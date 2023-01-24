Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The man who sprayed a police officer with pepper spray on January 6 was sentenced to nearly seven years in prisonJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
FDA proposes changes to blood donation restrictions: Equality for gay and bisexual men in sightEdy Zoo
WJLA
Driver carjacked at gunpoint after Fairfax Co. crash; police warn residents
VIENNA, Va. (7News) — The Vienna Police Department is cautioning residents to be vigilant after a two-vehicle crash led to a carjacking in Fairfax County late Saturday evening, according to police. Around 10 p.m., a driver was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger on Park Street near Moore Avenue...
fox5dc.com
1 dead, 4 hurt including children in Baltimore shooting, crash
A man is dead, and four other people, including two young children, are hurt, after a shooting and crash in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday. According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers responded around 6:39 p.m. to a shooting alert at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street. Once there,...
fox5dc.com
Missing woman's body found in Montgomery County park: police
COLESVILLE, Md. - A body found in a park near the Intercounty Connector (ICC) in Montgomery County was identified as a woman who was reported missing on January 2, according to police. Montgomery County Police said the body was discovered around 2:01 p.m. Saturday in Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley...
Woman Killed After Jumping Out Of Intoxicated Driver's Moving Jeep In PWC, Police Say
A woman is dead after jumping out of a moving Jeep being driven by an allegedly intoxicated driver in Prince William County, police say. Stefany De La Cruz Moreno Medina, 30, was killed on Saturday, Jan. 28 when she bailed on driver Gustavo Barahona Benitez, 38, both of Woodbridge, who is now in po…
Missing 20-year-old Rockville woman found dead in park
Montgomery County police are investigating the murder of a 20-year-old woman after discovering a body in the Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park on Saturday.
fox5dc.com
ON THE HILL: Groups rally for justice for Tyre Nichols after bodycam footage release
Groups have been rallying for justice across the country after police released bodycam footage in the death of Tyre Nichols, who died days after being beaten by five police officers during a traffic stop in Memphis on January 7. Phillip Thompson, the Legal Redress Chair for the Loudoun County NAACP, joins the show to talk about how local officials are responding to the video.
NBC Washington
4-Year-Old Shot in DC: Police
A 4-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound Saturday morning in D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police said the little girl was admitted conscious and breathing to Children’s National Hospital at 9:27 a.m. Her injuries appear to be not life-threatening. D.C. police believe...
Robbery suspect caught on surveillance video in Southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect involved in a robbery in Southeast D.C. on Friday. Around 9:20 p.m., police claim suspects approached a victim in the 1900 block of 16th Street, Southeast. The suspects then...
Baltimore shooting leaves 1 dead, 5 injured, including 2 children: 'Fighting for their lives"
A shooting in Baltimore Saturday evening left one person dead, and five others injured, including two children, police said. A 2-year-old was shot and a 6-year-old was injured in a crash.
fox5dc.com
Chained dog shot in Fairfax County; police search for owner
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Is this your dog?. Police are looking for the owner of a Staffordshire terrier who was found chained to a fence, howling from a single bullet wound Friday in a Mount Vernon neighborhood. Fairfax County police said they responded to Bedford Terrace and Beekman Place at...
fox5dc.com
Dumfries teacher’s assistant facing charges for allegedly assaulting 5-year-old preschool student
DUMFRIES, Va. - Authorities in Prince William County say they have charged a teacher’s assistant for allegedly assaulting a 5-year-old student at school. Police say the incident happened Wednesday at the Washington-Reid Preschool Center in Dumfries. Investigators say 54-year-old Sharon Lee Bryan placed the student on a chair while...
fox5dc.com
Police discover armed suspects in Prince George's County car reported stolen on New Year's Day
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Two suspects in Prince George's County are facing theft and weapon related charges, after police said they stole car in District Heights on New Year's Day. According to the Prince George’s County Police Department, on Thursday officers stopped a Kia vehicle that had been previously...
Bay Net
Suspect Who Shot Calvert Deputy Charged With 31 Count Indictment
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – A grand jury recently indicted Brandon Alexander Turner, 21, of Greenbelt, Maryland on 31 counts after the police-involved shooting of Calvert County Sheriff’s Senior Deputy James Flynt on December 17, 2022. Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts...
Bay Net
Officers Recover Two Stolen Motor Vehicles, Juvenile Suspect Arrested
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – On January 23 at 12:32 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a victim of a theft who reported a dirt bike, that was previously stolen from his house, was being advertised for sale on an online social media site. Officers from the Neighborhood...
bethesdamagazine.com
Body found near ICC in Colesville, police say
A body was found Saturday afternoon in Colesville, just south of the Intercounty Connector, Montgomery County police reported. Officers responded around 2:01 p.m. to Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park, close to Hobbs Drive and Somerset Lane, according to a brief news release. There, officers located the body. The state...
fox5dc.com
Gaithersburg Giant customer attacked in possible hate crime
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Over the next two weeks, prosecutors will be presenting case details to a grand jury to determine whether a 19-year-old suspect charged in an apparent violent assault, should also be charged with a hate crime. Montgomery County police said 19-year-old Eugene Thompson of Washington D.C. is now...
WJLA
WATCH: DC police release surveillance video of wanted Northwest homicide suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance footage of a suspect it believes is tied to a December homicide, police said. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Dec, 17, an alleged homicide occurred in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, officials said. Nearby surveillance was captured and police are hopeful it helps lead to an arrest.
fox5dc.com
Rockville UPS theft under investigation
Surveillance photos of the suspects accused of robbing a UPS truck in Rockville earlier this month have been released. Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department shared the images Thursday and are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the men.
Baltimore healthcare employee accused of killing 75-year old patient
A healthcare employee has been charged in connection with the murder of a 75-year old patient in Northeast Baltimore.
WJLA
Md. bank robbery suspect arrested at Gaithersburg mall, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police arrested and charged a man after a bank robbery Tuesday at the Bank of America in Gaithersburg, according to a release. The bank is located in the 400 block of North Frederick Avenue. Police obtained an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Jason Rollins,...
