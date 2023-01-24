Read full article on original website
AI house party images are freaking people out
We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
u.today
XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
astaga.com
The 6 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy for a Solid Long-Term Crypto Investment Strategy in 2023
After a difficult 12 months, the mud is lastly beginning to settle within the crypto markets. The seismic occasions of 2022 have modified market dynamics and funding methods for the foreseeable future. As an alternative of looking for a fast return, many traders at the moment are trying to play the lengthy sport. So that are the 6 greatest cryptocurrencies to purchase for a stable long-term crypto Funding technique in 2023?
game-news24.com
Netflix: When it can’t be shared to account terms, it’ll be too late to switch accounts
Netflix plans on adopting its new policy of block-shared accounts and march 2023. For now, it hasn’t officially announced what territory-by-territorial plans are, but the step is increasingly unlikely, just as the tests in recent weeks were carried out in Latin America. The company knows that not everyone can...
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape
Uniswap, Polygon, and BitDAO are ahead of important transformational trends in the crypto industry.
investing.com
Cardano-Based Djed to Launch Next Week, Will ADA Jump?
Cardano-Based Djed to Launch Next Week, Will ADA Jump?. The long-awaited Cardano-based stablecoin, Djed, will launch next week. A user interface (UI) will eventually be included in DJED. Cardano (ADA) is currently trading at $ 0.378897 with $400m 24-hour trading volume. The much-anticipated introduction of the Djed stablecoin is planned...
zycrypto.com
Was the Solana Phone a Great idea? How could other top-tier phone makers implement blockchain in their ecosystems?
On the 23rd of June 2022, Solana Mobile announced its most recent innovation, Saga. Saga is the name of their flagship product, an Andriod mobile phone that focuses on the functionality of Web 3 and its digital systems. At its core, the Saga phone would have state-of-the-art mobile features, supplemented by a Secure Element in the device where users could keep their seed phrases and private keys.
ValueWalk
China’s “Instagram” chooses Conflux Network for permissionless blockchain integration
Little Red Book, (XiaohongShu), the Chinese version of Instagram integrates Conflux Network as permissionless blockchain allowing users to showcase NFTs minted on Conflux on their profile page in the digital collection section called ‘R-Space’. The platform has more than 200 million active monthly users and this integration brings...
The Daily
Can You Invest in NFT: Listing Down the Good & Bad Traits of Non-Fungible Tokens
Can You Invest in NFT: Listing Down the Good & Bad Traits of Non-Fungible Tokens. It's always advisable to acquire a thorough knowledge of NFTs if you are determined to invest in NFTs. NFT, which translates as "non-fungible token", pertains to an electronic token used to verify the possession of a certain commodity.
cryptopotato.com
Flare Partners With Blockchain Security Specialist FYEO For Ongoing Audits
Flare is pleased to announce an official partnership with blockchain security specialist FYEO. The firm will perform ongoing security audits of Flare’s codebases, providing actionable feedback to support safer smart contract development and help to minimize risk for all users of the network. Rigorous professional auditing and testing are...
ffnews.com
International digital payments firm AstroPay introduces Visa prepaid card in Peru
AstroPay, the online payment solution of choice for millions of users worldwide, has today announced the launch of a Visa prepaid card in Peru issued by Tebca Perú, that will allow users to make purchases at any e-commerce store that accepts Visa. The launch is part of the company’s growth plans and ambition to empower customers – especially those without a bank account – to access the digital economy and engage in online transactions.
coingeek.com
New ebook from BSV Blockchain Association tackles the fallacy of private, permissioned blockchains
Bryan Daugherty, Global Public Policy Director at the BSV Blockchain Association, has written a new ebook explaining the fallacy of private, permissioned blockchains. The ebook is free of charge and is available here. In it, Daugherty addresses several myths about public blockchains, explains why they are more secure than private, permissioned blockchains, and paints the big picture as to why we need to return to the original Bitcoin protocol released by Dr. Craig Wright in 2009.
CoinTelegraph
Uniswap holders propose ditching Ethereum for BNB Chain to deploy v3 protocol
A “temperature check” proposal to deploy the Uniswap v3 protocol to BNB Chain received overwhelming support from the Uniswap community on its governance forum. 80% of voters holding Uniswap’s UNI (UNI) governance token have voted in favor of deploying the third version of the decentralized exchange protocol on BNB Chain, a rival of the Ethereum network.
decrypt.co
Backed by Jay-Z, Web3 Hardware Startup Spatial Labs Raises $10 Million
Founder Iddris Sandu opens up about his crypto hardware play and brainstorming with his ‘big brother’ celebrity investor. Web3 startup Spatial Labs has raised $10 million in its seed funding round, led by Blockchain Capital and backed by billionaire rap artist Jay-Z’s venture capital firm Marcy Venture Partners. When combined with Spatial’s pre-seed funding raise of $4 million, the new round brings the startup’s total funding to $14 million.
CoinTelegraph
Cross-chain decentralized exchange Maya Protocol to launch its mainnet on March 7, 2023
Cross-chain decentralized exchange Maya Protocol confirms the date of its mainnet launch amid a decentralization trend that continues to gain momentum from the strength of decentralized finance (DeFi) despite the harsh market conditions of the last months caused partly by centralized finance failures and blowups that impacted the industry. According to the team, now is a crucial moment for noncustodial alternatives to replace traditional centralized Web3 solutions.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Accumulate Staggering $422,000,000 of Shiba Inu in Less Than One Week: On-Chain Data
New data reveals that the Shiba Inu (SHIB) holdings of the world’s largest Ethereum (ETH) whales have grown by hundreds of millions of dollars in less than a week. According to whale-surveying platform WhaleStats, the top 1,000 ETH whales have gobbled up $422 million worth of the meme asset since January 17th.
dailyhodl.com
New Cardano (ADA) Stablecoin Launch Revealed – Here’s When Djed Comes Out
The developers of Cardano’s (ADA) new stablecoin have revealed when the dollar-pegged crypto asset is slated to launch. In a new blog post, payments firm COTI says that Djed, Cardano’s new stablecoin, is scheduled to launch sometime next week. According to the developers, the only thing standing in...
bitcoinist.com
Ripple Is Hosting A Panel On The Digital Pound, Here’s Why
In its predictions for 2023, the Ripple leadership team highlighted Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) as one of the biggest trends, as Bitcoinist reported. To drive this agenda, Ripple continues to actively work with the private and public sectors. One country where Ripple is very active is the United Kingdom....
