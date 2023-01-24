State Police to host free child safety seat installation event in Monroe on January 25th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, a free child safety seat installation event will take place at the Oschner LSU Health-Monroe Medical Center, which is located at 4864 Jackson Street in Monroe, La. The event will last from 9 AM to Noon.
Attendants will learn how to select proper child restraint, ensure that their child is placed into the restraint properly, and ensure that the restraint is correctly installed in their vehicle.
