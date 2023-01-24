Read full article on original website
Democrats hit the ground running: Your guide to Michigan politics
Of all the stereotypes about government, there’s one that generally holds true: its wheels turn slowly, especially when it comes to making policy. This week bucked the trend as Democrats sought to make a statement about how they intend to wield control of Lansing. Welcome to your guide to Michigan politics.
Senate Democrats move to enact early presidential primary date for Michigan
Michigan Democrats are working fast on legislation to move next year’s presidential primary date up to Feb. 27. The bill was passed by Senate Democrats Thursday, Jan. 26 in order to ensure they can quickly comply with Democratic National Convention deadline of Feb. 1 to become an early primary state.
Court reverses decision, stops Michigan tipped wage from increasing next month
A Court of Appeals decision has reversed course for Michigan’s minimum and tipped wage increase. The decision comes just 25 days before restaurants were going to be legally obligated to raise minimum wages to $13.03 and $11.73 for tipped employees. The current state minimum wage is $10.10 and tipped...
82 of 83 Michigan counties at low COVID level, CDC says
Almost all of Michigan’s counties are at a low COVID-19 Community Level, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Jan. 26. Monroe County, bordering Ohio, is the only county that’s not at a low level. Monroe is at a medium level, since hospital admissions are slightly higher in the metro Toledo area.
The grassroots fundraising gap between Democrats and Republicans was huge. It’s still a drop in the bucket.
In the 2022 election, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer fundraised a record-smashing $38 million from donors throughout the U.S. on a national political profile. But an analysis of campaign finance records by MLive found similar legions of small dollars donors, through contributions of $200 or less, also bolstered Democrats running for Michigan’s House and Senate.
566,000 Michiganders approved for student debt relief before plan was blocked
About 864,000 Michiganders applied or were deemed automatically eligible for student loan forgiveness before courts halted the plan last year, new data from the White House shows. And 566,000 of those borrowers were approved for federal debt forgiveness. But legal challenges mean it could be months before borrowers see relief...
Upper Peninsula paper mill gets $200M under $1.1B spending bill OK’d by Michigan legislature
An Escanaba-area paper mill will see $200 million in grant funding under a nearly $1.1 billion spending bill initially meant only to close out the 2021-22 fiscal year. Other priority areas to receive millions in funding include an affordable housing program, a community revitalization program and more funding for the state’s Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve fund.
Michigan AG wants to seal evidence defendant in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot threatened to expose
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI – The Michigan Attorney General’s Office wants to block public access to evidence in the case of five men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Attorney General Dana Nessel on Jan. 25 submitted a motion requesting a protective order from Antrim...
Their conspiracies flopped. Now election deniers may lead the Michigan GOP.
JACKSON, MI – In the birthplace of the Republican Party platform, the Michigan GOP is having somewhat of a midlife crisis. Republicans lost big in November, as infighting over loyalty to former President Donald Trump turned off big-money donors. But so did too much focus on “red meat issues,” the MIGOP’s chief of staff argued post-election.
Powerball results for 01/28/23; did anyone win the $576 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – Four players won at least $1 million, but there was no winner of the $576 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Saturday, Jan. 28. That means the drawing on Monday, Jan. 30 will be worth $613 million with a cash option of $329 million.
DTE must stop toxic coal ash disposal at two Michigan plants
MONROE, MI — DTE Energy must soon stop depositing a toxic waste product into surface water ponds at two Michigan coal-fired power plants because the facilities are not adequately protecting nearby groundwater, regulators say. On Jan. 25, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it will deny DTE’s application to...
Registration, nominations open for 2023 Women’s Summit, Women Who Shape the State awards
Connect, empower and celebrate Michigan women at the 2023 MLive Women’s Summit presented by Consumers Energy. On May 15 at the Crowne Plaza Lansing West, this two-part program will bring hundreds of women together from all over the state to connect and learn from each other. To register, visit https://events.mlive.com/womenssummit2023.
Northern Michigan nurse allegedly falsified patient records to conceal missing medication doses
Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has accused a Gaylord-based nurse of intentionally altering medication administration records in order to hide that certain doses of medication were not accounted for, according to a press release from Nessel’s office. Jennifer Porter, 49, of Vanderbilt, was arraigned Wednesday in 87th District...
Believe it or not, the top-rated Detroit-style pizza in the US isn’t in Michigan
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC - Michigan has no shortage of highly-rated Detroit-style pizza places, but the highest-rated one isn’t actually located in either of the Lower or Upper Peninsulas. It’s actually in Mount Pleasant. No, not the home of the Chippewas. This is the home of the College of...
Will winter end soon? Michigan’s Woody the Woodchuck ready to give her prediction
HOWELL, MI -- Is spring on the horizon or will Michigan face another six weeks of winter? Michigan’s official groundhog will soon decide. Woody the Woodchuck, a female groundhog, is planning to make her 25th prediction in front of a live audience around 8:30 a.m. for Groundhog Day on Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Howell Nature Center.
DNR’s new interactive map shows where Michigan’s state-record fish were caught
LANSING, MI -- Looking for your next big fish adventure?. If so, the Michigan Department of Natural Resource has a new tool made just for you. On Friday, the DNR debuted its new Master Angler Program map. The user-friendly, interactive tool displays information on all state-record and Master Angler catches,...
Recently retired Oakland County woman wins $1 million lottery prize
LANSING, MI -- An Oakland County woman’s retirement is off to a tremendous start after she recently won a $1 million prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Double Diamond instant game. “I’ve been playing Double Diamond since it came out and have been very lucky on it, so I...
National parks along Lake Superior to be first to fully decarbonize
The five national parks along the Lake Superior shoreline will completely decarbonize buildings and vehicles within four years, a challenging goal meant to match the urgent need for climate action. The Lake Superior national parks are expected to be the first nationwide to comprehensively decarbonize, which means to eliminate carbon-dioxide...
More snow coming: Alberta Clipper storm today, storm from Iowa tomorrow
Michigan has two snowy periods coming at us from this afternoon through Sunday morning. The two storm systems will each have their own personality and bring accumulating snow to different parts of Lower Michigan. The first snow-maker is an Alberta Clipper storm system. An Alberta Clipper is a storm center...
‘You help make West Michigan special,’ Betsy and Dick DeVos tell lakeshore arts groups
HOLLAND, MI — Representatives of 15 West Michigan arts and culture nonprofits participated Friday in a strategic planning session hosted by the Maryland-based DeVos Institute of Arts Management. Gathered at the Haworth Hotel and Conference Center at Hope College, attendees heard opening remarks from Dick and Betsy DeVos followed...
