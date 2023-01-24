ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Demetrius Pearson

Opinion: Unsexy Indicators of Exceptionally Strong Mental Intellect

Being alone and not needing validation from others is a sign of exceptionally strong mental intellect. You're not afraid to be alone. Being alone doesn't mean you are lonely. In fact, it can be a time for self-reflection, which is important for your mental health. You may find that being alone gives you the opportunity to recharge your batteries and be more present when you are with others.
Jeremy Brower

The Next Big Thing in Anti-Aging: Discover the Benefits of NMN

For the first time, aging has been classified as a disease by the World Health Organization (WHO) in its 11th edition of the International Classification of Diseases. This revolutionary classification opens up new opportunities for research into innovative treatments to slow down or counteract illnesses associated with aging, such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disorders.

