Healthline
Recognizing Early Signs of Schizophrenia
Lack of personal hygiene, poor posture, and a sudden sensitivity to lights and sound are a few early signs of schizophrenia. The early signs of schizophrenia vary widely from person to person. Some people show no signs prior to onset, while others exhibit subtle changes several years before psychotic symptoms appear.
Healthline
Understanding ‘High Functioning’ Bipolar Disorder
If your bipolar symptoms don’t notably interfere with your daily life, your healthcare professional might say you’re “high functioning.”. Bipolar disorder is a chronic mental health condition marked by significant shifts in energy and mood as well as altered thinking. Symptoms vary widely from person to person and may change over time.
Healthline
What Are the Stages of Bipolar Disorder?
Bipolar disorder can unfold in stages over time. Here’s what it might look like. Bipolar disorder is a mental health disorder characterized by severe shifts in mood and energy levels. Similar to other mental disorders, bipolar can come in stages. These stages aren’t always clearly defined, and they don’t...
ajmc.com
Chronic Respiratory Conditions Like Asthma, COPD Are Most Costly to Treat
Health care costs in the United States for respiratory conditions have increased from 1996 to 2016, particularly for chronic conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. Health care spending on respiratory conditions, especially chronic ones like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in the United States significantly...
MedicalXpress
Meningitis: Know the signs
Meningococcal meningitis and septicaemia (blood poisoning) are rare but severe diseases that can kill or leave people with life changing disabilities and health problems. Young adults, and university students in particular, are at increased risk. Symptoms can start like a bad case of flu but they get worse very quickly....
Scientist
Opioids Recruit the Immune System to Cause Withdrawal Symptoms
Researchers have uncovered one way that opioid use seems to result in withdrawal symptoms, identifying a previously unknown pathway in the immune system that results in unstable and dysfunctional connections among brain cells. Although the immune system has long been implicated in opioid withdrawal, the new findings, published January 19...
Healthline
What’s the Difference Between Schizophrenia and Anxiety?
Schizophrenia and anxiety may seem like separate experiences, but a feeling of intense, heightened anxiousness prior to psychosis can be a prominent feature of schizophrenia. Anxiety is part of the human experience: it’s your response to an anticipated threat. Anxiety, however, isn’t intended to stick with you forever. And if it does, it can indicate more may be going on.
labpulse.com
DNA tests show that mystery inflammatory syndrome may not be so rare
A rare syndrome that was first described in 2020 affects more than 15,000 adults ages 50 and older, according to an estimate published on Tuesday in JAMA Network. The disorder, vacuoles, E1-ubiquitin-activating enzyme, X-linked, autoinflammatory, somatic (VEXAS) syndrome, was a mystery illness until its genetic basis was identified less than three years ago.
Medical News Today
Early symptoms of hepatitis C: What are they?
People may not show early symptoms of hepatitis C, so they can be unaware that they have the infection. However, when symptoms appear, these may be nonspecific, such as nausea, fever, and stomach pains. As hepatitis C lingers and becomes a chronic (long-term) condition, individuals still. symptoms or can continue...
Doctors issue warning over life-threatening disease as cases spike in children
The number of children being treated for Kawasaki disease has risen dramatically by more than double over the last five years.Experienced mostly in children aged five and below, the NHS has issued a plea for more plasma donations as cases rise.Latest figures from NHS Blood and Transplant revealed a total of 706 children needing treatment for the disease between 2020-21.The new figures compare to an average of 336 children each year needing treatment for the condition over the past five years.If left untreated, Kawasaki disease can be fatal.It is not wholly known what causes Kawasaki disease to materialise but it...
MedicalXpress
Q and A: What is degenerative disk disease?
I've been struggling with back stiffness and pain for a long time, but it has gotten worse in the last few years. My doctor told me that I have degenerative disk disease. What exactly does that mean? Is it common and what can I do to feel better?. ANSWER: Degenerative...
Healthline
Understanding Air Trapping with Emphysema
Air trapping in emphysema occurs when the lung’s tiny air sacs become stretched and the airways narrow, making it difficult to catch your breath. Medications can help open up the airways and improve breathing. Air trapping is one of the serious complications of emphysema, a respiratory condition that, along...
Medical News Today
Pituitary tumor headache location and symptoms
The pituitary gland is a small gland that sits behind the bridge of the nose, beneath the brain. Tumors around this gland may cause various types of headaches, but they often cause pain in the forehead. This information comes from the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. pituitary tumors are benign,...
What It Means to Have Nightmares As an Adult, According to Experts
From the content we consume to real-life events, there’s so much out there that can influence the imaginary world we drift off to during slumber. Unfortunately, nightmares are part of this equation, too. Nightmares come in all sorts of terrorizing shapes and sizes. You may have dreamt about falling,...
2minutemedicine.com
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease associated with worse postoperative outcomes
1. Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) had lower survival rates and greater healthcare costs compared to patients without COPD following inpatient elective surgery. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) continue to have an increased risk of complications and worse outcomes following surgery,...
verywellhealth.com
Appendicitis Symptoms
Abdominal pain is the most common symptom of appendicitis. The pain usually starts around the belly button before traveling to the lower right side of the abdomen. Associated symptoms include nausea, vomiting, bowel habit changes, loss of appetite, and fever. This article highlights the symptoms of appendicitis, including a general...
hippocraticpost.com
What is HPV?
Learn more about HPV from Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust:. The Hippocratic Editorial and VT team. Please send your suggestions to [email protected]
docwirenews.com
Impact of Psychotropic Schizophrenia Treatments on Agitation
According to a report published in Schizophrenia Research, overactive, aggressive, disruptive, or agitated behavior (OADA) is a major challenge in patients with schizophrenia that can clearly increase the risk of injury and death. However, the report’s authors highlighted previous studies regarding this population that identified physical aggression as a risk factor for sudden cardiac death and agitation as a risk factor for suicide.
wdfxfox34.com
The Four Borderline Personality Disorders
Originally Posted On: https://alterbehavioralhealth.com/mental-illness/the-four-borderline-personality-disorders/. When a person hears the term “borderline personality disorder (BPD),” confusion often follows. This term represents numerous disorders, each of which varies in severity and symptoms. Understanding the complexities of and distinctions between such mental health conditions can often be perplexing. Prevalence of Borderline...
Experiencing PTSD in Relationships
Relationships are complicated enough but add one partner who has PTSD, and it can be brutal. Now, let’s say both people suffer PTSD — whoah. When both people have PTSD, it has been my experience that the relationship can provide comfort and security through understanding and empathy. However, that is not to say there are no significant hurdles to overcome.
