communityadvocate.com
Joan Swanson, 90, formerly of Shrewsbury
Holden – Joan Swanson, 90, the loving daughter of Swedish immigrants, Ivan ( Hilding Ivan Olaf) Lundquist and Florence Cecelia ( Westerholm ) Lundquist passed away peacefully on January 13, 2023, surrounded by family. She fought a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s and was adored by all of her family and caretakers during the process.
communityadvocate.com
Rimkus: Hudson officer Jack Donovan retires after 36 years
HUDSON – Hudson resident and native John “Jack” Donovan retired on Jan. 6 after 36 years of patrol duty on the Hudson Police Force. On his last duty day, Jan. 6, he was formally recognized for his longtime service with presentation of an award containing his first and current badges by Chief Rick DiPersio and Capt. Chad Perry. He was also honored by family and friends at a retirement party at Riverside Gun Club on Jan. 14.
communityadvocate.com
Justin M. Turner, 28, of Northborough
– Justin Michael Turner, 28, of Northborough Massachusetts, passed away on January 21, 2023, at his home in Maine. A Celebration of Justin’s life will be held on Saturday February 4 from 1-3 at the First Parish UU Church, 40 Church Street, Northborough, Massachusetts. The family invites all who knew Justin to come together and to celebrate the brief but meaningful life of this young man who was so dearly loved.
communityadvocate.com
Clinton Savings Bank names new VP, Branch Manager of Shrewsbury branch
CLINTON – Kathleen L. Kennedy will be the VP, Branch Manager of the new Clinton Savings Bank branch in Shrewsbury. As part of this position, Kennedy will be responsible for maintaining the performance of the branch and also providing leadership and staff supervision. “I am excited to welcome Kathleen...
communityadvocate.com
Assabet Valley Camera Club hosts Silvana Della Camera
HUDSON – The Assabet Valley Camera Club will host Silvana Della Camera, award-winning photographer, judge and presenter, as well as a member of the Professional Photographers Association on Feb. 1. In her hour-long presentation on “Color, Contrast, Lighting and Composition,” Della Camera will discuss how photography is much more...
communityadvocate.com
Crossroads Continuum to open new training facility for adults with autism
MARLBOROUGH – Crossroads Continuum, which serves to enrich the lives of people with autism and related conditions, will expand its offerings as it opens its adult center in the spring of 2023. Called the Commons Program, the center will help adults aged 22 and up to maximize their independence and receive career training.
communityadvocate.com
WASA sponsors annual ‘Ice Out’ Challenge
WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough Athletic and Social Association is conducting its second annual “Ice Out” challenge. WASA has set up an ice sculpture in front of Hastings Elementary School. For $5 per guess, you can guess the day and time when the sculpture will completely melt. The...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough continues to save on electricity
MARLBOROUGH – The city continues to save on electricity. In a letter sent to the City Council on Dec. 29, Laura Wagner and Michael Ossing, members of the Ad Hoc Municipal Aggregation Committee, announced that residents saved $454,692 in electricity costs during the third quarter. In the same quarter,...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough churches to sponsor Chili Fest
WESTBOROUGH – Turn that chill into chili, and help the Appalachia Service Project. On Saturday, Jan. 28, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Luke’s Parish Hall, the project will host a Chili Fest. Cook up a batch of your best chili and register (with a $10 entry fee) to [email protected]
communityadvocate.com
With public art campaign efforts underway, Northborough Cultural Council seeks new members
NORTHBOROUGH – With members being limited to serving two consecutive three-year terms, the Northborough Cultural Council is seeking new faces. Council members are appointed by the Board of Selectmen. However, according to member Suzanne Cox, the members must sit out a minimum of one year before they can reapply.
communityadvocate.com
Town issues details behind decision on Civic Kitchen & Drink
WESTBOROUGH – There will be golf at the Country Club on West Main Street. There will also be a pro shop. However, there will be no restaurant. Less than a week after the Select Board decided to not pursue a Request for Proposals to renew the Civic Kitchen & Drink’s lease, the town is trying to determine the next steps.
communityadvocate.com
Take the next step following Westborough MLK community celebration
WESTBOROUGH – Central MA Connections in Faith, in partnership with Westborough Interfaith Association, Westborough Connects and Westborough Public Schools, is inviting members of the Westborough community to a follow-up program to the fifth annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration. The program will be held on Saturday, Jan....
communityadvocate.com
Polar Plunge for Special Olympics set for March 5
MARLBOROUGH – The Law Enforcement Torch Run’s Marlborough Polar Plunge will take place on Sunday, March 5, at the Special Olympics MA Yawkey Center, 512 Forest St. Register for the Plunge with friends and family, pick out a fun costume and get ready to “Be Bold and Get Cold!”
communityadvocate.com
ARHS’ unified program receives national recognition
NORTHBOROUGH – It was halftime at the Algonquin Regional High School and Shrewsbury High School boys basketball game when a parade of students entered the court, carrying a banner. The banner recognized ARHS as a National Unified Champion School. The high school is one of 12 in Massachusetts and...
communityadvocate.com
Hudson Select Board renews ‘Buy Recycled’ program
HUDSON – The Town of Hudson’s Select Board recently renewed the adoption of the “Buy Recycled” program, which is an initiative that aims to motivate town departments and residents to purchase products made with recycled materials. According to Executive Assistant Thomas Gregory, the initiative began in...
