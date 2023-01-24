HUDSON – Hudson resident and native John “Jack” Donovan retired on Jan. 6 after 36 years of patrol duty on the Hudson Police Force. On his last duty day, Jan. 6, he was formally recognized for his longtime service with presentation of an award containing his first and current badges by Chief Rick DiPersio and Capt. Chad Perry. He was also honored by family and friends at a retirement party at Riverside Gun Club on Jan. 14.

