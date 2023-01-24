Read full article on original website
This Insane 243-Foot Superyacht Concept Will Have Giant ‘Wings’ So It Can ‘Fly’ Above the Sea
Hydrofoils have been around for more than a century, but Lazzarini is hoping to make them bigger and better than ever before. The Italian studio, known for floating all manner of disruptive designs, has just unveiled a new concept that could become one of, if not the, largest foiling yachts in the world if built. The 243-footer, christened Plectrum, will be equipped with giant wings that allow her to “fly” across the seas at blistering speeds. Foiling technology dates back to the 1900s, but today appears on electric powerboats, surfboards and even waterborne bicycles. Foils are also a big part of competitive...
Autoweek.com
Here’s How Tesla Plans to Build More Batteries
Tesla plans Gigafactory Nevada expansion, investing over $3.6 billion to produce batteries for its assembly plants. The Tesla Semi will also be built at the same site, after a long development period and deliveries of a number of early examples. The EV maker plans to focus on increasing its current...
MotorAuthority
Finale Speed reveals 1969 Camaro with carbon body, LT4 V-8
A number of companies have sprung up recently offering carbon-fiber bodies for classic muscle cars, but only a few are capable of delivering fit and finish like this 1969 Chevrolet Camaro built by Finale Speed. The Yukon, Oklahoma-based company has bodies for both the '69 Camaro and the Dodge Charger...
Autoweek.com
The 2023 Lexus RX 500h Is Tech on Wheels
The Lexus RX entered its fifth generation with the introduction of the ’23 model. Topping the range, the RX 500h is packed with consumer tech, big screens, and a hybrid powertrain. This Lexus uses electric handles to release the doors, steering wheel controls for the multi-function HUD, and a big screen that relays all of your media.
The Six Wheeled Hybrid Car You'd Never Guess Was Built By A Lawnmower Company
During the Oil Crisis in the 1970s, Briggs & Stratton came up with one of the first modern hybrid drivetrains, though the concept never made it to production.
A UK-startup unveils VTOL aircraft with an 800-mile range
ARC Aerosystems, a UK-based aviation startup, has unveiled its new VTOL passenger aircraft at an event in Dublin. The nine-seater model, named Linx P9, is pitched as a "cost-effective, low-carbon solution to intercity travel." The aircraft, which offers vertical take-off and landing capabilities, is touted to have the "flexibility of...
CAR AND DRIVER
Honda's New 3.5-Liter V-6 Goes DOHC, Drops VTEC
Honda's latest 3.5-liter V-6 that powers the new Pilot switches to a dual-overhead-cam design, the first naturally aspirated DOHC V-6 in any Honda or Acura since the first-generation NSX. Bore, stroke, and compression ratio carry over, while peak power is up by 5 hp to 285 hp and torque holds...
MotorTrend Magazine
How to Identify a Ford 8.8 Rear Axle
The venerable Ford 9-inch axle, longtime favorite of junkyard-scrounging hot-rodders, has practically been the default pick since its debut in the late 1950s. At this point, however, Ford hasn't built a 9-inch-equipped vehicle in decades, and although the aftermarket has extended the design's longevity, the chances of scavenging a good one in the wild have hit historic lows.
Autoweek.com
Volta Gears Up for EV Truck Production
EV truck startup Volta approaches production start with its debut model after a successful round of testing in 2022. The 16-tonne Volta Zero is aimed at urban deliveries, offering a range of up to 125 miles. Volta'a battery-electric Zero will be produced in Austria for the European market, as the...
Autoweek.com
Akio Toyoda Steps Aside from Toyota’s CEO Role
Toyota CEO and President Akio Toyoda steps out from the role that he held since 2009. Koji Sato takes the helm at Toyota but moves up from his spot as president of Lexus and Gazoo Racing. Toyoda’s edict of “no more boring cars’’ worked wonders for the automaker’s product development....
Autoweek.com
Porsche Vision 357 Celebrates the Iconic 356
The Porsche Vision 357 celebrates the Porsche 356’s 75th birthday. This concept sports the powertrain from the 718 Cayman GT4, which means it features a mid-mounted 4.0-liter flat-six that makes 493 hp. The Vision 357 will be featured in the “75 Years of Porsche Sports Cars” exhibit at Volkswagen...
Top Speed
World's Fastest Motorcycle Gives Birth To The World's Fastest Snow Bike
In its near-24-year-old life, we’ve seen the Suzuki Hayabusa do everything - commuting, track days, off-roading, and even world tours - without breaking a sweat. In fact, this versatility and reliability, alongside its “world’s fastest motorcycle” title, are prime reasons why the Busa is one of the most popular sports bikes ever. And just when we thought we’ve seen it all, Idaho-based Grind Hard Plumbing Co has pushed the flag pole further by transforming the ex-world’s fastest motorcycle into the (claimed) world’s fastest snow bike.
Autoweek.com
Nissan Is Considering a Small Electric Pickup Truck for the U.S.
Nissan might build a small electric pickup truck for the U.S. market, according to a report by Automotive News. Last year, the automaker teased the idea with the Nissan Surf-Out concept, a futuristic-looking EV truck. With the full-size Nissan Titan expected to get axed in the near future, a small...
