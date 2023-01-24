Bryan Daugherty, Global Public Policy Director at the BSV Blockchain Association, has written a new ebook explaining the fallacy of private, permissioned blockchains. The ebook is free of charge and is available here. In it, Daugherty addresses several myths about public blockchains, explains why they are more secure than private, permissioned blockchains, and paints the big picture as to why we need to return to the original Bitcoin protocol released by Dr. Craig Wright in 2009.

1 DAY AGO