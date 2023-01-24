There is still talk about saving the old Will County Courthouse. Despite the Will County Board voting to demolish it. Quinn Adamowski is the Regional Advocacy Manager for Landmarks Illinois and says it will cost double what the board is saying to demolish the courthouse. The board is suggesting that the cost would be $2.5 million but Adamowksi believes the cost is more than double that. In his role at Landmarks Illinois, he advocates to reuse historic resources and to work with the community.

WILL COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO