LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol wants to remind drivers to slow down after speeding drivers hit a trooper's vehicle multiple times. On Sunday morning, while responding to an incident on I-80 near Lockwood, a Nevada State Police Highway Patrol vehicle was hit while the trooper was still inside by one car and then was struck again by three more vehicles traveling too fast for winter conditions.

LOCKWOOD, NV ・ 3 HOURS AGO