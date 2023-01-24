ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

Major update in mystery murder of Microsoft exec Jared Bridegan who was ‘executed’ in front of his toddler daughter

By Lauren Fruen
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

AN arrest is imminent in the murder of a Microsoft executive shot dead in front of his daughter, according to sources.

Jared Bridegan, 33, was killed on his way home to St. Augustine, Florida, after dropping off his twins at his ex-wife's house in Jacksonville Beach on February 16 last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cwnc6_0kPhAwBF00
Jared Bridegan with his wife and three of his kids before his death Credit: Instagram/justiceforjaredb
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CcgSK_0kPhAwBF00
Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife, Shanna Gardner-Fernandez Credit: Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sRTcG_0kPhAwBF00
Jacksonville Beach police released video of a truck linked to the murder investigation of Jared Bridegan Credit: Jacksonville Beach Police Department

The case left investigators stumped after it was revealed the Microsoft executive had stopped when he saw a tire in the middle of a secluded stretch of road.

One possibility was that he was lured out of his car by his killer.

Detective Sergeant David Young said to News 4 JAX that "there is a reason he was stopped there."

He added: "There’s a reason there’s a tire in the middle of the road.”

At the time, his wife was home with their then-seven-month-old daughter, London.

After Jared stopped his car to remove the tire from the road, an unknown shooter opened fire on him while his and Kirsten's daughter, Bexley, watched from her car seat.

The traumatized toddler sat in the car near her father's dead body for three minutes until someone passed by and noticed.

Now sources have told Fox News an arrest could come as soon as Wednesday in the case.

No further details have been released and police have not offered an official comment.

In the wake of his death, details surrounding Jared's former marriage made headlines.

His ex-wife, Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, has since moved to the Pacific Northwest with the couple's twins.

But it emerged the former couple had been involved in litigation regarding their finances and custody of their children following their 2015 divorce.

During one courtroom showdown, the warring exes disagreed on the demands made by the other regarding property, alimony, custody, and child support.

Less than two weeks after Jared's death, his ex-wife Shanna asked Kirsten for his death certificate, according to Fox News.

On June 14, 2022, it was revealed that Shanna hired a criminal defense lawyer.

His widow Kirsten Bridegan said of her husband's killing: "It was pure cowardice and evil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wLqxW_0kPhAwBF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qLlNm_0kPhAwBF00

"To have that done where he didn’t even have a chance to fight back, and it was done in front of his daughter. I would ask anyone who knows anything to come forward."

The U.S. Sun reported on Monday how Kirsten has created a new charity to help other kids in similar situations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d3cFc_0kPhAwBF00
Jared Bridegan with his widow Kirsten Credit: Facebook/Jared Bridegan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2961Bg_0kPhAwBF00
Jared and Kirsten Bridegan Credit: Jared Bridegan/Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JwYc1_0kPhAwBF00
A tire was left at the scene of Jared's murder. Cops believe it may have been placed in the road to stop him Credit: Jacksonville Beach Police Department

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Monterey Park suspect Huu Can Tran’s ex-wife breaks silence revealing she MET him in dance hall where he ‘shot dead 11’

THE suspected Monterey Park shooter's ex-wife has reportedly broken her silence after the gunman allegedly killed 11 and hurt nine more at a dance studio where they first met. In a heartbreaking interview, the anguished ex revealed she met Huu Can Tran, 72, at the Star Ballroom Dance studio when he offered to give her free lessons.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
People

Girl, 15, Jailed for Up to 9 Years for Killing Honor Roll Student Who Was Cheerleading Star

Judge Susan Cacace described the motive as "a long-standing rivalry between two cheerleading squads," according to CBS News A 15-year-old girl will be spending three to nine years in New York state prison for killing a high school honor roll student who was a cheerleading star, authorities said. The defendant, who is not being named because she is a minor, pleaded guilty last December to first-degree manslaughter for the 2022 stabbing death of 16-year-old Kayla Green, according to a press release from the Westchester County District Attorney's Office. RELATED:...
MOUNT VERNON, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

Fox News exec dies after heart attack at 47

A longtime Fox News executive died on Friday at the age of 47 after suffering a heart attack earlier this month. Alan Komissaroff, senior vice president of news and politics at Fox News, had been with the TV channel since its creation in 1996. He rose through the network’s ranks until he was overseeing all its political coverage, according to Fox News.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
990K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy