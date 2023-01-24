Read full article on original website
Related
Here Are the 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York!
I would dare guess that most of my readers came up through school in districts that were smaller and more rural in nature. I know I did. My school had about 300 students in it and was considered very small at the time. Here is a list of the 12 biggest school districts in Upstate New York. As you can see, they represent the large population centers of the state and have thousands of students walking their hallways.
Have Fun At These 5 Indoor Water Parks Across New York State
If you're looking to road trip this winter, are you considering indoor water parks? Here's 5 you should check out. When it's snowing, icy, and you start feeling wind chills in the negative temperatures, it's time for a vacation. You don't necessarily need to travel somewhere tropical to feel those warm temps. You also don't need to travel to crazy destinations to sit by the pool.
These 11 Upstate New York Flower Festivals Are Waiting for Spring!
Upstate New York Winters Are known to often be long, cold, and full of snow. That is why when the colorful beginnings of spring start to pop up in Upstate New York, it is welcomed by many. You have an abundance of places to visit to enjoy Mother Nature's glorious touch. And to be the clear, there is no shortage of marvelous nature to enjoy in New York for our travel-worthy mountain ranges to our sunny parks and gardens. It is never too early to start thinking about spring!
Drop A Line! Check Out New York’s Free Fishing Days For 2023
New York State has some of the greatest varieties of fishing opportunities in the country. From world class fly fishing for trout to floating a worm off of a lake dock for crappie, the Empire State has plenty of cool places to drop-a-line! The Department of Environmental Conservation announced "Free Fishing Days" for 2023. The free days are sure to provide the awesome experience of being a New York State angler.
Memories Come Alive at the Old Catskill Game Farm [PICS]
The Catskill Game Farm is a treasured memory for thousands of baby boomers and beyond in Upstate New York. Just one look at these photographs and I am sure it will all come back to you in an instant. The game farm, once America's largest family-owned private zoo, was a...
It’s National Bagel Day Everyday at These 12 Great Upstate New York Cafes
January 15 is National Bagel Day. But I ask you this. Who celebrates the delicious and almighty bagel with just one day of the year?. I like bagels several times a week, personally. Everyone knows New York has the best bagels in the country. While our friends down near New...
Automatic Bill Payment – It Can Be Good And Bad
Do you pay your bills by mail, in person, online, automatically, or a combination of all four? I do a combination of all four, although the majority of my bills are paid online. It's a convenience and a time-saver for me. I still prefer to pay a few local bills...
Alec Baldwin To Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in ‘Rust’ Shooting
Last October, it was announced that the the producers of the Western film Rust had settled a wrongful death lawsuit over the October 2021 incident that took the life of the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. At the time, the producers claimed that with the suit settled, the film would actually resume production, with Hutchins’ husband, Matthew, now listed as an executive producer on the project.
Doggone It! Couple Accidentally Lock Themselves in Dog Crates in Viral Video: WATCH
A couple in California accidentally locked themselves inside dog crates while filming a video about their pets' nighttime routine. User @stephanieferrari posted the hilarious footage to TikTok, where it went viral. In the clip, the dog mom shows her and her husband's nightly routine of putting their dogs in their...
Mix 103.9
Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 103.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wsrkfm.com
Comments / 0