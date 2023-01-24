Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
Las Vegas experienced the 3rd largest increase in housing inventory, according to report
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new report says Nevadans have more housing options than many other places across the country. Construction Coverage conducted a study to find the biggest year-over-year percentage increases in housing inventory in the U.S. from 2021 - 2022. The study revealed Las Vegas had the...
news3lv.com
Nevada ranked top 10 most sleepless states
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new report reveals most Nevadans are not getting enough sleep. Addiction specialists with Diamond Rehab Thailand analyzed data from the United Health Foundation’s American Health Rankings to find the state with the least amount of sleep. Data revealed the states with the highest...
news3lv.com
Nevada ranked 3rd for best work-life balance nationwide
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new study says when it comes to work-life balance, Nevada is doing pretty well. Solitaire Bliss analyzed the public's work and leisure activities in 2021 to conduct a nationwide study on state's work-life balance. Data revealed Nevada with the 3rd best work-life balance. According...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Ballpark to host job fair with multiple seasonal positions
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you looking for a temporary job? The Las Vegas Ballpark will host a job fair with multiple seasonal positions available. The job fair will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the Playstudios Club located at 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive.
news3lv.com
News 3 Exclusive: Governor Lombardo sits down for first TV interview
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Governor Joe Lombardo sat down with News 3 for his first one-on-one TV interview since taking office. He spoke from his Southern Nevada office in the Grant Sawyer building four days after his State of the State address in Carson City. He discussed a range...
news3lv.com
25% of Nevada residents have received most recent COVID-19 booster
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When it comes to COVID-19 boosters, southern Nevada fairs slightly better compared to the rest of the country. In southern Nevada, 25% of people have received the latest booster compared to the 15% of people 5 years and older nationwide. For those over the age...
news3lv.com
City of North Las Vegas proposes Juneteenth as Nevada holiday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is offering its support to make Juneteenth a legal state holiday in Nevada. The city announced on Thursday that it's sponsoring State Assembly Bill 31 in this year's legislative session. While President Joe Biden made Juneteenth an official federal...
news3lv.com
Nevada to receive $55.2 million for high-speed internet funding
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada is ready to receive some major funding to improve high-speed internet in the state. U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen released a statement Thursday announcing more than $55 million in funding for stronger broadband across the state. Funding will help connect more than 40,000 households in...
news3lv.com
Gov. Lombardo addresses Oakland A's potential move
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Time is running out for the Athletics to get a deal done for a new stadium in Oakland. Negotiations between the team and the city of Oakland have been quiet for their proposed $12 billion waterfront stadium project. Las Vegas is still the leading contender...
news3lv.com
Nevada ranked 9th most at-risk state for identity theft
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — According to the National Council on Identity Theft Protection, a third of Americans will be victimized by some type of identity theft in their lifetimes. Nevadans are even more at risk. Recent data reveals that Nevada is the 9th most at-risk state for identity theft...
news3lv.com
Nevada State Police Highway Patrol reminds drivers to slow down after trooper vehicle hit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol wants to remind drivers to slow down after speeding drivers hit a trooper's vehicle multiple times. On Sunday morning, while responding to an incident on I-80 near Lockwood, a Nevada State Police Highway Patrol vehicle was hit while the trooper was still inside by one car and then was struck again by three more vehicles traveling too fast for winter conditions.
news3lv.com
Safest ways to bank using your phone
Las Vegas (KSNV) — You likely use your phone to do everything from browsing the internet to checking your bank account. Criminals count on you being careless too. For expert advice, we turn to the Region VP and Chief Retail Executive for In Touch Credit Union Nevada, Karessa Pewtress.
news3lv.com
Tennessee defends injunction to halt to transgender sports competition, use of facilities
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has filed a brief defending an injunction which prevents transgender individuals from competing on sports teams or use locker rooms of the opposite biological sex. The brief supports a 2022 injunction by the Eastern District of Tennessee and 19 other states pausing guidance from the...
news3lv.com
Lombardo confirms in-person meeting with A's ownership, MLB Commissioner
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Governor Joe Lombardo confirmed he had an in-person meeting with Oakland A’s ownership and Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. Details and specifics remained unclear, but the Governor’s office said Manfred was a late addition to an already scheduled meeting with A’s top brass.
news3lv.com
Opportunity Village to host nonprofit community hiring event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada’s leading nonprofit organizations are seeking new candidates at its upcoming hiring fair. Work With Purpose is holding its nonprofit community hiring event at the Opportunity Village Oakey Campus on Saturday, February 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. 10 nonprofits are seeking...
news3lv.com
Teacher of the Month: Meet Angie Weigel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We're kicking off the first News 3 Teacher of the Month of 2023 with a trip to Roger Bryon Elementary School in the Spring Valley community. This teacher is a superhero in her own right. Angie Weigel was described as a Buzz Lightyear, "going to...
Comments / 0