foxbaltimore.com
BUS STOP BLUES: Baltimore City driver shortage threatens public transit
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For passengers at the Mondawmin Station in Northwest Baltimore, before they even step on a bus, it can be a bumpy ride. “I’m late for work because of this,” said bus rider Cariter Manns, “It’s just a mess, it really, really is.”
foxbaltimore.com
Heavy volumes of traffic expected in downtown Baltimore and surrounding areas Monday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Department of Transportation announced there will be heavy volumes of traffic expected in downtown Baltimore and surrounding areas on Monday, Jan. 30. The heavy volume is expected in areas beyond the central business district from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the department said, due...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County Police Department introduces new recruitment website
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police departments across the county continue to struggle to fill vacancies. Some departments are offering salary increases, benefits, and even sign-on bonuses. Captain Paul Borowski, employment section commander, and Corporal Robbie Wright, employment section recruitment, join the morning show to talk about the Baltimore County Police...
NBC Washington
Death Investigation Slows Traffic Along ICC
A death investigation created a backup along the ICC Saturday afternoon, just past mile marker 14 and before exit 16. Montgomery County police said they received a call for service at 2:01 p.m. at Hobbs Drive and Somerset Lane in Upper Paint Branch Park, where they found a body. "The...
foxbaltimore.com
Reviewing the headcounts of Baltimore police officers since 2011
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The police officer shortage is apparent in Baltimore City and has been a major issue for years. Debates on how many officers are short continue, with numbers ranging from 200 to nearly 600 officers. Adam Andrzejewski, founder and CEO of openthebooks.com joins the morning show with...
foxbaltimore.com
Pastor wants pressure applied to Mayor Scott for change in Baltimore City Public Schools
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Monday, Baltimore County Public Schools sent out a statement saying Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams will not be seeking a new contract. This announcement came after three years of controversy and pressure from multiple groups asking the school board to replace him. Similar demands have been...
fox5dc.com
Missing woman's body found in Montgomery County park: police
COLESVILLE, Md. - A body found in a park near the Intercounty Connector (ICC) in Montgomery County was identified as a woman who was reported missing on January 2, according to police. Montgomery County Police said the body was discovered around 2:01 p.m. Saturday in Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley...
Missing 20-year-old Rockville woman found dead in park
Montgomery County police are investigating the murder of a 20-year-old woman after discovering a body in the Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park on Saturday.
foxbaltimore.com
Citizen flags down officers to assist man shot in Northwest Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Northwest Baltimore on Sunday morning. At approximately 11:50AM, officers were on patrol in the 3300 block of Garrison Boulevard, when they were flagged down by a citizen, who told officers that someone had been shot. Officers began...
foxbaltimore.com
Residents in Maryland counties frustrated and concerned over juvenile crime trend
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore city isn't the only place seeing an uptick in juvenile crime. Some surrounding Maryland counties are too, leaving some residents concerned and frustrated over the troubling trend. In Anne Arundel County, a 16-year-old boy was gunned down while standing on the back porch of his...
bethesdamagazine.com
Body found near ICC in Colesville, police say
A body was found Saturday afternoon in Colesville, just south of the Intercounty Connector, Montgomery County police reported. Officers responded around 2:01 p.m. to Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park, close to Hobbs Drive and Somerset Lane, according to a brief news release. There, officers located the body. The state...
Mass Casualty Incident: Five Injured, Including Children In Shooting At Baltimore Intersection
Homicide detectives in Baltimore are investigating another “mass casualty incident” that left one man dead and two children "fighting for their lives," according to Commissioner Michael Harrison. Shortly before 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, the Baltimore Police Department was advised by their ShotSpotter alert system of multiple...
foxbaltimore.com
Proposed 'Gas Price Gouging Act' to mandate visible credit, debit, cash prices at the pump
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new bill could alter how gas stations display prices to drivers, possibly ending the lure to low cash prices per gallon. The new regulations are being sponsored by Senator Kagan and were introduced for the first time in this legislative session on January 20, 2023.
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police release statement about incident in York County
Pennsylvania State Police were called to a home on Thursday afternoon in York County. PSP Troop J said they received a call from a man saying his neighbor on the 12000 block of Cross Roads Avenue in East Hopewell Township had pointed a gun at him. Troopers responded to the...
WJLA
MPD looking for this man in connection to fatal shooting near Minnesota Ave. Metro Station
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it is looking for a man in connection to a fatal shooting near the Minnesota Avenue Metro Station in Northeast on Jan. 19. 23-year-old Keshon Cornish, of Lanham, Md. was shot and killed in the 4000 block of Minnesota...
WUSA
Elementary school children being followed home by men in Montgomery County
A warning for parents in Montgomery County. Some Chevy Chase Elementary students say men have been following them home from school.
Search on for alleged Carroll County car dealership burglar
Police are in search of a man who allegedly burglarized three Carroll County car dealerships on New Year's Eve.
West Baltimore mass shooting leaves one dead, four injured
BALTIMORE — Police are still searching for the suspects behind the city's latest mass shooting. One man died and four others were hurt, including a two-year-old boy shot in the face. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said officers were first alerted to Laurens Street and Pennsylvania Avenue by Shotspotter at 6:39 p.m.The investigation found two men were standing around that intersection when a car, with a woman and two children inside, drove through. That's when gunshots rang out. It caused the woman to crash the car.Everyone but one of the children, a six-year-old, was shot. That six-year-old did get hurt because of...
foxbaltimore.com
32-year-old man shot in north Baltimore Saturday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 32-year-old man was shot in north Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 4:57 p.m., Northern District officers were sent to the 3000 block of Wylie Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. Officers found a 32-year-old man suffering from a...
Plan abandoned for building at public park in Annapolis
Before abandoning its plan, the Chesapeake Conservancy had hoped that a new center would help bring all of the local environmental groups together for the betterment of the community.
