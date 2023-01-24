ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
scenicstates.com

5 of the Best Hot Springs Virginia Has to Offer

Hot Springs VA and Warm Springs, Virginia are two places in VA where thermal springs are found the most. About 20 thermal springs are recognized in the state. Many of these springs include seepages next to each other, which is why one hot spring resort could have several names. For example, the group of resorts at Warm Springs is made of 3 springs located within 30 meters of each other, plus a 4th spring approximately 250 meters to the southwest.
HOT SPRINGS, VA
NBC 29 News

IX Art Park adding new exhibits to Looking Glass

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - IX Art Park is hosting its Looking Glass immersive art experience. IX says Looking Glass is the first immersive art space in Virginia, which gives people the chance to experience art in a whole new way. Looking Glass was created by more than a dozen Charlottesville-area...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Former owner of Mincer’s UVA Imprinted Sportswear passes away

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mark Mincer, the former owner of Mincer’s on the UVA Corner, has passed away. He was 60 years old. Mincer was battling brain cancer. On a page dedicated to updates on his battle, a post read that Mincer died peacefully Saturday, January 28, surrounded by loved ones.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UNDOC+ Collective hosts Aesthetics of Undocumentedness symposium

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UNDOC+ Collective hosted its Aesthetics of Undocumentedness symposium and art exhibition, showcasing the work of 11 artists. Nicole Solis-Sison is one of the featured artists. “My family definitely told us to not say that we’re immigrants and kind of blend in and assimilate as much...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA doctor: Vaccines help reduce cervical cancer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cervical cancer is the fourth-most common cancer in women, and also affects men. UVA Health has trials for patients with the cancer looking at immunotherapy. It also offers additional trials for patients with recurrence. Cervical cancer was more common, but one UVA Health doctor says that...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Jefferson Fund awarding $1.5 million to UVA innovators

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Fund announced that it is awarding almost $1.5 million to UVA innovators, the most the fund has ever given out. The grant money is being split between 14 projects in Charlottesville that follow the unifying theme of sustainability. Zackary Landsman is a grant recipient,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Veteran Affairs working to continue housing homeless veterans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Veteran Affairs has just wrapped up its 38,000 Permanent Housing Placement challenge. The nationwide challenge aims to house as many homeless veterans as possible. “We’ve done this by working with community partners and really being invested in routing veterans through HUD VASH, working with supportive services...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
gwinnettforum.com

FOCUS: A glance at religious freedom and the fate of Monticello

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. | One of the three achievements for which Thomas Jefferson wanted to be remembered was as the author of the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom. Although he initially wrote it in 1777, it ultimately did not pass the Virginia legislature until 1786. The statute disestablished the Church of England in Virginia and guaranteed freedom of religion to people of all religious faiths including Christians of all denominations, Jews, Muslims, and Hindus. It was a precursor for the establishment and free exercise clause in the First Amendment to our Constitution.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Kroger donating $40k to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Kroger is donating $40,000 to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. It says the money will go towards the food bank’s Culturally Familiar Food initiative. “The food bank is big. I mean, the area’s 25 counties, eight cities, about a third of Virginia, so as...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
schillingshow.com

VIDEO: Massive in-school brawl at Charlottesville High School

In what is becoming an all-to-common occurrence, a group of Charlottesville High School (CHS) students engaged in a brutal melee earlier today. The fight, which took place in the school’s main lobby area, involved an estimated 30 students and an unknown number of staff and faculty (who acted to disburse the combatants).
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WFXR

Virginia area responds to body camera footage videos

(WFXR) — In the wake of the release of the Tyre Nichols murder body camera footage Virginia law enforcement agencies and Gov. Glenn Youngkin have begun to release statements in response. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin: “The hearts of Virginians and our entire nation ache tonight as we struggle with the horrible events in Memphis and […]
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville police investigating Grove Street homicide

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating the homicide of a Charlottesville man. CPD announced Sunday, January 29, that officers were called out to Grove Street around 9:40 p.m. yesterday for a report of shots fired. There, they say they found 36-year-old Eldridge Vandrew Smith dead inside a parked SUV. He had been shot multiple times.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Jenkins apprehended by VSP in Rockingham County

A Madison County man accused of hit-and-run following a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. Route 29 in the Shelby area of the county on Thursday morning has been apprehended in Rockingham County. WHSV-TV3 in Harrisonburg reported late Friday night that Joseph Nelson Jenkins, 35, was stopped by Virginia State Police in U.S. Route 33 in front of Spotswood High School. Culpeper Police Department (CPD) reported an hour earlier that Jenkins had been located and taken into custody and that a stolen 2015 Ford D350 Super Duty SRW crew-cab pickup truck allegedly stolen from Koons Automotive earlier on Friday. Jenkins fled the scene on foot after the Thursday morning wreck where he rammed the rear of a Subaru SUV on Route 29. State Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies scoured the area, including Shelby Road, all day and into Friday. CPD also reported Jenkins is wanted for crimes in Madison, Spotsylvania, and Prince William counties and the Town of Culpeper including incidents on November 8, 2022, November 20, 2022 and January 20, 2023.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA

