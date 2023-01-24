ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grovetown Police searching for woman accused of theft and exploiting disabled adult

By Joey Gill
WJBF
 5 days ago

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — Grovetown Police Department needs your help in locating a woman who is wanted on charges of exploitation of a disabled adult, theft, and fraud.

According to investigators, 29-year-old Kelsey Beverlin is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with red/blonde hair and green eyes. She is known to frequent area motels and has connections in Grovetown, Evans, and Augusta. She may also be driving a dark blue or black BMW sedan.

‘Im not dangerous’: Wanted man replies to McCormick County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook

Investigators say that she stole more than $38,000 in cash from the victim, a Polo light brown wallet containing a Georgia ID, two blue South State Bank debit cards, and a cell phone from the victim’s bedroom.

The custodian of the victim reported the crime to the police. The victim and Beverlin met on a gaming app, and Beverlin asked if she could stay at his home. The victim said he did not know Beverlin’s name but allowed her to stay over at his home on the night of Thursday, Jan. 19.

The victim said that he noticed Beverlin on his cell phone. When questioned, Beverlin said she was on the phone with friends.

After the victim fell asleep, Beverlin reportedly stole the victim’s property and fled the scene. It was the next morning when the victim noticed his wallet, cell phone, and cash were missing.

If you see Beverlin, you’re being asked to not approach her. If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 911 or the Grovetown Police Department at (706) 863-1212.

La Keisha Jefferson
5d ago

y'all anit looking for nobody cause she's on Facebook now going back an forth with the people cursing her out saying that their lying on her

WJBF

WJBF

