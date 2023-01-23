ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA



 

WSU student found dead in dorm identified

PULLMAN, Wash. — A Washington State University (WSU) student was found dead in his dorm room on Jan. 22. The student was identified as 19-year-old Luke Morgan Tyler. WSU Police Chief Gary Jenkins confirmed that a student died over the weekend at WSU. Jenkins could not release the cause of death but said any assumptions are premature.
