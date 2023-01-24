It may seem as though you are suffering from the flu, but you do not have all the symptoms, and it is not flu season. There is also that unmistakable rash characterized by a strip of mildly painful red blisters just below your rib cage. The rash you are experiencing sounds like shingles, and the news just got worse: According to a 2017 study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, shingles outbreaks may increase your risk of heart attack and stroke.

