KIMT
"Project Community Connect" returns
ROCHESTER, Minn.-After a two-year absence due to COVID-19, Project Community Connect came back to John Marshall High School today. It's an event designed to provide resources and services for community members dealing with homelessness or struggling to make ends meet. Some of the services provided included free lunches, haircuts and flu shots. There was also an interpreter there to help bridge language gaps. Larry More, one of the event organizers, said it wouldn't be possible without the willing cooperation of surrounding agencies.
KIMT
'Eggflation' driving customers to local farms for their eggs
OLMSTED COUNTY-The rise in egg prices or 'eggflation' is causing some customers to turn to local farmers for the food, according to an Olmsted County farmer. Tara Roadway, who owns and operates Hidden Haven Homestead, said some customers have started buying eggs from her farm because prices are nearly the same as commercial eggs.
KIMT
2022 Community Indicators predict strong population growth to continue for Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The 2022 Olmsted County Community Indicators report is now available on the county website. The report is focused on comparing Olmsted County’s measures to Minnesota and the nation and presents trend data to show how things have changed over time is also provided for some measures.
KIMT
Chatfield Ambulance Service seeks to hire more EMTs amid staff shortage
CHATFIELD, Minn. - The City of Chatfield is looking to hire more emergency medical technicians as short staffing persists among first responder agencies. The increased need comes about as the city has been experiencing a large uptick in emergency medical calls over the last two years. As the city and...
KIMT
Rising egg prices cause Rochester bakery to dish out nearly $1,000 more per month
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Many of us are able to find ways to use fewer eggs when planning our meals as the average price for a dozen of eggs is now $4.25. That's up from $1.79 in 2021 according to research from Purdue University. The rate we're paying is at the highest it's been in 50 years.
KIMT
Former Eyota mayor Tyrel Clark returns for fourth term
EYOTA, Minn. - Former Eyota mayor Tyrel Clark has returned to office to serve a fourth term. Tyrel Clark is a longtime Eyota resident that served three consecutive terms as mayor of the city before spending time focused on being involved in state legislation. After his initial six years as...
KIMT
Winter fest happening in Pine Island tomorrow
PINE ISLAND, Minn.- If you're looking for something fun to do tomorrow, you can check out the annual winter fest celebration. Many outdoor events are planned including a cardboard sled race and cross country skiing at the Pine Island Golf Course. If you're looking for something a bit more relaxed, you can play some indoor games and enjoy coffee at Pine Island Senior Citizens. Anna Warehime, the president of Pine Island Senior Citizens, said the event will help bring the community together.
KIMT
"The Mess Hall" rage room set to open on Friday in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester is welcoming a new place to smash stuff and get out your rage. The Mess Hall welcomes your destructive side with opportunities to break computers, glass, and splatter paint. This rage room is the first of its kind in Rochester with the nearest one located in Des Moines, Iowa.
KIMT
Three nominees announced for new southeast Minnesota district court judge
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Three candidates have been nominated to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. Judge Jodi L. Williamson is retiring and the Commission on Judicial Selection has announced its recommendations to replace her. They are:. - Rebecca Church, assistant county attorney at the Winona...
KIMT
Winter storm set to hit viewing area: Here's a county-by-county breakdown
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek. ...Snowfall Saturday and Saturday Evening With Travel Impacts Expected... .Light snow will move into areas south of Interstate 90 after 3 AM Saturday. This snow will then become heavier on Saturday morning and continue into the early afternoon. The snow will then gradually come to an end on Saturday night. Total snowfall will range from 3 to 6 inches. In addition to the snow, the northeast winds will increase on Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening with gusts 15 to 25 mph. Some blowing of snow is expected for open areas. Impacts to travel are likely throughout the day. Monitor the forecast if you have plans to travel Saturday and Saturday night. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 PM CST SATURDAY...
KIMT
Freeborn County meth means probation for Rochester man
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A collision that led to the discovery of methamphetamine in Freeborn County results in probation for an Olmsted County man. Troy Christopher Marlow, 52 of Rochester, was sentenced Thursday to up to five years of supervised probation. Marlow pleaded guilty in August 2022 to second-degree possession of methamphetamine. Charges of fourth-degree DWI were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Saturday snow trending stronger and further north, Winter Storm Warning for parts of Iowa
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through 10pm Saturday has been expanded further north to include the very southernmost counties of Minnesota including Freeborn, Mower, Fillmore, and Houston. 3-6" is expected here during the day Saturday. This expansion has also also included the Iowa counties of Winnebago, Worth, Mitchell, Howard, and Winneshiek. At least 3-6" of snow is expected here, with potential for a bit more in some places.
KIMT
Five guns, 2,600 rounds of ammo stolen from Olmsted Co. residence
OLMSTED COUNTY Minn. - Around 2,600 rounds of ammo and shells along with multiple guns were stolen from an Olmsted County residence on Thursday. The sheriff’s office said the thefts happened between 6:45 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Oak Lodge Ln. NE. in Oronoco Township.
KIMT
Pine Island Winterfest
Pine Island's Winterfest is returning for another year. What you can expect if you plan on braving the weather to share in the fun.
KIMT
Chatfield duo to be sentenced for stealing more than $90,000 from dementia patient
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Chatfield duo will be sentenced for stealing money from someone with dementia. The sentencing of Bruce Lynn Amundson, 68, and Deborah Lane Amundson, 66, is set for March 16 in Olmsted County District Court. They were charged in May 2022 with six counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
KIMT
Pickup truck on I-90 crashes in Mower County
RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck went off Interstate 90 Wednesday evening, injuring one person. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jamario Trevon Love, 26 of Hempstead, Arkansas, was eastbound on I-90 when his 2020 Ram 3500 left the roadway, entered the median, and rolled. The crash happened around 8:45 pm near mile marker 204 in snowy and ice road conditions.
KIMT
Rochester woman pleads not guilty to drunken collision that sent four to the hospital
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A driver is pleading not guilty for a crash that sent four people to the hospital. Patricia Helen Price, 38 of Rochester, was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular operation and one count of DWI for the collision of two vehicles on June 3, 2022.
