Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools cancel Monday classes after weekend snow
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of Mid-Michigan students will get to sleep in and enjoy a three-day weekend. Several schools canceled classes for Monday after a significant snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Many of the schools that closed by Sunday evening were located north of the Great Lakes Bay Region and in the Thumb.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Gusty winds and snow for the afternoon
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole talks about our snow chances for the weekend. Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to take a look at the top headlines of the morning. ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 27, 2023. Average High: 30º Average Low 16º. Lansing Record...
fox2detroit.com
More snow in Southeast Michigan: Saturday night snowfall totals into Sunday morning
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Another round of snow is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. Snow totals vary greatly depending on your location so here are the details. macOS Ventura: 4 new apps you'll loveCleanMyMac by MacPaw|. Another weather system is gearing up to impact us starting around 5...
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
“Everybody is going slow,” Lansing drivers toughing out snowy conditions
After a fairly snowless start to the year across mid-Michigan, winter returned to the region Wednesday.
Snow totals: Here's which cities got the most snow Wednesday in Southeast Michigan
The final snow totals for a winter storm that rolled through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday are in, and it looks like Ann Arbor got hit the hardest.
UPDATED: Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for January 25
Ah, sure - a couple inches dropped over the weekend, but that's nothing by Michigan standards. Looks like we're finally getting our first significant snow event of the month. Winter Weather Advisories issued for much of Mid-Michigan. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for parts of southern...
WILX-TV
Two bridges over US-127 and I-496 to be replaced
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Major construction is planned for two bridges in Ingham County over US-127. The construction project is part of the U*S-127 construction project that is expected to be completed in 2026. The two bridges are located within the US-127 and I-496 interchange in Lansing. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the southbound ramp of US-127 to the westbound and eastbound I-496 ramp will be closed during the project.
Snow storm heading towards mid-Michigan, 3-6 inches forecasted
Higher snowfall totals associated with this system and winds gusting near 25 mph will likely reduce visibility and create rough road conditions for your Wednesday evening commute.
Snowfall forecast for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon might have you surprised tomorrow
A widespread snow this afternoon and evening will transition to a robust spurt of lake-effect snow Thursday morning. If you are expecting Thursday morning to have quieter weather, you could be unpleasantly surprised while traveling. The widespread snow this afternoon will break down and taper fairly quickly early this evening...
wcsx.com
Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way
It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
WILX-TV
East Lansing High School closed Friday for safety concerns
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing High School is closed Friday due to safety concerns. All other ELPS buildings will remain open. The closure comes as high school students staged a walkout Thursday morning following concerns over an increase in student fights. The Thursday night basketball game between East Lansing High School and Okemos was postponed due to safety concerns. Last week, a gun was found in a student’s backpack during a fight at the boys’ varsity basketball game. The student does not go to East Lansing.
WILX-TV
Lansing deer survives after having its head stuck in bucket for 2 weeks
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A deer has earned himself the nickname Lucky after surviving nearly two weeks with his head stuck in a Halloween pumpkin bucket. His head was freed from the bucket Sunday. A Metro Detroit group assisted in the rescue in Lansing’s Groesbeck neighborhood. Rescuers had a difficult...
WILX-TV
Lansing police confirm shooting at Northrup, Cedar St.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police confirm a shooting occurred Friday at approximately 2 p.m. at Northrup and Cedar St. WILX is at the scene and will provide an update when more information becomes available. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight...
WILX-TV
Sleep in Heavenly Peace holds build a bed community event
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People got a chance to help Sleep in Heavenly Peace Lansing Chapter build 40 beds for kids in need. On Saturday afternoon, the organization built 40 beds for kids in need. Their new warehouse allowed them to build inside instead of outdoors. The chapter helped about 27 children who were left without beds after The Knob Hill Apartment fire that burnt down in December 2022.
WILX-TV
Charlotte boys sweep season series against Lansing Sexton
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Charlotte going for the regular season sweep of the J-Dubs after winning the first meeting by three but it was Sexton who jumped out to the early lead. But Charlotte, behind the efforts of Braden Hill, came back and got the win 61 to 50. Charlotte...
WILX-TV
Saginaw Highway reopened after Lansing pedestrian killed in crash
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Saginaw Highway was closed for hours Friday after a pedestrian was killed. The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. between Nixon Road and Broadbent Road in Delta Township. According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, the 45-year-old man from Grand Ledge was traveling...
This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan
ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
Comments / 0