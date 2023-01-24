Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
'Laps for Charity' fundraising event returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — NASCAR fans and car enthusiasts got the opportunity to drive their vehicles at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The annual "Laps for Charity" fundraising event benefits the Las Vegas Chapter of Speedway Children's Charities. Money raised during Sunday's event will go to local kids in...
news3lv.com
Drive-thru salad chain debuts Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals can take healthy on the go with a new salad stop making its way to Las Vegas. Drive-thru salad chain, Salad and Go, opened its first location in Nevada on January 16. The one-stop shop provides a variety of healthy meals from salads to...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Strip ranks 2nd most picturesque road in new study
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Roll the windows down to take a look at one of the country's most iconic roads here in Las Vegas. A new report reveals the Las Vegas Strip as the 2nd most picturesque road in the U.S. Finn Auto conducted a study to find the...
news3lv.com
Chef Nickolas Rizzo demonstrates how to prepare risotto
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — From Italy to Las Vegas, Chef Nickolas Rizzo joined us in studio Friday. Food is the way to anyone's heart, so he walks us through the proper preparation of risotto.
news3lv.com
Ferraro’s Ristorante to host wine tasting, learn event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab a glass to kick off a tasty night at one of the valley's longtime family-owned restaurants. Ferraro’s Ristorante is hosting its upcoming Taste & Learn on Saturday, February 18 at 5 p.m. The monthly wine-tasting and education event will showcase the finest wines...
news3lv.com
Celebrate Lunar New Year at Chi Asian Kitchen
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Festive dishes and specialty cocktails all-in celebration of the Lunar New Year. Joining me now from Chi Asian Kitchen at The Strat, corporate executive chef, Bradley Manchester.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas movie theaters to screen all Oscar best picture nominees
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A few Las Vegas movie theaters will soon be showing all of the contenders for the top prize at this year's Academy Awards. Regal and Cinemark both announced they would screen all 10 of the Best Picture-nominated films for a limited time. Regal's "Best Picture...
news3lv.com
US Army eSports team shows off gaming skills at Las Vegas Open Tabletop Gaming Convention
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — You probably didn't know this, but the U.S. Army has an eSports team, and they've been showing off their gaming skills at the Rio. This is part of the Las Vegas Open Tabletop Gaming Convention. Thirteen soldiers from the Army eSports team will compete in...
news3lv.com
Two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker announces she is signing with Las Vegas Aces
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are getting a new member on the team. On Saturday, two-time MVP Candance Parker announced via Instagram that she is signing with the Las Vegas Aces. Parker released a statement that said, in part,. While Chicago will always be my home,...
news3lv.com
Open the Books: Paid time off for city of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Paid time off given to City of Las Vegas employees is so generous that in 2021, the city paid $6.2 million in buybacks to employees who didn’t use their time off. Las Vegas firefighters are the city employees who have the most unused sick...
news3lv.com
Stations Casino announces opening day for new Wildfire Casino in downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — An opening date has been set for Stations Casino's new Wildlife Casino, set to open in downtown Las Vegas. The casino will open its doors to guests on Friday, February 10 at noon at 2700 Fremont Street, near Charleston Blvd. According to Station Casinos, crews...
news3lv.com
Circus Circus Las Vegas strikes partnership with Choice Hotels
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circus Circus Las Vegas and Choice Hotels International announced a partnership that will allow people to book rooms through Choice's websites and earn loyalty points. The two companies said Friday that Circus Circus rooms will join the Ascend Hotel Collection and guests can earn and...
news3lv.com
Opportunity Village to host nonprofit community hiring event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada’s leading nonprofit organizations are seeking new candidates at its upcoming hiring fair. Work With Purpose is holding its nonprofit community hiring event at the Opportunity Village Oakey Campus on Saturday, February 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. 10 nonprofits are seeking...
news3lv.com
St. Jude's Ranch for Children hosts gala for Human Trafficking Awareness Month
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Survivors and supporters are uniting for January's Human Trafficking Awareness Month. St. Jude’s Ranch for Children hosted its Mirror Mirror Reception at Caesar's Palace on Thursday. The event highlighted resources for sex trafficking victims including the Healing Center. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Human...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas crash victims honored with memorial at Craig Ranch Regional Park
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Jan. 29, 2023, marks one year since nine people were killed in a tragic crash in North Las Vegas. On Sunday, a tree dedication ceremony was held at Craig Ranch Regional Park to remember the crash victims. According to police, the driver was going 103...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Ballpark to host job fair with multiple seasonal positions
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you looking for a temporary job? The Las Vegas Ballpark will host a job fair with multiple seasonal positions available. The job fair will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the Playstudios Club located at 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive.
news3lv.com
Gov. Lombardo addresses Oakland A's potential move
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Time is running out for the Athletics to get a deal done for a new stadium in Oakland. Negotiations between the team and the city of Oakland have been quiet for their proposed $12 billion waterfront stadium project. Las Vegas is still the leading contender...
news3lv.com
'Dropicana' project phase 2 brings full closure of I-15 between Flamingo, Russell
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It was traffic, traffic, and even frustration as drivers tried to navigate the closure of I-15 between Flamingo and Russell Road. If you were out and about Saturday, you couldn't help but notice all the traffic. The I-15 is in its first full day of...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas community reacts to video release of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community and Nevada officials are sharing their remarks following the footage released of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest in Memphis, Tennessee. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a statement on Friday:. Sheriff Kevin McMahill and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department extend...
news3lv.com
#WeatherAuthority: Current snowpack in good shape, what's in it for Lake Mead?
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — So far, this season has overachieved in the snowfall department which has resulted in an above-normal snowpack across the entire region. The pattern shifted over New Year's weekend as an atmospheric river of storms pounded California and continued to march across the desert southwest. 2023...
