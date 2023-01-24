ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Circus comes to Oswego County

PHOENIX — When classes finish on Wednesday, a small group of performers will take over the high school’s gymnasium and in a few hours transform it into a circus wonderland ready to greet oohing and ahhing children. Billy Martin’s Cole All-Star Circus will make a stop at John...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oneidas’ payment to Oswego County soars

OSWEGO — The Oneida Indian Nation paid Oswego County more than $1 million last year, the largest amount since it reached an agreement with the state a decade ago to pay a portion of its slot machine revenue in exchange for exclusive gaming rights in central New York. The...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Actor, activist to speak at SUNY Oswego

OSWEGO — Actor and activist Kendrick Sampson will be the keynote speaker on Wednesday at SUNY Oswego’s Sheldon Hall. Sampson was selected to speak on campus as part of the school’s 34th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration.
OSWEGO, NY
Richard J. ‘Dick’ Murphy

Richard J. “Dick” Murphy, 71, of Oswego, passed away Tuesday evening at Pontiac Care and Rehabilitation Center. Dick was born on Jan. 6, 1952, at the Oswego Hospital.
OSWEGO, NY

