4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Among The Countless Guests Of Ohio’s Oldest Hotel Founded In 1803 Are 12 Erstwhile U.S. PresidentsMadocLebanon, OH
Popular grocery chain opens new and improved store location in OhioKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
No Public Updates on Murdered BusinessmanSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Yellow Springs, Ohio a crossroad of diversity.Steel Ohio MediaYellow Springs, OH
Buddy Guy bringing a taste of the Blues to Huber Heights
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Blues performer Buddy Guy has announced he will perform in the Dayton area! Blues musician Buddy Guy will be on his farewell tour and will make a stop in Huber Heights. Guy is scheduled to be performing at the Rose Music Center at The Heights on Sunday, June 25 at 7 […]
Nelly at The Fraze: Fraze Pavillion announces summer line-up
Fraze Pavillion has announced their first set of artists performing live at the Kettering entertainment venue, which includes Nelly!
Ohio native Katt Williams making a tour stop in downtown Cincinnati
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The famous Katt Williams has chosen to stop in his hometown during his tour. Williams is bringing his “2023 And Me Tour” to Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 29 at 8:30 p.m. Ticketmaster says the tour is is expected to be a comedy tour. The Dayton-raised actor and […]
Fire crews respond to Riverside mobile home park
Huber Heights dispatch confirmed that reports of the fire came in at 10:30 p.m.
Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Springfield
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to the Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), 49-year-old Ray Henderson was driving a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the 1000 block of Scarff Road in New Carlisle around 7:50 p.m. OSP says the preliminary investigation shows Henderson […]
Demolition set for Dayton condos damaged by 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes
“By ridding our state of eyesores that are hindering development and impacting property values, we can revitalize our communities and attract new investments, businesses, jobs, and housing opportunities,” Governor DeWine said.
Local residents react to released footage of Tyre Nichols
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — People from across the Dayton area are reacting following the release of the graphic footage showing the arrest of Tyre Nichols. Area resident Jamal Green reacted to the video of Tyre Nichols being severely beaten, and later dying by the hands of five Memphis police officers. “When I initially watched the […]
Macy Gray brings R&B, Soul to Cincinnati
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It is getting closer! There are still tickets available to see Macy Gray in Cincinnati on Saturday, February 4! Gray is best known for the single “I Try” and “Beauty in the World,” which was actually featured on the comedy-drama show, “Ugly Betty”. The artist is bringing soul and R&B to […]
Multiple departments respond to Piqua house fire
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were called to a house fire in Piqua shortly after noon on Sunday. According to Miami County Dispatch, crews with the Piqua Fire Department were called to the 400 block of West Ash Street in Piqua for a reported fire. Authorities say no injuries had been reported as of 2:50 […]
Dayton fire crews respond to building fire
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews were called to a Dayton neighborhood for a reported building on fire. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the Dayton Fire Department responded to Woodside Avenue in Dayton for a fire. No injuries were reported at the time 2 NEWS spoke with authorities. Our 2 NEWS crew on scene […]
Dayton home under heavy fire: DFD
Crews began tackling the fire from inside the building and performing their initial search. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said no one was injured in the blaze.
New Kroger opens in Miamisburg
The Kroger Marketplace in Miamisburg held its grand opening Friday morning to welcome customers.
Home catches fire in Dayton
According to Dayton Police and Fire, crews are currently putting out a fire in the area of Boltin Street and Hamilton Avenue.
January: Most expensive homes sold in Montgomery County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s a new year for the housing market, and sales are already being made, many of them at a high cost. Here’s a list of some of the most expensive homes that sold in Montgomery County during the first month of 2023. All prices are according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s […]
Raiders roll Green Bay by 31 to close out home stretch
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State men’s basketball closed out its four-game home stretch with a second consecutive win in league play, dominating Green Bay 77-46 at the Nutter Center on Saturday night. Trey Calvin led the way with 18 points, while Tim Finke filled up the stat sheet with 6 points, 6 rebounds and […]
All counties remove Level 1 Snow Emergency
Weather conditions led multiple counties around the Miami Valley to issue snow emergencies.
Fire forces residents to evacuate Beavercreek lodge
The fire occurred at the Suburban Studios Extended Stay located on Germany Lane just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, the Beavercreek Police Department said.
Man dies from injuries days after fiery Huber Heights crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A driver injured in a fiery crash in Huber Heights has died from his injuries, police say. According to Huber Heights Police, the driver of a Ford F-150 died from his injuries Saturday evening. The driver has been identified as 68-year-old Steven Carlson, according to a release. The crash happened at […]
Law enforcement respond to reported shooting at Dayton house
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police have responded to a reported shooting in a Dayton neighborhood. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were dispatched to the 300 block of Fernwood Avenue at 1:51 p.m. for a reported shooting into a house. It is not known at this time if anyone was injured. Our 2 […]
Miami Valley law enforcement speak out after Tyre Nichols footage released
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement agencies from across the Miami Valley have began speaking out after graphic footage was released by the Memphis Police Department showing the arrest of Tyre Nichols. Nichols was reportedly pulled over by Memphis Police for a traffic stop on Saturday, Jan. 7 and died 3-days later. Wearing the uniform […]
