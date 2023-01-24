Read full article on original website
Public meeting for sport Pacific halibut anglers Feb. 7
NEWPORT, Ore – Oregon’s Pacific halibut quota and season for recreational anglers is being discussed at a Feb. 7 public meeting in Newport. The meeting runs 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. with in-person and virtual options. ODFW hosts these yearly meetings to review the International Pacific Halibut...
OBITUARY: John ‘Walt’ Rigterink – May 11, 1932 – January 21, 2023
John Walter (Walt) Rigterink, 90, of Tillamook, OR, passed away suddenly at home on January 21, 2023. Walt was born on May 11,1932 in New Haven, CT to Albert Rigterink and Harriett Notier Rigterink. The family later returned to its native Michigan, where Walt grew up on a farm near Dowagiac. He attended public schools, graduated as salutatorian from Dowagiac HS in I950, and was a letterman in football, basketball, baseball, and track.
HOFFMAN CENTER FOR THE ARTS FEBRUARY GALLERY EXHIBIT FEATURES MINI-RETROSPECTIVE: JOHN R. STAHL (1937-2017), NETARTS BAY MODERNIST; Opening Reception Feb. 4th; Lecture on Stahl’s Life Feb. 18th
Large abstract paintings, etchings, block prints, monotypes, and collages compete for attention with beautifully painted watercolors that perfectly capture our shimmering coastal light. In honor of Valentine’s Day, one wall holds five exuberant individual Valentines gifted annually from the artist to his beloved wife. Never satisfied with working in only one dimension, there are also painstakingly carved, modernist, sedimentary stone sculptures and, because John was an avid hunter, traditionally carved waterfowl decoys.
WARMING CENTER OPEN THREE NIGHTS – Starting Sunday Jan. 29th, Monday Jan. 30th & Tuesday Jan. 31st
The Tillamook Warming Center will be open three nights starting tomorrow night, Sunday 01/29/2023, Monday 01/30/2023, and Tuesday 01/31/2023. The center is located at the First Christian Church at 2203 4th Street in Tillamook. The open hours are from 8pm to 7am. Please post this opening and share with anyone you know that could benefit from a safe place to stay.
