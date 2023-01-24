ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Mountain Lion P-81 Killed by Vehicle, Found on PCH

P-81’s body was collected on the Pacific Coast Highway near Las Posas Road in the Western Santa Monica Mountains on Sunday, Jan 22. Vehicle strikes are the leading cause of deaths for mountain lions in the Santa Monica area. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) reported that...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Family Searches for College Student Missing in Waters Off Bay Area

A Santa Monica family is pleading for authorities to continue the search for a 22-year-old college student who went missing in the ocean waters off the Bay Area last week. Hamzah Alsaudi, a senior on the wrestling team at San Francisco State University, disappeared Jan. 19 after taking a “cold plunge” in the ocean at Esplanade Beach in Pacifica. Teammates told police Alsaudi went in with two teammates but was swept away by a large wave.
SANTA MONICA, CA
ATM Bomber Ordered to Pay Debit to Society After Heists in San Diego, Penasquitos

A Chula Vista man who blew up two ATMs in an attempt to steal the money inside was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in federal prison. Chad Engel, 50, pleaded guilty to federal charges last year for his role in an explosion that damaged one ATM at a California Coast Credit Union and another that destroyed an ATM at a gas station in Miramar.
SAN DIEGO, CA
U.S. Postal Services Looks to Hire Hundreds in San Diego

The United States Postal Service is looking to hire hundreds of new letter carriers in San Diego County. The USPS hosted its first-ever statewide hiring blitz at 77 post offices across California on Thursday. They’re looking to hire 2,400 people statewide and more than 300 in San Diego County.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Fire in El Cajon Damages Storage Facility in Strip Mall

Fire officials are investigating a fire that happened early Sunday at a strip mall in El Cajon. The fire started at around 4:30 a.m. on Main Street and Mollison. The fire was first reported as a rubbish fire outside a building, but once firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw the flames spread to a storage facility. The storage facility was being used by a nearby liquor store. Firefighters were able to contain the flames, and it did not spread to other nearby businesses.
EL CAJON, CA
Carlsbad Flower Field Tickets on Sale Now For Spring Reopening

Get your cameras ready to take pictures of the famous Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch as tickets are on sale now for the spring season. This year's theme is "Live Colorfully" which is only fitting for the 55 acres of vibrant pink, red, orange, yellow, and white Giant Tecolote Ranunculus, making it the perfect location for dates, photoshoots, family outings, or, to simply get into that spring feeling.
CARLSBAD, CA
City Heights Vigil Held to Honor Victims of Gun Violence in Wake of Mass Shootings

A unity vigil was held in City Heights to mourn the victims lost to gun violence in both Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay in the past week. The event was organized by the Asian Solidarity Collective. It took place at the City Heights Performance Annex on Fairmount Avenue. A community altar was set up along the stage’s edge. There were flowers, candles, incense, pens and paper to write messages, and more.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
1 Dead, 3 Injured in Shooting Spree Around County, Suspect Arrested: SDPD

San Diego Police arrested a man suspected of firing at multiple locations Friday in San Diego, killing one person and injuring three others. Jaime Gonzalez, 22, was booked into jail for one count of murder, five counts of attempted murder, and additional firearms-related charges, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said. At...
SAN DIEGO, CA

