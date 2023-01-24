ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.

One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indiana. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. Someone bought it at Village Pantry #5623 located at 801 Southfield Dr. in Plainfield. The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan. 23 drawing were 12-31-47-58-60 with the Powerball […]
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Obituary: David Eric Martin

David Eric Martin, 74, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 4:34 p.m. at IU Health Bloomington Hospital. He was born in Indianapolis on September 8, 1948, to Leonard E. Martin and Wanda Arlene (Means) Martin. Mr. Martin was a graduate of Bedford High School Class of 1966, he loved IU Football and Basketball, he loved old movies, he attended the Restoration Christian Church, he worked at Ralph Rogers for 20 years, and retired as branch manager of the BMV Bloomington branch.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Karen Kelly McNichols

Karen Kelly McNichols, 73, of Bedford died peacefully on January 21, 2023. Born April 22, 1949, in New York City, New York, she was the daughter of James and Marilyn (Lowery) Kelly. Karen grew up in a large, Irish family attending a Catholic school in Yonkers, NY, then relocated to...
BEDFORD, IN
WIBC.com

NWS: Winter Storm Warning For Nearly All of Indiana, Travel Hazards Expected

STATEWIDE — Anywhere from four to twelve inches of snow is expected to fall with a winter storm that will arrive in Indiana by late tonight. The National Weather Service says a winter storm warning will encompass portions of the state from Knox County all the way up to Steuben County, as far north as South Bend and all the way down to Bloomington and Washington.
INDIANA STATE
clintoncountydailynews.com

Winter Storm Warning Coming Tonight

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of central Indiana, including Clinton County, from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Besides Clinton, affected...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

IND issues Winter Storm Warning valid at Jan 25, 1:00 AM EST for Bartholomew, Decatur [IN] till Jan 25, 7:00 PM EST https://t.co/1aAULg6UTx https://t.co/0hJtEAjVaB. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow these links to get my forecasts for Lafayette, Muncie, Hendricks County, and Hamilton County. Need a second opinion? Click here for central Indiana National Weather Service forecasts.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Some Hoosiers heard ‘thundersnow’ during the winter storm–here’s what it means

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Wednesday’s winter storm provided some Hoosiers with a rare weather phenomenon called “thundersnow.” Viewers in the Trafalgar area reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning while snow was falling. The National Weather Service confirmed the phenomenon in Johnson and Brown counties. Additional reports came in from Elwood in Madison County, Portland in […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell woman searching for her missing mother Julie Tow

INDIANA – Jae Tolbert, of Mitchell, filed a missing person’s report on November 16, 2022, after her mother Julie A. Tow went missing. Tow was last seen in October at 3D Auto Center on Troy Avenue in Indianapolis. Tow suffers from mental illness and sometimes has psychotic episodes,...
MITCHELL, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: More snow Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — We're wrapping up an "interesting" weather system. Yes, it did snow. Yes, travel was impacted during heavier bursts of snow. But a tremendous amount of melting and compaction kept much of the area under snowfall expectations. This was from a saturated airmass of temperatures of 32°-34° that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Winter storm warning issued for Monroe County

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Monroe County, including Bloomington, from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches and winds up to 35 mph are expected, according to the National Weather Service. The low temperature Wednesday will be 31 degrees...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Heavy snow potential shifts south

INDIANAPOLIS — Most of central Indiana is under a winter storm warning for Wednesday. All of our latest data indicates the potential for 5-7 inches of snow for a good part of our area. The totals will be lower where we have more mixing of the snow with rain. This is a still developing storm system and there will be some additional updates as the storms moves in.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy