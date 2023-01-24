ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Home deck collapse in Vandergrift injures two people

VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after a home deck collapsed in Vandergrift. The collapse happened at 141 Georgia Ave. around 10 a.m. Westmoreland County dispatch says that two people were on the deck at the time. Both were injured and taken to a local hospital.
VANDERGRIFT, PA
Police responding to shooting in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating reports of a shooting Sunday afternoon in Wilkinsburg. First responders were called to the Get-Go on Penn Avenue around 3:43 p.m. Police and emergency medical services found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Police determined that the shooting had taken...
WILKINSBURG, PA
One dead after incident on I-79 in Washington County

MEADOWLANDS, Pa. — A man is dead after an incident on Interstate 79 in Washington County that occurred Sunday afternoon, stopping traffic along the roadway for hours into Sunday evening. The Washington County Coroner's office, in a report released Sunday evening, said 43-year-old David Luther of New Alexandria, was...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Car crashes into building in Carrick neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A car crashed into the front of a business in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood Saturday morning. The crash happened on Brownsville Road. The car took out a garage door at John Varney's Tire and Auto Center, forcing the business to close for the day. Allegheny County 911 says...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ATV crash in Lawrence County kills one

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead after an overnight ATV crash in Lawrence County. Corey M. Breckner, 30, of Boardman, Ohio, died around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Route 224. A release from state police says Breckner was traveling east on an ATV before going off the road when another ATV approached.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
Police in Greene County issue warrant for contractor

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Greene County have issued a warrant for a local contractor who they said scammed a couple out of thousands in cash. Watch the report in the video above. Scott Allen Page II, 28, is charged with fraudulent business practices and theft. According to...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
Three Rivers Heritage Trail to close near Downtown for route improvement

PITTSBURGH — In Downtown Pittsburgh, construction gets underway this week to improve the trail link between Point State Park and the Great Allegheny Passage. Work begins Wednesday to widen the Monongahela Wharf Connector. That area of the trail will close during the work, and bikers and hikers will detour...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Proposal to rename Brackenridge street after slain police chief

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — A street in Brackenridge Borough could be renamed in honor of fallen police chief Justin McIntire. A family friend is proposing renaming Third Avenue "McIntire Way." She plans to bring the proposal before the borough council this week. The street is where chief McIntire was killed...
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
Ryan Shazier on new business venture

We all know the story of former Steeler Ryan Shazier and his fight to get over a spinal injury. While it ended his playing career, he has found new challenges. The latest venture is putting his name on a medical marijuana brand. It might sound strange, but Shazier tells Pittsburgh's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh police investigating after shots fired Downtown

PITTSBURGH — Gunshots fired early Sunday morning woke up several people in Pittsburgh's Downtown. Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired in the area of Sixth Avenue and Smithfield Street around 1 a.m. No one was injured, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. Property damage from the gunshots included...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Man detained by state police in East Pittsburgh

One person was taken into custody after a state police investigation in East Pittsburgh. Police were called to a home on Ridge Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. About an hour later, our crews spotted a man walking out of the house with his hands up and police putting him in handcuffs.
EAST PITTSBURGH, PA
South Side Slopes shooting sends one to the hospital

PITTSBURGH — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Pittsburgh's South Side Slopes neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 1900 block of St. Paul Street around 1 a.m. after a Shotspotter alert. Officers found shell casings in the area as well as a firearm near Shamokin Street.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Video captures fight inside Brashear High School

PITTSBURGH — A brawl broke out Friday morning at Brashear High School in Pittsburgh. See the video and the teachers union response: Watch the report above. Cellphone video shows dozens of students fighting and teachers trying to break it up. The brawl ended when a student discharged pepper spray...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PNC Park getting new scoreboard

PITTSBURGH — PNC Park is winding up for 2023 with a revamp of its scoreboard. In a statement sent to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 on Saturday, the stadium said, “We are excited to unveil the new, larger video board along with many other fan enhancements in the coming weeks."
PITTSBURGH, PA
Police investigating after early-morning Aliquippa shooting

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A man was shot early Sunday morning in Aliquippa, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Around 5:12 a.m., Aliquippa police responded to calls of a man struck by gunfire near 383 Linmar Terrace. Micquel Frison, 31, of Pittsburgh, was found with a minor gunshot wound to the head.
ALIQUIPPA, PA

