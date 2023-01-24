ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

news3lv.com

'Laps for Charity' fundraising event returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — NASCAR fans and car enthusiasts got the opportunity to drive their vehicles at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The annual "Laps for Charity" fundraising event benefits the Las Vegas Chapter of Speedway Children's Charities. Money raised during Sunday's event will go to local kids in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Drive-thru salad chain debuts Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals can take healthy on the go with a new salad stop making its way to Las Vegas. Drive-thru salad chain, Salad and Go, opened its first location in Nevada on January 16. The one-stop shop provides a variety of healthy meals from salads to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Ferraro’s Ristorante to host wine tasting, learn event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab a glass to kick off a tasty night at one of the valley's longtime family-owned restaurants. Ferraro’s Ristorante is hosting its upcoming Taste & Learn on Saturday, February 18 at 5 p.m. The monthly wine-tasting and education event will showcase the finest wines...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Celebrate Lunar New Year at Chi Asian Kitchen

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Festive dishes and specialty cocktails all-in celebration of the Lunar New Year. Joining me now from Chi Asian Kitchen at The Strat, corporate executive chef, Bradley Manchester.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas movie theaters to screen all Oscar best picture nominees

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A few Las Vegas movie theaters will soon be showing all of the contenders for the top prize at this year's Academy Awards. Regal and Cinemark both announced they would screen all 10 of the Best Picture-nominated films for a limited time. Regal's "Best Picture...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Open the Books: Paid time off for city of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Paid time off given to City of Las Vegas employees is so generous that in 2021, the city paid $6.2 million in buybacks to employees who didn’t use their time off. Las Vegas firefighters are the city employees who have the most unused sick...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Circus Circus Las Vegas strikes partnership with Choice Hotels

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circus Circus Las Vegas and Choice Hotels International announced a partnership that will allow people to book rooms through Choice's websites and earn loyalty points. The two companies said Friday that Circus Circus rooms will join the Ascend Hotel Collection and guests can earn and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Opportunity Village to host nonprofit community hiring event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada’s leading nonprofit organizations are seeking new candidates at its upcoming hiring fair. Work With Purpose is holding its nonprofit community hiring event at the Opportunity Village Oakey Campus on Saturday, February 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. 10 nonprofits are seeking...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Ballpark to host job fair with multiple seasonal positions

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you looking for a temporary job? The Las Vegas Ballpark will host a job fair with multiple seasonal positions available. The job fair will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the Playstudios Club located at 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Gov. Lombardo addresses Oakland A's potential move

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Time is running out for the Athletics to get a deal done for a new stadium in Oakland. Negotiations between the team and the city of Oakland have been quiet for their proposed $12 billion waterfront stadium project. Las Vegas is still the leading contender...
OAKLAND, CA
news3lv.com

Las Vegas community reacts to video release of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community and Nevada officials are sharing their remarks following the footage released of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest in Memphis, Tennessee. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a statement on Friday:. Sheriff Kevin McMahill and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department extend...
LAS VEGAS, NV

