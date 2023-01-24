Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Former Celtics NBA Champion Lands Surprise Head Coaching Job
Glen “Big Baby” Davis, who won an NBA title with the Boston Celtics in 2008, is back in professional basketball. Well, sort of. According to Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow, Davis has been named head coach of the Charlotte Purple Jackets, a professional team in The Basketball League, which formed in 2018. The TBL has grown to 49 teams across the United States with the 2023 season beginning in March.
Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle
An ex-NBA star faces a lawsuit after getting involved in an altercation at Sunday’s NFL playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. Matt Barnes faces a lawsuit after the former NBA champion allegedly got into it with his fiancée’s ex-husband. TMZ reported about the lawsuit on Friday afternoon. Fox News wrote, “David Read more... The post Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. Suits Up vs. Heat Despite Illness
Initially listed as a game-time decision, Dennis Smith Jr. is in the lineup against the Miami Heat. The Charlotte Hornets’ official Twitter account confirmed the guard would play in Sunday’s matinee. However, Cody Martin and Kelly Oubre Jr. remain out with left knee and left hand injuries, respectively.
Patriots Emerge As Betting Favorite To Acquire DeAndre Hopkins
The staff changes in the AFC East seemed to have shifted odds for DeAndre Hopkins’ next team. The New England Patriots officially hired Bill O’Brien as their offensive coordinator Thursday, and the Jets also hired Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator on the same day. The latter decision...
Drake Loses Fortune On 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Matchup
The Philadelphia Eagles might have beaten the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC title, but we’re all winners for the impact the outcome had on Drake. For some odd reason, the Canadian rapper decided to bet $850,000 on the 49ers to take home a victory Sunday. With injuries to both active quarterbacks, San Francisco essentially conceded the game midway through the third quarter, dealing a major financial blow to the four-time Grammy winner.
Anthony Davis Felt Lakers Got ‘Cheated’ In Loss To Celtics
BOSTON — Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis saw what nearly everyone else did, except for the officials on the floor, at the end of regulation against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night. With the game tied, LeBron James was blatantly fouled on the forearm by Jayson Tatum during...
Lakers Star LeBron James Irritated After Missed Call Vs. Celtics
BOSTON — Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was apoplectic at the end of regulation against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night. James clearly was fouled on a game-winning layup attempt by Jayson Tatum with the game tied, but no whistle ever came for the four-time NBA champion. All of James’ emotions were mixed into one, running around the court pleading for a call before dropping to his knees in the painted area on the floor and letting his head hang.
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Gives Sly Remark On LeBron James No-Call
BOSTON — The referees missed a Jayson Tatum foul on LeBron James in the final seconds of Saturday’s game, but Celtics fans are glad for the miscue. Boston beat the Los Angeles Lakers in overtime to snap a three-game losing skid. But if the officials blew their whistle, the C’s would not have been that fortunate. The refs admitted after the game in the pool report they missed the foul call that would have sent James to the free-throw line.
NBA Crew Chief Explains Blown Call In Celtics-Lakers Game
BOSTON — It didn’t take long for the NBA to admit what many already knew in the moment in Saturday’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. In a postgame pool report, crew chief Eric Lewis said the referees “missed” a foul call on Jayson Tatum when it seemed evident to the naked eye that he whacked LeBron James on the arm during a potential game-winning layup attempt at the end of regulation.
Paul Pierce Wears Unique Outfit To Celtics-Lakers Game
BOSTON — Paul Pierce typically arrives to marquee Celtics games to show his support for the team, and “The Truth” certainly made a fashion statement Saturday. Boston took on the Los Angeles Lakers in a primetime matchup, and there isn’t much else better in the NBA than the rivalry between two historic franchises.
Darvin Ham Sounds Off After Lakers’ Overtime Loss To Celtics
Darvin Ham, like every other member of the Lakers, left TD Garden in utter disbelief Saturday night. Los Angeles was robbed of a potential victory in its primetime matchup with the NBA-best Boston Celtics. LeBron James should have been granted two free-throw shots in the final seconds of the game, but referees did not blow the whistle after the Lakers star was hacked by Jayson Tatum at the rim. The no-call sent the contest into overtime, and the C’s ultimately secured a 125-121 win.
Celtics Odds: How Marcus Smart’s Injury Has Impacted Boston
The Boston Celtics have struggled to weather the storm that has become the absence of Marcus Smart. While Joe Mazzulla’s go-to guard has missed three consecutive games with a right ankle injury, the Celtics have failed to find their way back to the win column without him. Boston could top its season-high losing streak (three) on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Lakers at TD Garden. Prior to tip off, Smart was ruled out, per team announcement.
Bruins Wrap: Boston Falls In OT Behind Jaw-Dropping Panthers Rally
The Boston Bruins failed to get back in the win column and instead shockingly fell to the Florida Panthers, 4-3, in overtime at FLA Live Arena on Saturday night. The Bruins fell to 38-6-5 with their second straight loss — it?s the first time they?ve lost consecutive games all season — while the Panthers improved to 24-22-6 on their season.
Bruins Wrap: Wasted Power Play Opportunities Doom Boston
The Boston Bruins lost their third consecutive game Sunday, suffering a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The B’s fell to 38-7-5 on the season with the loss, while the Canes improved to 32-9-8. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins...
Celtics Wrap: Boston Grinds Out OT Win To Defeat Rival Lakers
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics delivered a pulse-pounding win in overtime Saturday night by topping the rival Los Angeles Lakers, 125-121, at TD Garden on Saturday. The win snaps a three-game losing streak for the Celtics and improves their NBA-best record to 36-15 while the Lakers fell to 23-27.
Lakers-Celtics Ref Addresses Patrick Beverley’s Camera Incident
The referees officiating Saturday night’s Lakers-Celtics game missed a critically important call, and Patrick Beverley went the extra mile to let them know about it. Jayson Tatum made contact with LeBron James in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter with the game tied at TD Garden, but the refs didn’t blow the whistle. The no-call signaled overtime between the longtime rivals, and before the extra frame started, Beverley borrowed a camera from a courtside photographer to show crew chief Eric Lewis that James was hacked as he drove to the basket.
Joe Mazzulla Praises Celtics Star Jaylen Brown For His ‘Resiliency’
BOSTON — Jaylen Brown knew an opportunity to step up in a big moment would come again, but the Celtics star didn’t believe it would come so soon. Boston fell to the New York Knicks on Thursday night after Brown missed two critical free throws that could have lifted the Celtics to a win, but instead, sent them on their way to a third straight loss.
Relive Patrice Bergeron’s 79th Career Game-Winning Goal
The Boston Bruins kicked off the week with an electric win in Canada over the Montreal Canadiens. Patrice Bergeron potted the game-winning goal Tuesday night in the third period, with an assist from Brad Marchand. It was the Captain’s 79th career game-winner, which places him second for game-winning goals in...
Hurricanes With Solid Home, Road Splits Face League-Leading Bruins
Following back-to-back losses in Florida, the Boston Bruins will face the Carolina Hurricanes on the road Sunday evening. The B’s last visited the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., during the 2022 postseason, with the Canes taking that series to advance past the Bruins. This time around, Carolina boasts an...
