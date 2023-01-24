Read full article on original website
Another liberal move to slide people in who otherwise wouldn't be qualified. Now all you'll have to do is check the right boxes to get hired.
Eyes and Ears of PA
3d ago
Hopefully, that doesn't mean a pay decrease. A lot of these jobs before would allow so many years of work experience to replace a degree anyways. So not sure what the difference really is. Some, there really is no getting around having a degree for.
Robert Qambar
3d ago
ة . Understanding the fascist Jews ... قمبر As part of that order, the Shapiro Administration launched a new website where applicants can easily search among the thousands of open positions that don’t require a four-year degree..قمبر
Related
butlerradio.com
Two GOP Commissioners Disagree With CCAP Election Platform
A pair of Butler County Commissioners is disagreeing with a stance taken by a statewide advocacy group. The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania serves as the chief lobbying effort for county commissioners statewide. As part of their 2023 legislative priorities, the group is asking for counties to get an extended timeframe to pre-canvass mail-in ballots.
bctv.org
Shapiro Signs Executive Order Creating Office of Transformation and Opportunity
Office To Spur Economic Growth, Create Jobs, and Foster Innovation in Pennsylvania. Shapiro signs executive order creating Pennsylvania Office of Transformation and Opportunity and Economic Development Strategy Group to Lead Efforts to Recruit & Retain Businesses and Workers. HARRISBURG, PA – Tuesday, Governor Josh Shapiro signed an executive order establishing...
State Senator Wayne Fontana introduces proposal to raise Pennsylvania's minimum wage
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - There's another push to raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania. Democratic State Senator Wayne Fontana of Brookline proposed raising the minimum wage to $15/hour. RELATED STORIES:Pennsylvania Stands Still As Neighbors Hike Minimum Wage, But Some Lawmakers See Action In 2022Leaders renew push for increase in state's minimum wageIt's been 13 years since the U.S. raised the minimum wagePennsylvania's minimum wage to stay $7.25 while neighboring states see increases in JanuaryIt has been at $7.25/hour since 2009. Fontana's proposal would make the boost mandatory in 202. He also wants to have the minimum wage adjusted annually for inflation.
Lobbyist says she was harassed by current Pa. lawmaker, wants legislature to change misconduct rules
A woman who works for one of Pennsylvania’s most prominent unions said a state lawmaker sexually harassed her, but internal rules prevented her from bringing a complaint.
Important Information for Those Who Use Medical Marijuana in Pennsylvania: Positive Changes are Ahead
A proposed piece of legislation will improve the conditions of the PA Medical Marijuana Program. Two Pennsylvania State Senators are making a bipartisan effort to improve the Medical Marijuana Program for patients within the Commonwealth.
abc27.com
Changes coming to Pennsylvania SNAP program benefits
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Val Arkoosh advised Pennsylvania residents of upcoming changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) addition payment created during the COVID-19 health emergency and...
Pa. House stalemate stops constitutional amendments from appearing on May ballot
A department spokesperson said that the General Assembly must pass the constitutional amendment by Jan. 27 to appear on the May 2023 ballot. The post Pa. House stalemate stops constitutional amendments from appearing on May ballot appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Gov. Shapiro Signs Executive Order, Creating New State Office to Spur Economic Growth and Foster Innovation
Gov. Josh Shapiro has signed an executive order establishing the Pennsylvania Office of Transformation and Opportunity within the Governor’s Office and the Economic Development Strategy Group.
Pennsylvania takes steps to ease volunteer firefighter crisis
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania’s volunteer firefighters dwindle, lawmakers hope to reverse the trend. States nationwide struggle to recruit and retain volunteers, while simultaneously investing time and money into training required to keep up with stringent regulations. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, volunteers account for 96.8% of firefighters in Pennsylvania – the third highest percentage in the country. The national average is 70.2%. ...
Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro fills executive staff with loyal allies, political veterans
New Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s top advisors will be instrumental in helping him deliver on campaign promises like raising the minimum wage and cracking down on illegal guns.
pahomepage.com
Changes proposed to Pennsylvania medical marijuana program
Two Pennsylvania State Senators are proposing changes to Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Program. Changes proposed to Pennsylvania medical marijuana …. Two Pennsylvania State Senators are proposing changes to Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Program. Paul Pelosi attack body cam footage. Paul Pelosi attack body cam footage. SFPD body camera video of...
WGAL
Gov. Josh Shapiro signs executive order creating office to lead efforts to recruit, retain businesses
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Josh Shapiro signed an executive order Tuesday that he says will help make it easier for businesses in Pennsylvania to keep doing business in the Commonwealth. Shapiro said businesses already face a lot of challenges just opening their doors, and bureaucracy doesn't help. His order...
To really fix Harrisburg we need to fix the Pa. Constitution | Patrick Beaty
As Pa. House Speaker Mark Rozzi said, 'Harrisburg is broken.' Fixing it will require long-term solutions. The post To really fix Harrisburg we need to fix the Pa. Constitution | Patrick Beaty appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Western PA school districts, state auditor general clash over scathing tax audit
A 160-page report from the State Auditor General accuses 12 school districts, including North Allegheny and Canon-McMillan, of raising taxes without voters’ approval while stockpiling money in their reserves. The Auditor General said while this practice is, in fact, legal, it’s not transparent. Strong words were spoken by...
Shapiro signs order on new office of transformation
HARRISBURG, PA (WTAJ) – Governor Josh Shapiro signed an executive order establishing the Pennsylvania Office of Transformation and Opportunity within the Governor’s Office and the Economic Development Strategy Group. This newly created office will be a one-stop-shop for businesses looking to grow and will work to aggressively reignite Pennsylvania’s economy – fostering innovation, supporting transformational […]
Pa. lawmaker proposes law to make harassing sports officials illegal
(WHTM) — A lawmaker from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is proposing legislation that would make harassing sports officials, such as umpires and referees, illegal. Representative Anita Astorino Kulik (D-Allegheny) stated that she is introducing legislation that would create a separate offense of harassment of a sports official. The memorandum states that sometimes calls from […]
WGAL
12 Pennsylvania school districts accused of moving money to qualify for tax hikes
A dozen Pennsylvania school districts – including some in the Susquehanna Valley – are being accused of playing a shell game to move money around so they could qualify for tax hikes. Under state law, school districts can raise property taxes up to a limit. Any higher increase...
County Election Board reverses earlier decision on ballots
WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne County Election Board Wednesday reversed its recent decision to change the way voters can address mail ballot
Pennsylvania reconsiders psychiatric bed registry
(The Center Square) – After years of struggling to connect patients with psychiatric care across the state, the General Assembly wants to create a mental health treatment database to fix the ongoing miscommunication. The legislation would align Pennsylvania with care coordination offered in other states and is a step in line with recent increases in funding for mental health care. The proposal, Senate Bill 178, would create a database overseen...
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Pennsylvania residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Pennsylvania residents because surging prices for food, gas, and housing continue to squeeze the wallets of Pennsylvanians. The low-income families in Pennsylvania have experienced a significant price increase that hurts them more and put severe pressure due to rising costs for a wide range of consumer products.
