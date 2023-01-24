ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Harry Styles To Perform At 2023 Grammys On CBS

Harry Styles is the newest performer confirmed to take the stage live at the Grammys 2023. The announcement was made during the AFC Championship Game on CBS where the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Cincinnati Bengals to see who would make it to the Super Bowl. Styles joins confirmed performers Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Lizzo and Sam Smith at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. The gala will air live on the eye network from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. Luke Combs, Steve Lac and Kim Petras are also scheduled to perform. The former One Direction...
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Leaving ‘GMA3' Amid Romance Scandal

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will not be returning to "GMA3," a spokesperson for ABC News said Friday. "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a spokesperson for the organization told E! News. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."
