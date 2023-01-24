HARRISBURG (KDKA) - There's another push to raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania. Democratic State Senator Wayne Fontana of Brookline proposed raising the minimum wage to $15/hour. RELATED STORIES:Pennsylvania Stands Still As Neighbors Hike Minimum Wage, But Some Lawmakers See Action In 2022Leaders renew push for increase in state's minimum wageIt's been 13 years since the U.S. raised the minimum wagePennsylvania's minimum wage to stay $7.25 while neighboring states see increases in JanuaryIt has been at $7.25/hour since 2009. Fontana's proposal would make the boost mandatory in 202. He also wants to have the minimum wage adjusted annually for inflation.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO