82 of 83 Michigan counties at low COVID level, CDC says

Almost all of Michigan’s counties are at a low COVID-19 Community Level, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Jan. 26. Monroe County, bordering Ohio, is the only county that’s not at a low level. Monroe is at a medium level, since hospital admissions are slightly higher in the metro Toledo area.
The grassroots fundraising gap between Democrats and Republicans was huge. It’s still a drop in the bucket.

In the 2022 election, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer fundraised a record-smashing $38 million from donors throughout the U.S. on a national political profile. But an analysis of campaign finance records by MLive found similar legions of small dollars donors, through contributions of $200 or less, also bolstered Democrats running for Michigan’s House and Senate.
Upper Peninsula paper mill gets $200M under $1.1B spending bill OK’d by Michigan legislature

An Escanaba-area paper mill will see $200 million in grant funding under a nearly $1.1 billion spending bill initially meant only to close out the 2021-22 fiscal year. Other priority areas to receive millions in funding include an affordable housing program, a community revitalization program and more funding for the state’s Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve fund.
