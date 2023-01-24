Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Dad allegedly didn't intervene in the 'torture' and death of a 9-year-old child in Idaho, according to stepmom.Majestic NewsMeridian, ID
Your Kids Will LOVE These Fun Things To Do In BoiseIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
Nampa Braces For Massive ‘Kangaroo Invasion’ This Saturday
It's the first Saturday without football since August and if you're looking for something exciting, educational, and entertaining, join the Treasure Valley Saturday for the Canyon County Kid's Expo. The family-friendly event is a place to take the kids, and there are many activities for adults and children. Once again,...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Idaho governor wins lawsuit against illegal encampment outside Capitol: 'We are not Portland'
Idaho Gov. Brad Little wins a lawsuit against a public encampment outside the Capitol Annex he said had turned violent, and contrasts Idaho from Portland and San Francisco.
Post Register
SE Boise man faces charges for cutting down park trees
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — January 26th, 2023. The Boise Dev report that Adam Liegner, a Boise man, is facing a malicious injury to property charge after cutting down trees that he believed belonged to him, but instead, were owned by Ada County as public property. On top of cutting...
eastidahonews.com
Man dead after stepping into traffic on I-184 in Boise
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that occurred Jan. 25, at approximately 6:18 p.m.. A 20-year-old male from Boise stepped into traffic in the eastbound lanes of I184 near milepost 2, in Boise. The male was struck by a...
eastidahonews.com
‘This is unfair.’ Victims’ families ask judge to reconsider camera ban in Daybell trial
ST. ANTHONY — Family members of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell are asking a judge to reconsider allowing cameras in the upcoming trial of Chad and Lori Daybell. The Daybells have pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of JJ, Tylee and Tammy. Their trial, expected to last up to 10 weeks, is scheduled to begin in Ada County on April 3.
Boise Woman Screams As Coyotes Eat Her Small Dog
Boise, Idaho (2022). She was checking on her 10-year-old Westie through the patio blinds like she'd done a thousand times before. As usual, her sweet girl was asleep and basking in the Idaho summer sunshine. Everything was fine. As she turned to step away from the patio doors adorned with...
Kuna man killed after stepping into traffic on Connector
BOISE, Idaho — A 20-year-old man died after stepping into traffic on Interstate 184 ("Connector") near the Curtis Road exit, Idaho State Police said Wednesday night. Ada County Coroner Richard Riffle on Thursday afternoon identified the man as Kobe Stanard from Kuna. Information sent out by ISP Wednesday night and included in an earlier version of this story said the man, then unnamed, was from Boise.
Post Register
Drug bust in Nampa
Boise, ID (CBS2) — The Nampa Police Department Special Investigations Unit along with the Canyon County Narcotics Unit, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Idaho State Police arrested a man with fentanyl pills and methamphetamine he intended to traffic and sell. 29 guns, of which three were confirmed to...
Post Register
BPD stops a burglary in progress
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Bosie Police responded to a burglary in progress on Jan 26, 2023, around 4 AM at the 1700 block of South Broadway. When Boise police arrived they found Jon Nobles, 44, of Emmett using power tools to gain entry into two change machines and an ATM. Nobles refused to comply with officers and forced his way through the drywall into the adjoining business but he was apprehended through the use of a Bosie Police K9 unit.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho bill would withhold money from cities that refuse to enforce state felonies, including abortion
(Idaho Capital Sun) — A bill that is designed to withhold state funding from cities or counties that refuse to investigate or enforce felony state laws is headed for a vote on the floor of the Idaho House of Representatives. On Thursday, the House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted...
Post Register
Beyond Comprehension: Canyon Co. Sheriff reacts to release of kidnapper
CANYON COUNTY, idaho — Brian Sangjoon Lee has been released on probation after he served a nine-months. He was arrested in August 2021 after deputies located him at a hotel with an eleven-year-old Nampa girl. In March 2022, Lee pleaded guilty to felony second-degree kidnapping and was ordered to register as a sex offender with zero contact with the victim or any minor children for twenty years.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho substitute teacher arrested for encouraging students to fight, videotaping altercations
CALDWELL (KIVI TV) — Caldwell Police have arrested a Syringa Middle School substitute teacher after multiple fights in the classroom Thursday. Officers say fights between two male students and two female students were encouraged by Mr. Ettson Arreola, a substitute teacher, in class. Caldwell Police say Arreola encouraged the...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho's AG calls Caldwell School District's LGBTQ+ policy 'dangerous,' asks for details on where it's from
The State Attorney General’s office is scrutinizing a policy proposal drafted by the Caldwell School Board which outlines best practices for LGBTQ+ students. This comes a few weeks after a board meeting discussing the policy ended in chaos. In a tweet posted on Monday, Attorney General Raúl Labrador said...
Fruitland Police say they have recovered evidence and are testing for DNA
Fruitland police say they have recovered several pieces of evidence and are testing for DNA evidence. Police say they have sent the evidence to a private DNA lab and the results could take some time.
Lucky Idaho Mom Stunned By Huge Prize She Won on a FREE Lottery Ticket
Normally, when lottery stories hit the news it’s about someone who won a gigantic Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot. They get all the attention, but the Idaho Lottery’s in-state draw games have life-changing jackpots too!. One of the coolest draw games Idaho has is “Weekly Grand.” The game...
Post Register
Update in the Michael Vaughan case
FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — Fruitland Police have released an update in the search for 5-year-old Michael Vaughan who was abducted from his front yard a year and a half ago. Fruitland Police say that they collected several pieces of evidence during the search at 1102 Redwing in December 2022, and have sent some of those pieces for DNA for further analysis. The DNA analysis process takes time and Fruitland Police will update the public when more information is available.
Woman files tort claim against Boise over her dogs being removed from hot car, taken to humane society
What would you do if Animal Control took your dogs from a hot car to the Idaho Humane Society? For one Oregon woman, the answer was to file a tort claim. A tort claim is not the same as a lawsuit, it’s a notice someone believes a wrong has been committed and is preserving a right to sue. This claim, filed last month, was sent to the city of Boise and Ada County. ...
Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance
It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
