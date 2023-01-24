Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Dad allegedly didn't intervene in the 'torture' and death of a 9-year-old child in Idaho, according to stepmom.Majestic NewsMeridian, ID
Your Kids Will LOVE These Fun Things To Do In BoiseIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
Idaho Teachers Are In The Top 15 For Lowest Pay In The Country
God bless our teachers, especially Idaho teachers - we often take them for granted. Most parents expect schools to be fully staffed with teachers, ready to mold our youth for the future. Not many parents ever stop to ask: "Will teachers still be around when my child goes to school?"
Today! Boise State Hosts Future City Competition for ID Middle School Students
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho middle school students with a love for STEM are putting their best projects forward today at Boise State University in the Student Union Building from 8:00a.m. to 3:00 p.m. 🌎 FUTURE city. Students from more than 20 schools across the state were challenged to...
Nampa Braces For Massive ‘Kangaroo Invasion’ This Saturday
It's the first Saturday without football since August and if you're looking for something exciting, educational, and entertaining, join the Treasure Valley Saturday for the Canyon County Kid's Expo. The family-friendly event is a place to take the kids, and there are many activities for adults and children. Once again,...
Boise Woman Screams As Coyotes Eat Her Small Dog
Boise, Idaho (2022). She was checking on her 10-year-old Westie through the patio blinds like she'd done a thousand times before. As usual, her sweet girl was asleep and basking in the Idaho summer sunshine. Everything was fine. As she turned to step away from the patio doors adorned with...
6 Reasons People Say They Moved Away from Idaho in 2022, Ranked
Since 1977, a moving company named United Van Lines has done an annual migration survey to see which states were the most popular destinations to move to and which states were driving people away. Idaho appeared in their “Top 10 States to Move To” list from 2014-2021, taking the #1...
Conservative BSU Professor Heckled At Eagle High School Speech
A Conservative Boise State professor is once again making waves over a recent speech that he gave at a local high school. Doctor Scott Yenor appeared at Eagle High School as part of a Turning Point USA event called Turning Point Eagle. You may recall that Doctor Yenor was threatened with physical violence and fired for his political beliefs.
Idaho’s #1 Chinese Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in America)
Chinese food anyone? Boise is home to a ton of amazing restaurants, and among those are some of the most out-of-this-world Chinese food restaurants in the country. A recent article from Lovefood shares the "Best Chinese Restaurant for the Year of the Rabbit" in every state, and of course we were curious to see who ranked #1 for Idaho.
'Shock and disappointment': Canyon County Sheriff reacts to early release of convicted child kidnapper
IDAHO, USA — The Canyon County Sheriff is outraged over the early release of a convicted kidnapper. Brian Sangjoon Lee was charged for 2nd-degree kidnapping of an 11-year-old Nampa girl. Police say Lee enticed the girl through an online gaming program, and planned to take the girl to his house in California.
12 Items That Are Incredibly Difficult to Find Due to Shortages in Boise
It’s been three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began and it’s hard to believe that we’re still walking into grocery stores and seeing empty shelves. Three years later, we’ve moved beyond panic-buying toilet paper, bottled water and disinfecting wipes, but wandering through the aisles at your local Albertsons, Fred Meyer, WinCo or Walmart still hasn’t gotten back to normal. There are days when you walk in and think to yourself “what does everyone else know that I don’t” when you see a certain product completely wiped out.
Lucky Idaho Mom Stunned By Huge Prize She Won on a FREE Lottery Ticket
Normally, when lottery stories hit the news it’s about someone who won a gigantic Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot. They get all the attention, but the Idaho Lottery’s in-state draw games have life-changing jackpots too!. One of the coolest draw games Idaho has is “Weekly Grand.” The game...
I’ve Written 1,194 Articles About Boise – Here’s What I’ve Learned
If you've ever had to compose any pieces of writing in your career, you understand exactly just how much you find out about the subject you're researching. In my case, that subject is Boise, Idaho. 1,194 times have I poured some coffee, cozied up to my keyboard, and began the...
Massive Crowd Gathers To Adopt Idaho’s Most Popular Dog
Folks in the Treasure Valley LOVE their pets and that is no secret! No matter the season, you're sure to see doggos running around on the greenbelt, in local breweries, and up on Boise's best hikes!. The good folks at the Idaho Humane Society are some of Idaho's finest when...
Locals Predict What Boise Will Look Like In 50 Years
According to a report from CitySquare, the city of Boise is expected to continue to rapidly grow and will be one of the fastest-growing cities by the year 2060. ...the population of the Boise City metro area in Idaho is projected to grow from 807,700 in 2022 to 1,363,100 in 2060. The 68.8% projected population growth in the metro area is the 16th highest of all 384 U.S. metro areas.
Popular Television Star ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Plans Boise Visit
Idaho is growing used to seeing big stars and celebrities visit--whether it's a low key visit, like we often see in resort towns or a major concert, Idaho is on the map. The Kardashians love Coeur d'Alene and Elon Musk has even spent time in Sun Valley. Who is next...
Sparklight Sneakily Raises Internet Costs for Boise Residents
If there is one word everyone in the Treasure Valley and beyond has to be tired of by now, it is "Inflation". Most people can't even explain what inflation is. Others use it as an excuse for everything. The only other "I-word" that rivals the anger could be "Inversion"--but we haven't felt that one yet this year. Let's just act like it doesn't exist for now.
How Idaho’s Fry Sauce Helped Me Get Over Bill Cosby & Accept Mayo
When it comes to the foods of Boise, is there anything more iconic than fry sauce? One could make a case for finger steaks but even then - can you really enjoy finger steaks without fry sauce in the first place?. I think not. How Bill Cosby ruined mayonnaise for...
Caldwell Police: Substitute teacher arrested after recording, encouraging fights at middle school
BOISE, Idaho — A substitute teacher at Syringa Middle School was arrested after allegedly encouraging students to fight in his classroom while recording at least one of the incidents, the Caldwell Police Department said in a news release Friday night. Police said Ettson Arreola "encouraged" the students to physically...
Caldwell Middle School Teacher Arrested For In School Fight Club
When it rains, it pours, and it's really pouring within the Caldwell School District. Caldwell Police sent a late-night release detailing a substitute teacher who allegedly encouraged students to fight in his classroom. Even more alarming is that the male teacher videoed the fights and placed them on social media.
Tour The Unique, Historic Tombstones Of Star Cemetery [Part I]
Star, Idaho. Star Cemetery is one of the most interesting, ornate, and best maintained gravesites in the Treasure Valley. Located at 9350 W. Floating Feather Road, James and Jemima Ayers generously transferred the ownership title to Star Cemetery's land to the city in 1900. In 1901, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows became the cemetery's trustees and erected a white fence around the graveyard.
Boise Outing, Dinner and Date Ideas to Celebrate Your Love on National Spouses Day
We may still be a couple of weeks away from Valentines day. Today however is another day to appreciate your spouse without all of the flowers and candy fuss. Today is National Spouses Day although a number of countries besides the US celebrate it today too. So how did National...
