ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Buddy Guy bringing a taste of the Blues to Huber Heights

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Blues performer Buddy Guy has announced he will perform in the Dayton area! Blues musician Buddy Guy will be on his farewell tour and will make a stop in Huber Heights. Guy is scheduled to be performing at the Rose Music Center at The Heights on Sunday, June 25 at 7 […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Springfield

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to the Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), 49-year-old Ray Henderson was driving a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the 1000 block of Scarff Road in New Carlisle around 7:50 p.m. OSP says the preliminary investigation shows Henderson […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Local residents react to released footage of Tyre Nichols

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — People from across the Dayton area are reacting following the release of the graphic footage showing the arrest of Tyre Nichols. Area resident Jamal Green reacted to the video of Tyre Nichols being severely beaten, and later dying by the hands of five Memphis police officers. “When I initially watched the […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Macy Gray brings R&B, Soul to Cincinnati

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It is getting closer! There are still tickets available to see Macy Gray in Cincinnati on Saturday, February 4! Gray is best known for the single “I Try” and “Beauty in the World,” which was actually featured on the comedy-drama show, “Ugly Betty”. The artist is bringing soul and R&B to […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Multiple departments respond to Piqua house fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were called to a house fire in Piqua shortly after noon on Sunday. According to Miami County Dispatch, crews with the Piqua Fire Department were called to the 400 block of West Ash Street in Piqua for a reported fire. Authorities say no injuries had been reported as of 2:50 […]
PIQUA, OH
WDTN

Dayton fire crews respond to building fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews were called to a Dayton neighborhood for a reported building on fire. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the Dayton Fire Department responded to Woodside Avenue in Dayton for a fire. No injuries were reported at the time 2 NEWS spoke with authorities. Our 2 NEWS crew on scene […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton home under heavy fire: DFD

Crews began tackling the fire from inside the building and performing their initial search. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said no one was injured in the blaze.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

January: Most expensive homes sold in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s a new year for the housing market, and sales are already being made, many of them at a high cost. Here’s a list of some of the most expensive homes that sold in Montgomery County during the first month of 2023. All prices are according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Raiders roll Green Bay by 31 to close out home stretch

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State men’s basketball closed out its four-game home stretch with a second consecutive win in league play, dominating Green Bay 77-46 at the Nutter Center on Saturday night. Trey Calvin led the way with 18 points, while Tim Finke filled up the stat sheet with 6 points, 6 rebounds and […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Man dies from injuries days after fiery Huber Heights crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A driver injured in a fiery crash in Huber Heights has died from his injuries, police say. According to Huber Heights Police, the driver of a Ford F-150 died from his injuries Saturday evening. The driver has been identified as 68-year-old Steven Carlson, according to a release. The crash happened at […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

Law enforcement respond to reported shooting at Dayton house

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police have responded to a reported shooting in a Dayton neighborhood. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were dispatched to the 300 block of Fernwood Avenue at 1:51 p.m. for a reported shooting into a house. It is not known at this time if anyone was injured. Our 2 […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Miami Valley law enforcement speak out after Tyre Nichols footage released

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement agencies from across the Miami Valley have began speaking out after graphic footage was released by the Memphis Police Department showing the arrest of Tyre Nichols. Nichols was reportedly pulled over by Memphis Police for a traffic stop on Saturday, Jan. 7 and died 3-days later. Wearing the uniform […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy