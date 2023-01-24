Read full article on original website
Related
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
Greenfield Central HS student dies in fatal crash
Hancock County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a Greenfield Central High School student died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indiana. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. Someone bought it at Village Pantry #5623 located at 801 Southfield Dr. in Plainfield. The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan. 23 drawing were 12-31-47-58-60 with the Powerball […]
wbiw.com
Obituary: David Eric Martin
David Eric Martin, 74, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 4:34 p.m. at IU Health Bloomington Hospital. He was born in Indianapolis on September 8, 1948, to Leonard E. Martin and Wanda Arlene (Means) Martin. Mr. Martin was a graduate of Bedford High School Class of 1966, he loved IU Football and Basketball, he loved old movies, he attended the Restoration Christian Church, he worked at Ralph Rogers for 20 years, and retired as branch manager of the BMV Bloomington branch.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Karen Kelly McNichols
Karen Kelly McNichols, 73, of Bedford died peacefully on January 21, 2023. Born April 22, 1949, in New York City, New York, she was the daughter of James and Marilyn (Lowery) Kelly. Karen grew up in a large, Irish family attending a Catholic school in Yonkers, NY, then relocated to...
WIBC.com
NWS: Winter Storm Warning For Nearly All of Indiana, Travel Hazards Expected
STATEWIDE — Anywhere from four to twelve inches of snow is expected to fall with a winter storm that will arrive in Indiana by late tonight. The National Weather Service says a winter storm warning will encompass portions of the state from Knox County all the way up to Steuben County, as far north as South Bend and all the way down to Bloomington and Washington.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Winter Storm Warning Coming Tonight
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of central Indiana, including Clinton County, from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Besides Clinton, affected...
Tracks in the snow, blood trail lead police man's body on Indy's far eastside
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 3600 block of North Wittfield Street around 12:20 a.m. for a report of shots fired.
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND issues Winter Storm Warning valid at Jan 25, 1:00 AM EST for Bartholomew, Decatur [IN] till Jan 25, 7:00 PM EST https://t.co/1aAULg6UTx https://t.co/0hJtEAjVaB. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow these links to get my forecasts for Lafayette, Muncie, Hendricks County, and Hamilton County. Need a second opinion? Click here for central Indiana National Weather Service forecasts.
bcdemocrat.com
PET TAILS: $156k brought in for humane society in 2022, looking forward to 2023
Another year is in the books and with it, more than 700 animals were served by the Brown County Humane Society. And, it was only possible because of your shared compassion for homeless animals. Here are just a few things you made possible last year. Thanks to the generosity of...
Some Hoosiers heard ‘thundersnow’ during the winter storm–here’s what it means
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Wednesday’s winter storm provided some Hoosiers with a rare weather phenomenon called “thundersnow.” Viewers in the Trafalgar area reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning while snow was falling. The National Weather Service confirmed the phenomenon in Johnson and Brown counties. Additional reports came in from Elwood in Madison County, Portland in […]
Driver slides into bank of water on southeast side of Indianapolis
As snowfall picked up in Central Indiana, a driver managed to stay dry after his truck slid into a bank on Indy's southeast side Wednesday morning.
Weekends Only to liquidate stock and close all stores, including 2 Indy-area locations
INDIANAPOLIS – Time is running out for fans of Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress. The retailer is closing its stores and liquidating its entire stock. The company has two Indianapolis-area locations: one at 8315 Center Run Dr. in Castleton and another at 8850 S. Emerson Ave. in Greenwood. The furniture store is known for its […]
wbiw.com
Mitchell woman searching for her missing mother Julie Tow
INDIANA – Jae Tolbert, of Mitchell, filed a missing person’s report on November 16, 2022, after her mother Julie A. Tow went missing. Tow was last seen in October at 3D Auto Center on Troy Avenue in Indianapolis. Tow suffers from mental illness and sometimes has psychotic episodes,...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: More snow Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS — We're wrapping up an "interesting" weather system. Yes, it did snow. Yes, travel was impacted during heavier bursts of snow. But a tremendous amount of melting and compaction kept much of the area under snowfall expectations. This was from a saturated airmass of temperatures of 32°-34° that...
Indiana Daily Student
Winter storm warning issued for Monroe County
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Monroe County, including Bloomington, from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches and winds up to 35 mph are expected, according to the National Weather Service. The low temperature Wednesday will be 31 degrees...
Police report death investigation underway at Indianapolis Planet Fitness
A death investigation is underway after a person was found dead at a southside Planet Fitness Tuesday morning.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Heavy snow potential shifts south
INDIANAPOLIS — Most of central Indiana is under a winter storm warning for Wednesday. All of our latest data indicates the potential for 5-7 inches of snow for a good part of our area. The totals will be lower where we have more mixing of the snow with rain. This is a still developing storm system and there will be some additional updates as the storms moves in.
wbiw.com
Brownstown man facing over 100 felony counts after stealing from a local convenience store
SEYMOUR – A Brownstown man is facing 101 Level 6 felony counts of theft and fraud after Seymour Police discovered he stole over $28,000 in merchandise and money from Speedway in Seymour. On Dec. 6, 2022, Seymour Police officers responded to a report of an employee stealing items and...
4th suspect in Brownsburg student's death found not guilty
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A teen was found not guilty on all charges in the 2020 murder of another teen in broad daylight in Brownsburg. Jeremy Perez was found not guilty Tuesday of murder, attempted murder and two counts of criminal recklessness. Perez was the first and only of the...
Comments / 0