San Diego police arrest suspect in downtown attacks

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it arrested a suspect in connection to a pair of attacks in downtown that happened Sunday afternoon. The first attack happened around 1:50 p.m. The suspect hit a man with a wooden plank at Horton Plaza, causing him to bleed from his head, police said.
San Diego police investigating homicide near Otay Valley Regional Park

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department is investigating a homicide after a body was found in a riverbed nearby the Otay Valley Regional Park Sunday morning. According to police, the call about the homicide came in at 10:48 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Authorities...
Chula Vista man sentenced to 11.5 years in prison for blowing up ATMs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Chula Vista man has been sentenced to 11 and a half years in prison for blowing up ATMs in an attempt to steal the money inside. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of California, 50-year-old Chad Engel pleaded guilty in July 2022 to using an explosive to commit a felony and conspiracy to commit a bank burglary.
House fire in Lemon Grove displaces family

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) — The Heartland Fire Department says a family was displaced Saturday night after an unattended candle caused a fire in their Lemon Grove home. According to firefighters, the call about the fire in the 7800 block of Nichals St. came in at 8:24 p.m. Four children and one adult were all displaced, and major damage was done to the home.
Border agents seize $4 million worth of drugs in single day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents announced the seizure of $4 million worth of narcotics from three vehicles in a single day. According to US Customs and Border Protection, the first seizure took place at 5 a.m. on January 24 at the Campo Station when agents initiated a stop and later found 57 packages of fentanyl.
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Jan. 29, 2023: Storm on the way

A cold storm system arrives Sunday, dipping temperatures for the next several days. Light showers will begin Sunday morning with widespread rain on Monday. Showers will taper off on Tuesday. Forecast rainfall totals will average between .25 to .50" for most of the county and locally up to 1" while the deserts will pick up less than .20".
Mountain-area schools closed Monday due to weather

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Several school districts in San Diego's mountain region will be closed Monday due to the threat of snow, according to the San Diego County Office of Education. The office says the following districts will be closed Monday, Jan. 30, and have a late start on...
