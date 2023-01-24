Read full article on original website
Home deck collapse in Vandergrift injures two people
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after a home deck collapsed in Vandergrift. The collapse happened at 141 Georgia Ave. around 10 a.m. Westmoreland County dispatch says that two people were on the deck at the time. Both were injured and taken to a local hospital.
Police responding to shooting in Wilkinsburg
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating reports of a shooting Sunday afternoon in Wilkinsburg. First responders were called to the Get-Go on Penn Avenue around 3:43 p.m. Police and emergency medical services found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Police determined that the shooting had taken...
One dead after incident on I-79 in Washington County
MEADOWLANDS, Pa. — A man is dead after an incident on Interstate 79 in Washington County that occurred Sunday afternoon, stopping traffic along the roadway for hours into Sunday evening. The Washington County Coroner's office, in a report released Sunday evening, said 43-year-old David Luther of New Alexandria, was...
'Tyre should be alive today': Gainey, Pa. officials respond to death of Tyre Nichols
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey made a statement Saturday following therelease of video showing Tyre Nichols' fatal encounter with Memphis police. "Tyre Nichols was a father," Gainey said. "He was an artist, a skater, a young man who was loved and had a full life ahead of him. Today a mother no longer has a son and a child no longer has his father.
Kennywood, Sandcastle, Idlewild now hiring over 2,000 workers for 2023 season
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Want to work at an amusement park for the summer? Job applications are now being accepted at Kennywood Park, along with Sandcastle Water Park and Idlewild & SoakZone. (Video above: How does Kennywood's Racer switch sides?) The parks want to hire more than 2,000 people...
Car crashes into building in Carrick neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A car crashed into the front of a business in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood Saturday morning. The crash happened on Brownsville Road. The car took out a garage door at John Varney's Tire and Auto Center, forcing the business to close for the day. Allegheny County 911 says...
Pennsylvania care home worker sentenced to 17 years for abusing residents
A man will spend 17 years in prison for abusing people with physical and mental disabilities in Beaver County. Last year, Zachary Dinell admitted to recording himself abusing people at McGuire Memorial in New Brighton. Residents of the care facility were punched, kicked, choked and had liquids rubbed into their...
ATV crash in Lawrence County kills one
MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead after an overnight ATV crash in Lawrence County. Corey M. Breckner, 30, of Boardman, Ohio, died around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Route 224. A release from state police says Breckner was traveling east on an ATV before going off the road when another ATV approached.
Police in Greene County issue warrant for contractor
GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Greene County have issued a warrant for a local contractor who they said scammed a couple out of thousands in cash. Watch the report in the video above. Scott Allen Page II, 28, is charged with fraudulent business practices and theft. According to...
Man held for trial in deadly 2013 bank robbery inside a Washington County Giant Eagle
WASHINGTON, Pa. — A Washington County judge ruled Keith Wilk will stand trial in the killing of Vincent Kelley on Father's Day duringa bank robbery nearly a decade ago. Kelley's family was in the courtroom for Wilk's preliminary hearing. "I haven't slept in two days because I was so...
Judge rules Post-Gazette bargained in bad faith with union, violated National Labor Relations Act
PITTSBURGH — An administrative law judge ruled Thursday that Pittsburgh Post-Gazette management and its representatives have bargained in bad faith with the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh since 2019. "It feels really good to win," said Zack Tanner, president of the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh. Tanner said that he believes...
Three Rivers Heritage Trail to close near Downtown for route improvement
PITTSBURGH — In Downtown Pittsburgh, construction gets underway this week to improve the trail link between Point State Park and the Great Allegheny Passage. Work begins Wednesday to widen the Monongahela Wharf Connector. That area of the trail will close during the work, and bikers and hikers will detour...
Proposal to rename Brackenridge street after slain police chief
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — A street in Brackenridge Borough could be renamed in honor of fallen police chief Justin McIntire. A family friend is proposing renaming Third Avenue "McIntire Way." She plans to bring the proposal before the borough council this week. The street is where chief McIntire was killed...
Ryan Shazier on new business venture
We all know the story of former Steeler Ryan Shazier and his fight to get over a spinal injury. While it ended his playing career, he has found new challenges. The latest venture is putting his name on a medical marijuana brand. It might sound strange, but Shazier tells Pittsburgh's...
Pittsburgh police investigating after shots fired Downtown
PITTSBURGH — Gunshots fired early Sunday morning woke up several people in Pittsburgh's Downtown. Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired in the area of Sixth Avenue and Smithfield Street around 1 a.m. No one was injured, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. Property damage from the gunshots included...
Man detained by state police in East Pittsburgh
One person was taken into custody after a state police investigation in East Pittsburgh. Police were called to a home on Ridge Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. About an hour later, our crews spotted a man walking out of the house with his hands up and police putting him in handcuffs.
South Side Slopes shooting sends one to the hospital
PITTSBURGH — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Pittsburgh's South Side Slopes neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 1900 block of St. Paul Street around 1 a.m. after a Shotspotter alert. Officers found shell casings in the area as well as a firearm near Shamokin Street.
Video captures fight inside Brashear High School
PITTSBURGH — A brawl broke out Friday morning at Brashear High School in Pittsburgh. See the video and the teachers union response: Watch the report above. Cellphone video shows dozens of students fighting and teachers trying to break it up. The brawl ended when a student discharged pepper spray...
PNC Park getting new scoreboard
PITTSBURGH — PNC Park is winding up for 2023 with a revamp of its scoreboard. In a statement sent to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 on Saturday, the stadium said, “We are excited to unveil the new, larger video board along with many other fan enhancements in the coming weeks."
Police investigating after early-morning Aliquippa shooting
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A man was shot early Sunday morning in Aliquippa, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Around 5:12 a.m., Aliquippa police responded to calls of a man struck by gunfire near 383 Linmar Terrace. Micquel Frison, 31, of Pittsburgh, was found with a minor gunshot wound to the head.
