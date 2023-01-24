ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

In frontline hospital in Ukraine, Western tanks can’t come soon enough

At a frontline hospital near Ukraine’s Soledar, doctors say many of those killed and wounded may have escaped such severe injuries if they had been fighting in modern Western tanks rather than the Soviet-era models Ukraine has mostly been using until now.
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization

Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
Experts rank the best US presidents of all time

Stacker rounded up the best U.S. presidents of all time based on rankings from C-SPAN.
Video of Memphis traffic stop to be released; FDA backs vaccine plan; California storms boost water allocations | Hot off the Wire podcast

Five fired Memphis police officers have been charged with murder and other crimes in the killing of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop. Video of the Jan. 7 traffic stop will be released to the public sometime Friday evening.
