 27 edition of WWE SmackDown was headlined by Kevin Owens going one-on-one with Solo Sikoa ahead of tomorrow’s Royal Rumble event. Earlier in the show, Sami Zayn arrived outside the arena to thank Jey Uso for defending him during the Raw 30 Tribal Court segment and told him that if he needed anything just ask.
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan ‘can’t feel his legs’ following back surgery
Kurt Angle spoke about Hogan's condition on his podcast.
Bianca Belair Wants To Face Raw Superstar At WrestleMania 39
Bianca Belair wants to mix it up with one superstar at WWE WrestleMania 39. During an appearance on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio," the "Raw" Women's Champion revealed that she's keen to face Rhea Ripley — who's the current favorite to win the women's Royal Rumble match – at the upcoming premium live event. "If Rhea Ripley wins, pick me," Belair said. "I think everybody wants to see that match. If Charlotte's the champion, I can't get Charlotte."
Sami Zayn: If Done Right, Fans Will Absolutely Buy Me Beating Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
Sami Zayn discusses fan desire to see him win the Royal Rumble Match and feeling he could believably defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania as long as the creative storytelling remains strong. Sami Zayn and The Bloodline is currently the hottest act in WWE. Starting from the inkling of an idea...
Shell-shocked Conor McGregor just got run over by a car, shouts ‘I could have been dead!’ in aftermath video
From Road House to Road Rash. Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) two-division champion Conor McGregor was recently run down by a careless driver while getting in his morning ride, which not only destroyed his bicycle, but also left “Notorious” mangled on one side of his body. Movsar Evloev...
Sonya Deville Posts Photo Of Nasty Cut She Suffered In WWE Royal Rumble Match
Sonya Deville was part of this year’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, where she entered the match at #27 and lasted for a decent amount of time. Eventually, she was eliminated by Asuka, who connected with a vicious kick to the head. The match, which featured a mixture of surprises and returns, was won by Rhea Ripley.
