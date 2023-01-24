ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

State Police to host free child safety seat installation event in Monroe on January 25th

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FLSGH_0kPh2Qny00

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, a free child safety seat installation event will take place at the Oschner LSU Health-Monroe Medical Center, which is located at 4864 Jackson Street in Monroe, La. The event will last from 9 AM to Noon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qGss2_0kPh2Qny00

Attendants will learn how to select proper child restraint, ensure that their child is placed into the restraint properly, and ensure that the restraint is correctly installed in their vehicle.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KNOE TV8

Monroe police investigating shots fired at officers

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating an incident of shots fired at Monroe Police officers around 2 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2023. MPD says they responded to a shots-fired complaint at Kingsway Apartments when three or four individuals ran into the road and began shooting at the officers as they arrived on the scene.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

City of Monroe Announces Upcoming Road Project

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 1:30 PM Mayor Friday Ellis and the City of Monroe will announce the broken ground on the Lee Avenue Street Improvements Project. The location of this event is 300 Forrest Avenue, which is behind Fire Station No. 4.
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Authorities to investigate Ouachita Parish Murder-Suicide

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were contacted and asked to do a welfare check on two residents at a residence on the 300 block of Elmwood Drive in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, authorities located both residents deceased due to an apparent murder-suicide.
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance finding man wanted for Simple Burglary

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s office is currently searching for Jordan Andrew Copeland. Copeland is a 22-year-old white man who stands at five feet two inches and weighs 130 pounds. He is frequently seen around the Downsville area. Copeland is wanted by authorities for outstanding […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for 24-year-old woman; wanted for cruelty to the infirmed

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting information on the whereabouts of 24-year-old Cierra Dianna Shkuratoff. Shkuratoff is a White female who stands at five feet and seven inches and weighs 230 pounds. She is frequently around the Bernice and Homer areas. Shkuratoff is wanted for her outstanding felony warrant […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Fire Department responds to structure fire

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Monroe Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 1100 block of Sherrouse Street in Monroe. The cause of the fire is still under investigation; however, the fire department determined that the fire started at the front of the building. Monroe Fire Department says […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities respond to 2 Bastrop shootings; one victim dies

MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 25, 2023, the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate shootings inside the city limits of Bastrop, La. The first was at Henry street and MLK at approximately 9:21 pm. According to authorities, the victim in the incident was transported to a local hospital for treatment.    At approximately 11:33 […]
BASTROP, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Lincoln Parish Library to host teen game night February 9th

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Lincoln Parish Library will host a teen game night. This event starts at 6:00 PM and will be held in the new improved teen department. For more information on this event, you can contact Kris Patrick at (318) 513-5518 or by email at teens@mylpl.org.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Accident issues on Winnsboro Road causes residents to take action

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– On Monday, January 23, the Ouachita Police Jury met. A traffic evaluation for the area on Winnsboro Road, state Highway 15, near the new Dollar General, was made known. 250 residents signed a petition to have the area evaluated and hopefully fixed. Mamie Corbin, the resident who started the petition, tells us […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Morehouse Parish deputies investigating two separate shootings

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings inside the city limits of Bastrop. Deputies say on Jan. 25 at 9:21 p.m., they responded to a shooting at the intersection of Henry Street and Martin Luther King. A victim was taken to Morehouse General Hospital for treatment.
BASTROP, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish woman wanted for Distribution of Narcotics

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s office is currently searching for Jennifer Michelle Wise. Wise is a 37-year-old white female, who stands at five feet and four inches and weighs 130 pounds. She is frequently seen around West Monroe. Wise is wanted by authorities for outstanding […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

69K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy