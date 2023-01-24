ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County Police Department introduces new recruitment website

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police departments across the county continue to struggle to fill vacancies. Some departments are offering salary increases, benefits, and even sign-on bonuses. Captain Paul Borowski, employment section commander, and Corporal Robbie Wright, employment section recruitment, join the morning show to talk about the Baltimore County Police...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Death Investigation Slows Traffic Along ICC

A death investigation created a backup along the ICC Saturday afternoon, just past mile marker 14 and before exit 16. Montgomery County police said they received a call for service at 2:01 p.m. at Hobbs Drive and Somerset Lane in Upper Paint Branch Park, where they found a body. "The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Reviewing the headcounts of Baltimore police officers since 2011

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The police officer shortage is apparent in Baltimore City and has been a major issue for years. Debates on how many officers are short continue, with numbers ranging from 200 to nearly 600 officers. Adam Andrzejewski, founder and CEO of openthebooks.com joins the morning show with...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Missing woman's body found in Montgomery County park: police

COLESVILLE, Md. - A body found in a park near the Intercounty Connector (ICC) in Montgomery County was identified as a woman who was reported missing on January 2, according to police. Montgomery County Police said the body was discovered around 2:01 p.m. Saturday in Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Body found near ICC in Colesville, police say

A body was found Saturday afternoon in Colesville, just south of the Intercounty Connector, Montgomery County police reported. Officers responded around 2:01 p.m. to Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park, close to Hobbs Drive and Somerset Lane, according to a brief news release. There, officers located the body. The state...
COLESVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

West Baltimore mass shooting leaves one dead, four injured

BALTIMORE — Police are still searching for the suspects behind the city's latest mass shooting. One man died and four others were hurt, including a two-year-old boy shot in the face. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said officers were first alerted to Laurens Street and Pennsylvania Avenue by Shotspotter at 6:39 p.m.The investigation found two men were standing around that intersection when a car, with a woman and two children inside, drove through. That's when gunshots rang out. It caused the woman to crash the car.Everyone but one of the children, a six-year-old, was shot. That six-year-old did get hurt because of...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

32-year-old man shot in north Baltimore Saturday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 32-year-old man was shot in north Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 4:57 p.m., Northern District officers were sent to the 3000 block of Wylie Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. Officers found a 32-year-old man suffering from a...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

