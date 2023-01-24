ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

fox5dc.com

1 dead, 4 hurt including children in Baltimore shooting, crash

A man is dead, and four other people, including two young children, are hurt, after a shooting and crash in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday. According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers responded around 6:39 p.m. to a shooting alert at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street. Once there,...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Missing woman's body found in Montgomery County park: police

COLESVILLE, Md. - A body found in a park near the Intercounty Connector (ICC) in Montgomery County was identified as a woman who was reported missing on January 2, according to police. Montgomery County Police said the body was discovered around 2:01 p.m. Saturday in Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

ON THE HILL: Groups rally for justice for Tyre Nichols after bodycam footage release

Groups have been rallying for justice across the country after police released bodycam footage in the death of Tyre Nichols, who died days after being beaten by five police officers during a traffic stop in Memphis on January 7. Phillip Thompson, the Legal Redress Chair for the Loudoun County NAACP, joins the show to talk about how local officials are responding to the video.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Washington

4-Year-Old Shot in DC: Police

A 4-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound Saturday morning in D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police said the little girl was admitted conscious and breathing to Children’s National Hospital at 9:27 a.m. Her injuries appear to be not life-threatening. D.C. police believe...
fox5dc.com

Chained dog shot in Fairfax County; police search for owner

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Is this your dog?. Police are looking for the owner of a Staffordshire terrier who was found chained to a fence, howling from a single bullet wound Friday in a Mount Vernon neighborhood. Fairfax County police said they responded to Bedford Terrace and Beekman Place at...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Suspect Who Shot Calvert Deputy Charged With 31 Count Indictment

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – A grand jury recently indicted Brandon Alexander Turner, 21, of Greenbelt, Maryland on 31 counts after the police-involved shooting of Calvert County Sheriff’s Senior Deputy James Flynt on December 17, 2022. Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Body found near ICC in Colesville, police say

A body was found Saturday afternoon in Colesville, just south of the Intercounty Connector, Montgomery County police reported. Officers responded around 2:01 p.m. to Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park, close to Hobbs Drive and Somerset Lane, according to a brief news release. There, officers located the body. The state...
COLESVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Gaithersburg Giant customer attacked in possible hate crime

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Over the next two weeks, prosecutors will be presenting case details to a grand jury to determine whether a 19-year-old suspect charged in an apparent violent assault, should also be charged with a hate crime. Montgomery County police said 19-year-old Eugene Thompson of Washington D.C. is now...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WJLA

WATCH: DC police release surveillance video of wanted Northwest homicide suspect

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance footage of a suspect it believes is tied to a December homicide, police said. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Dec, 17, an alleged homicide occurred in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, officials said. Nearby surveillance was captured and police are hopeful it helps lead to an arrest.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Rockville UPS theft under investigation

Surveillance photos of the suspects accused of robbing a UPS truck in Rockville earlier this month have been released. Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department shared the images Thursday and are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the men.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WJLA

Md. bank robbery suspect arrested at Gaithersburg mall, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police arrested and charged a man after a bank robbery Tuesday at the Bank of America in Gaithersburg, according to a release. The bank is located in the 400 block of North Frederick Avenue. Police obtained an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Jason Rollins,...
GAITHERSBURG, MD

