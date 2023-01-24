Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Virginia Science Olympiad hosts annual competition at Charlottesville High School
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Science Olympiad hosted its annual Central Virginia regional competition at Charlottesville High School. Schools from Virginia Beach, Blacksburg, Fairfax County and Loudoun County were in attendance. The teams competed in forensic chemistry and engineering challenges, such as building a bridge that can hold a...
NBC 29 News
UVa Redshirts Leon Bond III and Isaac Traudt give Virginia fans a reason to be excited
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Isaac Traudt and Leon Bond were both highly recruited players for Virginia, and both have chosen to redshirt this year. The two guys have a ton of potential, and they’re using this time to get even better and stronger in practice. In pregame warmups, Leon...
scenicstates.com
5 of the Best Hot Springs Virginia Has to Offer
Hot Springs VA and Warm Springs, Virginia are two places in VA where thermal springs are found the most. About 20 thermal springs are recognized in the state. Many of these springs include seepages next to each other, which is why one hot spring resort could have several names. For example, the group of resorts at Warm Springs is made of 3 springs located within 30 meters of each other, plus a 4th spring approximately 250 meters to the southwest.
NBC 29 News
IX Art Park adding new exhibits to Looking Glass
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - IX Art Park is hosting its Looking Glass immersive art experience. IX says Looking Glass is the first immersive art space in Virginia, which gives people the chance to experience art in a whole new way. Looking Glass was created by more than a dozen Charlottesville-area...
NBC 29 News
Former owner of Mincer’s UVA Imprinted Sportswear passes away
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mark Mincer, the former owner of Mincer’s on the UVA Corner, has passed away. He was 60 years old. Mincer was battling brain cancer. On a page dedicated to updates on his battle, a post read that Mincer died peacefully Saturday, January 28, surrounded by loved ones.
NBC 29 News
UNDOC+ Collective hosts Aesthetics of Undocumentedness symposium
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UNDOC+ Collective hosted its Aesthetics of Undocumentedness symposium and art exhibition, showcasing the work of 11 artists. Nicole Solis-Sison is one of the featured artists. “My family definitely told us to not say that we’re immigrants and kind of blend in and assimilate as much...
NBC 29 News
UVA doctor: Vaccines help reduce cervical cancer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cervical cancer is the fourth-most common cancer in women, and also affects men. UVA Health has trials for patients with the cancer looking at immunotherapy. It also offers additional trials for patients with recurrence. Cervical cancer was more common, but one UVA Health doctor says that...
Man killed in shooting near UVA in Charlottesville
According to the Charlottesville Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Grove Street on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 28 and found a male who had been shot and died.
NBC 29 News
Jefferson Fund awarding $1.5 million to UVA innovators
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Fund announced that it is awarding almost $1.5 million to UVA innovators, the most the fund has ever given out. The grant money is being split between 14 projects in Charlottesville that follow the unifying theme of sustainability. Zackary Landsman is a grant recipient,...
NBC 29 News
Veteran Affairs working to continue housing homeless veterans
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Veteran Affairs has just wrapped up its 38,000 Permanent Housing Placement challenge. The nationwide challenge aims to house as many homeless veterans as possible. “We’ve done this by working with community partners and really being invested in routing veterans through HUD VASH, working with supportive services...
gwinnettforum.com
FOCUS: A glance at religious freedom and the fate of Monticello
PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. | One of the three achievements for which Thomas Jefferson wanted to be remembered was as the author of the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom. Although he initially wrote it in 1777, it ultimately did not pass the Virginia legislature until 1786. The statute disestablished the Church of England in Virginia and guaranteed freedom of religion to people of all religious faiths including Christians of all denominations, Jews, Muslims, and Hindus. It was a precursor for the establishment and free exercise clause in the First Amendment to our Constitution.
NBC 29 News
Friday’s high school basketball scores & highlights, Jan. 27th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores from Friday night:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
NBC 29 News
Kroger donating $40k to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Kroger is donating $40,000 to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. It says the money will go towards the food bank’s Culturally Familiar Food initiative. “The food bank is big. I mean, the area’s 25 counties, eight cities, about a third of Virginia, so as...
schillingshow.com
VIDEO: Massive in-school brawl at Charlottesville High School
In what is becoming an all-to-common occurrence, a group of Charlottesville High School (CHS) students engaged in a brutal melee earlier today. The fight, which took place in the school’s main lobby area, involved an estimated 30 students and an unknown number of staff and faculty (who acted to disburse the combatants).
VMI Mother: “Cadets at The Virginia Military Institute Often Go Hungry”
The single cafeteria VMI cadets dine from regularly runs out of food, depriving them of basic needs in an extremely demanding setting. Cadets privately question the integrity of the VMI leadership, because the volume of food available when parents are on post is very different then what they experience on a daily basis. An extremely […]
Virginia area responds to body camera footage videos
(WFXR) — In the wake of the release of the Tyre Nichols murder body camera footage Virginia law enforcement agencies and Gov. Glenn Youngkin have begun to release statements in response. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin: “The hearts of Virginians and our entire nation ache tonight as we struggle with the horrible events in Memphis and […]
NBC 29 News
Albemarle firefighters combatting cancer risks with improved gear cleaning, additional exams
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - According to the CDC, firefighters have a 9% higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer, and an even higher risk of dying from it. Albemarle County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Meade Whitaker says the high cancer rates can be an occupational hazard. “We have very...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. A trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville police investigating Grove Street homicide
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating the homicide of a Charlottesville man. CPD announced Sunday, January 29, that officers were called out to Grove Street around 9:40 p.m. yesterday for a report of shots fired. There, they say they found 36-year-old Eldridge Vandrew Smith dead inside a parked SUV. He had been shot multiple times.
Jenkins apprehended by VSP in Rockingham County
A Madison County man accused of hit-and-run following a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. Route 29 in the Shelby area of the county on Thursday morning has been apprehended in Rockingham County. WHSV-TV3 in Harrisonburg reported late Friday night that Joseph Nelson Jenkins, 35, was stopped by Virginia State Police in U.S. Route 33 in front of Spotswood High School. Culpeper Police Department (CPD) reported an hour earlier that Jenkins had been located and taken into custody and that a stolen 2015 Ford D350 Super Duty SRW crew-cab pickup truck allegedly stolen from Koons Automotive earlier on Friday. Jenkins fled the scene on foot after the Thursday morning wreck where he rammed the rear of a Subaru SUV on Route 29. State Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies scoured the area, including Shelby Road, all day and into Friday. CPD also reported Jenkins is wanted for crimes in Madison, Spotsylvania, and Prince William counties and the Town of Culpeper including incidents on November 8, 2022, November 20, 2022 and January 20, 2023.
