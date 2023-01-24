Hydrofoils have been around for more than a century, but Lazzarini is hoping to make them bigger and better than ever before. The Italian studio, known for floating all manner of disruptive designs, has just unveiled a new concept that could become one of, if not the, largest foiling yachts in the world if built. The 243-footer, christened Plectrum, will be equipped with giant wings that allow her to “fly” across the seas at blistering speeds. Foiling technology dates back to the 1900s, but today appears on electric powerboats, surfboards and even waterborne bicycles. Foils are also a big part of competitive...

3 DAYS AGO