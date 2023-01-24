Read full article on original website
WECT
Convicted felon found guilty of first-degree murder in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A jury found Donte Jamar Rollinson guilty of first-degree murder in New Hanover County Superior Court Friday morning. Rollinson is believed to have shot and killed Jason Stokes at home in the 600 block of Fullwood Street on Feb. 4, 2020. Throughout the course of the...
WECT
Retired New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office K-9, Flash, dies
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced that Deputy K-9 Flash passed away. “Flash was a highly trained and devoted K-9. Flash began his service in 2009 with the Kure Beach Police Department, then came to the Sheriff’s Office in 2013 and served with the Sheriff’s Office until 2018 when he retired,” a release from NHCSO said. “During his time with the Sheriff’s Office, Flash was responsible for the apprehension of numerous criminals and the recovery of numerous items of evidence. The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Flash for his service and dedication.”
WECT
Man convicted of murder in New Hanover Co. being considered for parole
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A man serving a life sentence for second-degree murder is being considered for parole. James Daniels was convicted in New Hanover County on May 31, 1988. Daniels is being considered for parole via the Mutual Agreement Parole Program (MAPP). MAPP is a scholastic and vocational program...
WECT
Shallotte Police Department searching for man involved in bank fraud
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify an older white male in reference to a financial fraud case at several local banks. Anyone with information is asked to call 910-754-6008.
WECT
Shallotte Police searching for man tied to financial fraud investigation
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Police in Shallotte are asking for your help in identifying a person connected to a financial fraud case. Police say the pictured man is involved in fraud at several banks. The department posted several photos taken from surveillance footage at the Truist bank on Facebook Friday.
Operation Snowplow leads to at least 35 arrests in Onslow County
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of at least 35 people as part of Operation Snowplow. In cooperation with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, the Jacksonville Police Department’s Special Operations Division and the NCIS Special Operations Unit, an investigation took place regarding illegal drugs and those […]
WMBF
Warrants: Myrtle Beach man charged in N.C. woman’s death threatened her with hammer, stole cards
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Warrants obtained by WMBF News provide new details on charges against a Myrtle Beach man accused of killing a North Carolina woman he met on social media. Jail records show that William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway...
WECT
All suspects arrested, charged in connection to N.C. man found dead in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The seventh and eighth suspects in the case of a North Carolina man who was found dead in Horry County after being reported missing earlier this month are in custody Wednesday morning. The Horry County Police Department said Friday that eight suspects in total...
WECT
One man injured after shooting in Chadbourn
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - One person has been injured after shots were fired at the 100 block of South Pine Street around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. First responders found one unidentified man had been shot when they arrived on the scene. The man was taken to Columbus Regional...
WECT
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in statutory rape case
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a case involving the statutory rape of a child. According to documents obtained from the BCSO, Steven Lewis Harrell of Stedman, N.C., was arrested on Jan. 24 and has been charged with:. Statutory rape...
WECT
Jaquan Jackson’s family sends condolences to family of Halloween 2020 shooting victim
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jaquan Jackson is charged with shooting and killing 23-year-old Carly Rae Baron on Halloween in 2020. On Friday, Jackson’s family gathered to send their condolences to the Baron family, just days before his trial. Jackson’s aunt, Dianne Hayes, who spoke says their lives were changed forever after hearing what happened.
WECT
District Attorney finds insufficient evidence to prosecute Ocean Isle Beach mayor
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - District Attorney Jon David has found that there is insufficient evidence to prosecute Ocean Isle Beach mayor Debbie Sloan Smith. The DA’s Office received a nearly 200-page report from the Office of the State Auditor in January of 202 that alleged Smith used her role as mayor to derive a direct benefit from the Town by purchasing the old police department on West 3rd Street in 2018 and used inside information not available to the public for personal gain.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested for alleged armed robbery of Leland Family Dollar
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a Family Dollar on Sunday. 25-year-old Alexander Diano Neil of Wilmington has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon of the Leland store. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery took place around 1:00...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington business sees several overdose and drug related incidents
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Recently, there’s been an uptick in drug overdoses in the City of Wilmington. “From what I see where I work, it’s not good. It’s not good,” said Rona Barnes, Employee of the Family Fare convenience store on Market Street in Wilmington. The...
WECT
Troopers searching for driver of 18-wheeler involved in fatal wreck
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a fatal wreck Wednesday morning. According to Trooper Shepherd, the wreck occurred around 6 a.m. when the 18-wheeler traveling on Tobermory Road failed to yield for a Sonoma pickup truck traveling on N.C. 87. The 18-wheeler then left the scene.
North Carolina hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating
CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials said they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
WECT
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s assistance in identifying suspect
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who is believed to have obtained checks and cashed them using fake identification cards. Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Detective Lowrance at (910) 253-2915 or call...
WECT
Lawsuit claims former sergeant was fired from Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office because of his race
County moves forward with ordinance aimed at addressing unsheltered in downtown. County Commissioners are once again voicing their concerns about the population of unhoused residents in Downtown Wilmington, specifically those congregating near Third Street and the New Hanover County Library. Woman searches for answers after cow is shot and killed...
foxwilmington.com
Columbus Co. homicide victim was a student at South Columbus High School
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide involving a student at South Columbus High School which took place Monday afternoon in the Tabor City area. A Columbus County Schools representative confirmed that the victim was a senior at South Columbus High...
Crews suspend search for missing 23-year-old after boating incident near North Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews suspended the search for a missing 23-year-old after a boating incident near North Myrtle Beach, according to officials. The U.S. Coast Guard said it searched for about 45 hours and more than 694 miles. “We offer out deepest sympathies to the family at this difficult time,” the Coast Guard […]
