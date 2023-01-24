ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

This Upstate New York City Makes Top 100 Most Expensive Rental Markets In America

A new rent report highlighting the most expensive rental markets in America was released and one Upstate New York city made the top 100. Which city?. The online rental marketplace website Zumper has released its National Rent Report highlighting the most expensive places to rent in America. Syracuse ranked among the top 100 most expensive rental markets in the nation. Syracuse came in at number 89 on the list:
SYRACUSE, NY
Soft Rock Legends Air Supply to Play Central New York

Popular adult contemporary duo Air Supply is coming to Central New York in March... just in time for prom season!. Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock will bring their backing band to the Crouse Hinds Theater inside the John H. Mulroy Civic Center in Syracuse on Thursday, March 30th. Showtime is at 8pm. Their stop in Central New York is part of their multi-city "Lost in Love Experience" tour.
SYRACUSE, NY
Utica Parking Fee Increase – How Much and Where?

The Utica Common Council has approved what is believed to be the first increase fees for city owned parking garages and paved lots in three decades. The hike will impact those who pay a monthly fee for unlimited parking, and those who pay by the hour when doing business or visiting the downtown area.
UTICA, NY
Beyond Sad: Otto the Syracuse University Hawk Dies 5 Days After Mate

Otto, one-half of the popular red-tailed hawk duo that lived on Syracuse University's campus, has died just five days after his longtime mate Sue. Students from the SUNY Environmental Science and Forestry reported a felled red-tailed hawk on the grounds of the Oakwood Cemetery on January 19th. The students contacted bird enthusiast Anne Marie Higgins, an unofficial expert on the pair who also runs the Red-Tailed Hawk Tales Facebook page. Higgins confirmed the sad news: It was indeed Sue's widowed mate Otto.
SYRACUSE, NY
Photo of Utica Shooting Suspect Released By Police

Utica Police continue to look for a suspect after a shooting near the intersection of James Street and Dudley Avenue on Thursday morning. Police and Fire officials were dispatched to the scene just after 10:00 a.m. and found a male victim who had been shot in the leg. The victim's injuries are not considered life threatening. It is believed the shooting followed some type of altercation between the two.
UTICA, NY
