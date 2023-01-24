ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Convicted felon found guilty of first-degree murder in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A jury found Donte Jamar Rollinson guilty of first-degree murder in New Hanover County Superior Court Friday morning. Rollinson is believed to have shot and killed Jason Stokes at home in the 600 block of Fullwood Street on Feb. 4, 2020. Throughout the course of the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Retired New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office K-9, Flash, dies

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced that Deputy K-9 Flash passed away. “Flash was a highly trained and devoted K-9. Flash began his service in 2009 with the Kure Beach Police Department, then came to the Sheriff’s Office in 2013 and served with the Sheriff’s Office until 2018 when he retired,” a release from NHCSO said. “During his time with the Sheriff’s Office, Flash was responsible for the apprehension of numerous criminals and the recovery of numerous items of evidence. The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Flash for his service and dedication.”
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Operation Snowplow leads to at least 35 arrests in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of at least 35 people as part of Operation Snowplow. In cooperation with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, the Jacksonville Police Department’s Special Operations Division and the NCIS Special Operations Unit, an investigation took place regarding illegal drugs and those […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

One man injured after shooting in Chadbourn

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - One person has been injured after shots were fired at the 100 block of South Pine Street around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. First responders found one unidentified man had been shot when they arrived on the scene. The man was taken to Columbus Regional...
CHADBOURN, NC
WECT

District Attorney finds insufficient evidence to prosecute Ocean Isle Beach mayor

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - District Attorney Jon David has found that there is insufficient evidence to prosecute Ocean Isle Beach mayor Debbie Sloan Smith. The DA’s Office received a nearly 200-page report from the Office of the State Auditor in January of 202 that alleged Smith used her role as mayor to derive a direct benefit from the Town by purchasing the old police department on West 3rd Street in 2018 and used inside information not available to the public for personal gain.
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man arrested for alleged armed robbery of Leland Family Dollar

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a Family Dollar on Sunday. 25-year-old Alexander Diano Neil of Wilmington has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon of the Leland store. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery took place around 1:00...
LELAND, NC
WECT

Troopers searching for driver of 18-wheeler involved in fatal wreck

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a fatal wreck Wednesday morning. According to Trooper Shepherd, the wreck occurred around 6 a.m. when the 18-wheeler traveling on Tobermory Road failed to yield for a Sonoma pickup truck traveling on N.C. 87. The 18-wheeler then left the scene.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating

CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials said they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

