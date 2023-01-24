BALTIMORE — Police are still searching for the suspects behind the city's latest mass shooting. One man died and four others were hurt, including a two-year-old boy shot in the face. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said officers were first alerted to Laurens Street and Pennsylvania Avenue by Shotspotter at 6:39 p.m.The investigation found two men were standing around that intersection when a car, with a woman and two children inside, drove through. That's when gunshots rang out. It caused the woman to crash the car.Everyone but one of the children, a six-year-old, was shot. That six-year-old did get hurt because of...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO