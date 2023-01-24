Read full article on original website
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
Is a Beat on the Cards for Novo Nordisk (NVO) in Q4 Earnings?
NVO - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 1 . The company’s earnings surprise history has been good so far, with its earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missing in the remaining one, the average beat being 3.09%. In the last reported quarter, Novo Nordisk delivered an earnings beat of 2.38%.
Colgate (CL) Earnings Meet Estimates in Q4, Sales Surpass
CL - Free Report) has reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales surpassed the same. Sales and earnings also came ahead of our estimates in the fourth quarter. The top line increased year over year, while earnings per share declined. Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions,...
How to Make the Most of Today's Market
Stocks have enjoyed a few positive sessions in recent days. Driving this shift, in sentiment, appears to be optimism about Fed policy and a corporate earnings picture that is far better than many in the market were fearing. Many in the market justifiably see the Fed moving towards concluding its...
Sanofi (SNY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
SNY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $49.83, moving +1.14% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%. Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 4.87%...
What's in the Cards for Illumina (ILMN) in Q4 Earnings?
ILMN - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share of 34 cents exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.2%. Earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 20.18%.
Should Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
VONV - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $6.60 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
3 Packaging Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Challenges
The Zacks Containers – Paper and Packaging industry is currently facing the impact of the ongoing supply-chain disruptions and rising costs. Lower consumer spending amid an inflationary backdrop has lately decelerated demand. Nevertheless, the industry’s demand will be supported by the rising e-commerce activities and solid demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging options due to increasing environmental concerns. Pricing actions implemented by the industry players will help them counter the impact of high costs.
4 Top Stocks to Benefit as Inflation is on the Wane
Inflationary pressure continues to ebb, with U.S. producer prices declining for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The Labor Department added that the producer price index (PPI) decreased by 0.5% in December, the biggest decline on a monthly basis since April 2020. On an annual basis, PPI did rise 6.2%, but that’s down from an increase of 7.3% in November. Notably, PPI registered an annual increase of 10% in 2021.
Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
ZBH - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 3, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings of $1.58 exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.28%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the consensus estimate on three occasions and missed once, the average beat being 6.86%. Let’s take a look at how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.
Bull of the Day: Weibo Corp. (WB)
WB - Free Report) , a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has been a substantial beneficiary of the recent renewed strength in emerging market stocks. After succumbing to the bear market last year, Weibo has reversed course, more than doubling in price since bottoming in October. The stock has staged a new uptrend amid increased buying pressure, and the bullish move may be just getting underway.
Eastman Chemical's (EMN) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Beat
EMN - Free Report) reported earnings of a penny per share in the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting a decline of 99.6% from the year-ago quarter's $2.81. EMN posted adjusted earnings of 89 cents per share, down 50.8% from the year-ago quarter figure of $1.81. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26.
Are Artificial Intelligence ETFs Hot Bets Now?
IRBO - Free Report) has gained 17.4% past month, breezing past the S&P 500’s return of 4.5% and the Nasdaq-100 ETF QQQ’s 9.7% gains. Robots and artificial intelligence (AI) are increasingly gaining precedence in our daily life. First, the pandemic-driven stay-at-home trend made it more important as we have become more dependent on the technology. Now, the growing accessibility and falling costs are also making the space more demanding and lucrative.
Here's Why Moat ETFs Are Beating S&P 500
MOAT - Free Report) has retreated 7% past year, outdoing the S&P 500. So far this year, MOAT is up 4.9% versus 3.5% gains in the S&P 500. Though Wall Street is off to a good start to first-quarter 2023, a volatile ride is expected ahead as fears of further Fed rate hikes and global growth concerns will continue to pull strings of the markets. Wells Fargo’s head of equity strategy Chris Harvey thinks that the S&P 500 could reach 4,200 this year, but not before it records a decline from current levels to around 3,400, as quoted on TipRanks.
