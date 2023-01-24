LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville barbershop is giving out free haircuts for those in need on Sunday. Arny's Barbershop, located on Bardstown Road, is hosting the event from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Officials say this is for "new clients only." No appointments or reservations are needed, but clients will be served on a first come, first served basis.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO