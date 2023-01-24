Read full article on original website
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Sweet Love! | Crowd packs grand opening of cheesecake shop in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The doors at Big Nita's Cheesecakes in Butchertown opened for the first time on Saturday. Cake after cake, the cheesier the better for a packed crowd at Big Nita's -- the line was out the door and down the block on East Main Street. "A lot...
Louisville barbershop giving out free haircuts for those in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville barbershop is giving out free haircuts for those in need on Sunday. Arny's Barbershop, located on Bardstown Road, is hosting the event from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Officials say this is for "new clients only." No appointments or reservations are needed, but clients will be served on a first come, first served basis.
New Indian Restaurant in Middletown celebrates grand opening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new Indian Restaurant called “Paradise” celebrated its grand opening on Friday. The restaurant is located on Shelbyville Road in Middletown. The project has been in the works for a few months since they had to make several renovations to the space. The owners...
Louisville community members react to release of Tyre Nichols video
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Leaders throughout Louisville are stunned. Some saying they are confused, disturbed and importantly heartbroken. “That was awful. That was awful. That young man never even posed a threat. It was awful." It is a common reaction after disturbing clips of Tyre Nichols' traffic stop was released...
Norton looking for contractors for west Louisville hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Norton West Louisville Hospital Project is looking for contractors. Thursday night, they hosted an engagement session for the construction and contracting community. Attendees met the team behind the hospital and were able to learn about the pre-qualification process, project specifications and requirements for upcoming bid...
Louisville theater staff mourning the loss of 51-year-old colleague in Irish Hill shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was shot to death in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood was a staff member at a Louisville theater. The Commonwealth Theatre Center, located at 1123 Payne Street, posted on its website Thursday that a man found shot to death just before 4 p.m. on Cooper Street was on the theater's administrative staff.
Adoptable senior pup in Kentucky stuns in adorable JCPenney pet portraits
Eight-year-old yellow lab mix Etta is a featured dog in JCPenney's 'Portrait for Pups' campaign. She's currently up for adoption at Mispits & Friends Rescue in Louisville, Kentucky.
Louisville Salt Cave recognizes love has the power to heal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Salt Cave announced its Valentine Event lineup with music from local artists, yoga and more, according to a release. The event starts Friday, Feb. 10 and ends Tuesday, Feb. 14. Event organizers said Friday night kicks off with local artists Brooke Morrison and Fiona Palenski....
Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow ends Sunday at Kentucky Exposition Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Although spring is a few months away, people are thinking about the outdoors this weekend in Louisville. Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow started on Jan. 25 and goes through Sunday at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It showcases many different brands of boats, RVs, sporting equipment and water accessories.
Bar in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood passes out free morning after pills
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville bar passed out morning after pills for free on Thursday. The event was held at Trouble Bar in Germantown through a partnership with Kentucky Health Justice Network and healthcare company, Julie. The groups hosting the event said it's all about welcoming people to educate...
Man hospitalized following shooting in Beechmont neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering in the hospital after a Friday night shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood. Metro Police’s 4th Division responded to the 4500 block of South Sixth Street around 9:15 p.m. following reports of the incident. Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot...
Semi with girl scout cookies catches on fire in Pendleton
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi trailer hauling girl scout cookies caught fire on U.S. 27 in Pendleton, Kentucky, early Thursday morning. According to the Northern Pendleton Fire Auxiliary, the cookies were taken in for recycling due to being damaged. The mess on the highway forced Pendleton County Schools to...
Funeral service held for Curtis Family after Denny’s sign falls on their car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Columbia, Kentucky family is still searching for answers after a Denny’s restaurant sign in Elizabethtown fell on a car with three of their loved ones inside. Lillian Curtis died and her husband Lloyd Curtis died four days later in hospice care. Friday, their loved...
Kentucky and Louisville officials react to release of Tyre Nichols video
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Memphis police on Friday released video showing five police officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop earlier this month. Those officers have been fired and are now facing murder charges. Thousands gathered Friday night across the country to reflect and call for change after Nichols...
'I just want my dress back' | Jeffersonville newlyweds searching for missing piece of their wedding day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Losing something irreplaceable can feel defeating, but a newlywed couple in Jeffersonville is not giving up the fight to find something important missing from their wedding day. While the wedding dress might be a small detail for many, the dress Baylee Jones picked helped plan her...
Puppy Grams for Valentine's Day 2023 offered by Ky. Humane Society
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nothing says love like puppy kisses!. You can show your loved ones that you care this Valentine's Day by sending them a Puppy Gram from the Kentucky Humane Society. Puppy Grams will be only available on Monday, Feb. 13, and on Tuesday, Feb. 14, which is...
3 dogs abandoned at Louisville dog boarding facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Within two weeks, three dogs have been abandoned at a Louisville dog daycare facility. Bark Louisville said that owners of the dogs provided false contact information or failed to respond to their messages. One of their employees, Alexis Cammack, said the pet can feel the pain of being left.
Highland Commerce Guild asks for 'best practices' on how to keep businesses safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Highlands Commerce Guild asked during Wednesday's meeting for a list of "best practices" on what to do to stay safe with the recent amount of gun violence in the area. There have been two homicides since the beginning of January; one happened outside Wick's Pizza...
Bid to save block of Louisville homes from demolition fails
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fight that started in Aug. 2022 to save several homes in the Meriwether neighborhood ended Tuesday after the city’s Landmark Commission ruled against a petition by community organizers. Louisville residents were trying to designate 14 homes on Lawton Court as historical landmarks, preventing a...
Memphis police disband unit that fatally beat Tyre Nichols
Louisville to buy hotel from Greenberg campaign donor despite prior concerns. George Stinson has been trying to sell his property to the city for more than a year. The homelessness crisis in Smoketown "killed my project," he said.
