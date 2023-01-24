ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harmony, MN

"Project Community Connect" returns

ROCHESTER, Minn.-After a two-year absence due to COVID-19, Project Community Connect came back to John Marshall High School today. It's an event designed to provide resources and services for community members dealing with homelessness or struggling to make ends meet. Some of the services provided included free lunches, haircuts and flu shots. There was also an interpreter there to help bridge language gaps. Larry More, one of the event organizers, said it wouldn't be possible without the willing cooperation of surrounding agencies.
'Eggflation' driving customers to local farms for their eggs

OLMSTED COUNTY-The rise in egg prices or 'eggflation' is causing some customers to turn to local farmers for the food, according to an Olmsted County farmer. Tara Roadway, who owns and operates Hidden Haven Homestead, said some customers have started buying eggs from her farm because prices are nearly the same as commercial eggs.
Former Eyota mayor Tyrel Clark returns for fourth term

EYOTA, Minn. - Former Eyota mayor Tyrel Clark has returned to office to serve a fourth term. Tyrel Clark is a longtime Eyota resident that served three consecutive terms as mayor of the city before spending time focused on being involved in state legislation. After his initial six years as...
Winter fest happening in Pine Island tomorrow

PINE ISLAND, Minn.- If you're looking for something fun to do tomorrow, you can check out the annual winter fest celebration. Many outdoor events are planned including a cardboard sled race and cross country skiing at the Pine Island Golf Course. If you're looking for something a bit more relaxed, you can play some indoor games and enjoy coffee at Pine Island Senior Citizens. Anna Warehime, the president of Pine Island Senior Citizens, said the event will help bring the community together.
"The Mess Hall" rage room set to open on Friday in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester is welcoming a new place to smash stuff and get out your rage. The Mess Hall welcomes your destructive side with opportunities to break computers, glass, and splatter paint. This rage room is the first of its kind in Rochester with the nearest one located in Des Moines, Iowa.
Winter storm set to hit viewing area: Here's a county-by-county breakdown

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek. ...Snowfall Saturday and Saturday Evening With Travel Impacts Expected... .Light snow will move into areas south of Interstate 90 after 3 AM Saturday. This snow will then become heavier on Saturday morning and continue into the early afternoon. The snow will then gradually come to an end on Saturday night. Total snowfall will range from 3 to 6 inches. In addition to the snow, the northeast winds will increase on Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening with gusts 15 to 25 mph. Some blowing of snow is expected for open areas. Impacts to travel are likely throughout the day. Monitor the forecast if you have plans to travel Saturday and Saturday night. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 PM CST SATURDAY...
Freeborn County meth means probation for Rochester man

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A collision that led to the discovery of methamphetamine in Freeborn County results in probation for an Olmsted County man. Troy Christopher Marlow, 52 of Rochester, was sentenced Thursday to up to five years of supervised probation. Marlow pleaded guilty in August 2022 to second-degree possession of methamphetamine. Charges of fourth-degree DWI were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
StormTeam 3: Saturday snow trending stronger and further north, Winter Storm Warning for parts of Iowa

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through 10pm Saturday has been expanded further north to include the very southernmost counties of Minnesota including Freeborn, Mower, Fillmore, and Houston. 3-6" is expected here during the day Saturday. This expansion has also also included the Iowa counties of Winnebago, Worth, Mitchell, Howard, and Winneshiek. At least 3-6" of snow is expected here, with potential for a bit more in some places.
Pine Island Winterfest

Pine Island's Winterfest is returning for another year. What you can expect if you plan on braving the weather to share in the fun.
Pickup truck on I-90 crashes in Mower County

RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck went off Interstate 90 Wednesday evening, injuring one person. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jamario Trevon Love, 26 of Hempstead, Arkansas, was eastbound on I-90 when his 2020 Ram 3500 left the roadway, entered the median, and rolled. The crash happened around 8:45 pm near mile marker 204 in snowy and ice road conditions.
