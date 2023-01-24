Read full article on original website
Tucker Carlson bizarrely suggested that the US should send an armed force to 'liberate' Canada from Justin Trudeau
Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared Justin Trudeau to Fidel Castro and said he was "completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation" in Canada.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Social Security 2023: Here's When You Can Expect Your February Check to Arrive
The first round of Social Security checks for the month arrives on Friday. Remember: Like the January Social Security checks, the February checks also include the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. This year's increase boosts your benefit amount by 8.7%. The Social Security Administration disburses its checks in rounds throughout...
Former US Defense Secretary Robert Gates says Putin believes it's his 'destiny' to 'recreate the Russian Empire'
"He is obsessed with retaking Ukraine," former Secretary Gates said of Putin, who launched the war in Ukraine last February. "He will hang in there."
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is Ridiculed After Her Proposed Amendment Loses by 418 Votes to 14 in Bipartisan Defeat
On January 26, the House of Representatives voted on an amendment proposed by Georgia's most controversial and divisive Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene. The proposal was intended to prevent the Biden Administration from selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
The Fair Tax Act, Explained: What to Know About the Republican Plan for a National Sales Tax, Decentralized IRS
A group of House Republicans is supporting the Fair Tax Act, which would eliminate income, payroll, estate and gift taxes, to be replaced with a 23% national sales tax. The plan would also decentralize the IRS by slashing funding by fiscal year 2027, relying on states to administer the levy.
Federal Proposal of ‘MENA' Category Long Overdue, Advocates Say
The Biden administration’s proposal to add a “Middle Eastern or North African” (MENA) identifier to official documents like the census is the latest progress in a decades-long fight to secure representation for a historically statistically invisible community. In a Federal Register notice published Friday, the Federal Interagency...
2 former George Santos campaign workers describe a 'sloppy' workplace and a boss with a short fuse
Rep. George Santos' campaign for Congress in 2022 was ultimately successful, but people who worked with him do not remember it fondly.
What Happens If the Supreme Court Strikes Down Student Loan Forgiveness? Here Are 3 Predictions
Political consequences for Democrats. A historic rise in delinquencies. Here's what experts predict will happen if the Supreme Court rules against Biden's student loan forgiveness plan and the relief never materializes. It's possible that the U.S. Supreme Court will strike down the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness plan, leading to...
RBI to hike repo rate by 25 bps in Feb, ending tightening cycle: Reuters Poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is expected to raise its main interest rate by a modest 25 basis points to 6.50% at its meeting one week after New Delhi’s Feb. 1 budget, before leaving it at that level for the rest of the year, a Reuters poll of economists found.
U.S. Unemployment System Still Plagued by Delays 3 Years After Pandemic-Era Downturn
The U.S. unemployment system buckled in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. Historically, high claims ran headlong into the reduced resources of state workforce agencies, but in this case they have also had to beat back elevated unemployment fraud and new CARES Act programs. The system hasn't fully recovered...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Stocks are on pace for a winning week. Intel expects its troubles to continue. Hasbro lays off 15% of its workforce. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. On a roll. Stocks are headed for a winning week after Thursday's strong...
