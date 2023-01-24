Read full article on original website
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Harry Styles To Perform At 2023 Grammys On CBS
Harry Styles is the newest performer confirmed to take the stage live at the Grammys 2023. The announcement was made during the AFC Championship Game on CBS where the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Cincinnati Bengals to see who would make it to the Super Bowl. Styles joins confirmed performers Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Lizzo and Sam Smith at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. The gala will air live on the eye network from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. Luke Combs, Steve Lac and Kim Petras are also scheduled to perform. The former One Direction...
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Leaving ‘GMA3' Amid Romance Scandal
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will not be returning to "GMA3," a spokesperson for ABC News said Friday. "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a spokesperson for the organization told E! News. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."
Kevin Bacon Reveals He Still Wants A Theatrical Sequel For This Classic Horror Film
The actor said he's "just waiting for the call" to star in the beloved film's reboot.
Shakira Shares Cryptic Post After Gerard Piqué & Girlfriend Go Insta Official
A day after Shakira's ex Gerard Piqué made his relationship with girlfriend Clara Chia Marti Instagram official by sharing a selfie of the two, the pop star took to her own account to share a cryptic message. "Las mujeres ya no lloran las mujeres bailan merengue!" Shakira wrote in...
