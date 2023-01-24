John Walter (Walt) Rigterink, 90, of Tillamook, OR, passed away suddenly at home on January 21, 2023. Walt was born on May 11,1932 in New Haven, CT to Albert Rigterink and Harriett Notier Rigterink. The family later returned to its native Michigan, where Walt grew up on a farm near Dowagiac. He attended public schools, graduated as salutatorian from Dowagiac HS in I950, and was a letterman in football, basketball, baseball, and track.

TILLAMOOK, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO