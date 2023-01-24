LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Major construction is planned for two bridges in Ingham County over US-127. The construction project is part of the U*S-127 construction project that is expected to be completed in 2026. The two bridges are located within the US-127 and I-496 interchange in Lansing. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the southbound ramp of US-127 to the westbound and eastbound I-496 ramp will be closed during the project.

INGHAM COUNTY, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO