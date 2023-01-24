ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Louisville barbershop giving out free haircuts for those in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville barbershop is giving out free haircuts for those in need on Sunday. Arny's Barbershop, located on Bardstown Road, is hosting the event from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Officials say this is for "new clients only." No appointments or reservations are needed, but clients will be served on a first come, first served basis.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New Indian Restaurant in Middletown celebrates grand opening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new Indian Restaurant called “Paradise” celebrated its grand opening on Friday. The restaurant is located on Shelbyville Road in Middletown. The project has been in the works for a few months since they had to make several renovations to the space. The owners...
MIDDLETOWN, KY
WHAS11

Norton looking for contractors for west Louisville hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Norton West Louisville Hospital Project is looking for contractors. Thursday night, they hosted an engagement session for the construction and contracting community. Attendees met the team behind the hospital and were able to learn about the pre-qualification process, project specifications and requirements for upcoming bid...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Salt Cave recognizes love has the power to heal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Salt Cave announced its Valentine Event lineup with music from local artists, yoga and more, according to a release. The event starts Friday, Feb. 10 and ends Tuesday, Feb. 14. Event organizers said Friday night kicks off with local artists Brooke Morrison and Fiona Palenski....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow ends Sunday at Kentucky Exposition Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Although spring is a few months away, people are thinking about the outdoors this weekend in Louisville. Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow started on Jan. 25 and goes through Sunday at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It showcases many different brands of boats, RVs, sporting equipment and water accessories.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Semi with girl scout cookies catches on fire in Pendleton

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi trailer hauling girl scout cookies caught fire on U.S. 27 in Pendleton, Kentucky, early Thursday morning. According to the Northern Pendleton Fire Auxiliary, the cookies were taken in for recycling due to being damaged. The mess on the highway forced Pendleton County Schools to...
PENDLETON, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky and Louisville officials react to release of Tyre Nichols video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Memphis police on Friday released video showing five police officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop earlier this month. Those officers have been fired and are now facing murder charges. Thousands gathered Friday night across the country to reflect and call for change after Nichols...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

3 dogs abandoned at Louisville dog boarding facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Within two weeks, three dogs have been abandoned at a Louisville dog daycare facility. Bark Louisville said that owners of the dogs provided false contact information or failed to respond to their messages. One of their employees, Alexis Cammack, said the pet can feel the pain of being left.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Bid to save block of Louisville homes from demolition fails

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fight that started in Aug. 2022 to save several homes in the Meriwether neighborhood ended Tuesday after the city’s Landmark Commission ruled against a petition by community organizers. Louisville residents were trying to designate 14 homes on Lawton Court as historical landmarks, preventing a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
