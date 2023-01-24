Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Escape to Paradise in San Diego's Most Expensive ResidenceDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
Lloyd Hanes: The Beloved Star of TV's "Room 222" Died Too YoungHerbie J PilatoCoronado, CA
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in CaliforniaTravel MavenSan Diego, CA
Salvation Army seeks volunteers to help at food pantries in Chula Vista, El Cajon and Downtown San DiegoD.J. EatonChula Vista, CA
Related
NBC San Diego
Owners of Squalid Downtown San Diego Hotel Hit With $320,000 Bill From City
The owners of a hotel that was sued by the city for allegedly unsafe conditions has been ordered to pay more than $300,000 to reimburse the city's costs to relocate the hotel's tenants, the San Diego City Attorney's Office said Friday. The six-story building, which is located between Sixth and...
NBC San Diego
Mountain Lion P-81 Killed by Vehicle, Found on PCH
P-81’s body was collected on the Pacific Coast Highway near Las Posas Road in the Western Santa Monica Mountains on Sunday, Jan 22. Vehicle strikes are the leading cause of deaths for mountain lions in the Santa Monica area. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) reported that...
NBC San Diego
Santa Monica Family Searches for College Student Missing in Waters Off Bay Area
A Santa Monica family is pleading for authorities to continue the search for a 22-year-old college student who went missing in the ocean waters off the Bay Area last week. Hamzah Alsaudi, a senior on the wrestling team at San Francisco State University, disappeared Jan. 19 after taking a “cold plunge” in the ocean at Esplanade Beach in Pacifica. Teammates told police Alsaudi went in with two teammates but was swept away by a large wave.
NBC San Diego
California Reparations Task Force Holds Public Hearings in San Diego
The California Reparations Task Force is meeting in San Diego Jan 27-28 at the Parma Payne Goodall Alumni Center at San Diego State University, with task force members diving into the difficult question of how much is owed to Black Californians to atone for a history of racism and slavery.
NBC San Diego
Sweetwater Authority Captures More Than 1 Billion Gallons of Rain From Recent Storms
The rain in December and January is still paying off for 200,000 South Bay residents. The Sweetwater Authority, which provides water to customers in Western Chula Vista, Bonita, and National City, just opened a massive valve in the Loveland Dam Thursday to send water to the Sweetwater Reservoir for the second time in two months.
NBC San Diego
ATM Bomber Ordered to Pay Debit to Society After Heists in San Diego, Penasquitos
A Chula Vista man who blew up two ATMs in an attempt to steal the money inside was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in federal prison. Chad Engel, 50, pleaded guilty to federal charges last year for his role in an explosion that damaged one ATM at a California Coast Credit Union and another that destroyed an ATM at a gas station in Miramar.
NBC San Diego
U.S. Postal Services Looks to Hire Hundreds in San Diego
The United States Postal Service is looking to hire hundreds of new letter carriers in San Diego County. The USPS hosted its first-ever statewide hiring blitz at 77 post offices across California on Thursday. They’re looking to hire 2,400 people statewide and more than 300 in San Diego County.
NBC San Diego
Skydiver Injured After Parachute Fails to Fully Open, Striking Roof of Oceanside Home
A skydiver was seriously injured after his parachute failed to completely open and struck the roof of a home before landing on the ground, the Oceanside Fire Department said. The skydiver from GoJump Oceanside fell from the sky at around 5 p.m. Friday. He struck the roof and landed between two homes on Toopal Drive near the Oceanside Airport.
NBC San Diego
Fire in El Cajon Damages Storage Facility in Strip Mall
Fire officials are investigating a fire that happened early Sunday at a strip mall in El Cajon. The fire started at around 4:30 a.m. on Main Street and Mollison. The fire was first reported as a rubbish fire outside a building, but once firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw the flames spread to a storage facility. The storage facility was being used by a nearby liquor store. Firefighters were able to contain the flames, and it did not spread to other nearby businesses.
NBC San Diego
Carlsbad Flower Field Tickets on Sale Now For Spring Reopening
Get your cameras ready to take pictures of the famous Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch as tickets are on sale now for the spring season. This year's theme is "Live Colorfully" which is only fitting for the 55 acres of vibrant pink, red, orange, yellow, and white Giant Tecolote Ranunculus, making it the perfect location for dates, photoshoots, family outings, or, to simply get into that spring feeling.
NBC San Diego
Winter Storm Warning Issued for San Diego County Mountains, Severe Weather Expected
Severe weather conditions are expected, including heavy snow, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Storm Warning for the San Diego County mountains, Julian and Pine Valley from 1 p.m. Sunday until Tuesday 10 a.m. Damage to trees and power lines is possible. If you must travel, plan...
NBC San Diego
Man Arrested. Passed Out. In Stolen Car. Parked at San Diego Police Station: SDPD
A man was arrested Thursday after officers found him asleep in the driver's seat of an allegedly stolen vehicle parked in the San Diego Police Department's Traffic Division lot. Just after 3 a.m., an officer noticed a white Hyundai sedan with a man asleep inside of it in the Traffic...
NBC San Diego
San Diegans See an Increase in Energy Bill Due to High Natural Gas Prices
The first energy bills of 2023 are rolling in, and you might need to brace yourself if you use natural gas. Some families and businesses say they're worried about how they'll get by. "Opening that email, my stomach dropped," said Christine Clippinger of Mission Coin Laundry in Oceanside. "From $2,300...
NBC San Diego
City Heights Vigil Held to Honor Victims of Gun Violence in Wake of Mass Shootings
A unity vigil was held in City Heights to mourn the victims lost to gun violence in both Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay in the past week. The event was organized by the Asian Solidarity Collective. It took place at the City Heights Performance Annex on Fairmount Avenue. A community altar was set up along the stage’s edge. There were flowers, candles, incense, pens and paper to write messages, and more.
NBC San Diego
1 Dead, 3 Injured in Shooting Spree Around County, Suspect Arrested: SDPD
San Diego Police arrested a man suspected of firing at multiple locations Friday in San Diego, killing one person and injuring three others. Jaime Gonzalez, 22, was booked into jail for one count of murder, five counts of attempted murder, and additional firearms-related charges, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said. At...
NBC San Diego
Escondido Unified School District Makes Changes to Recruit, Hire Staff Faster
The Escondido Union School District wants to be the place where job applicants can walk in for an interview and walk out with a job offer. The district is having more trouble finding employees now than Superintendent Luis Ibarra said he's ever seen in his nine years with the district.
Comments / 0