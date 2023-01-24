ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Basketball: 3 late-cycle hidden gems the Longhorns should offer

As Texas basketball continues its quest to contend in the Big 12 and get the best positioning possible for the postseason, it feels like the recruiting trail is an afterthought for this program at the moment. Especially given the ongoing coaching search that very likely won’t wrap up until next offseason, it’s hard to tell what the immediate future holds for Texas on the recruiting trail.
Oklahoma State football: 3 second-year players who’ll become stars in 2023

A year after making the Big 12 title game and coming a yard (literally) short of beating Baylor for the crown, Oklahoma State football took a rather large step back. The Cowboys finished just 7-6 and barely made a bowl game. That had a lot to do with underwhelming play from the quarterback position as well as a major step back on the defensive side of the ball from being one of the best in the Big 12 to one of the worst.
