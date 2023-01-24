A Fort Pierre resident came close to losing $30-thousand dollars after their computer locked up earlier this week. A source close to the situation told DRG Media Group News the person called the phone number that appeared on the computer screen, thinking it was technical support for Microsoft. The individual was kept on the phone for several hours, withdrew $30-thousand from their account and started to send the money to the person on the phone using a coin cloud machine at a local convenience store.

FORT PIERRE, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO