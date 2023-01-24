Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Chelsea brings in Gusto from Lyon as 16th signing of new era
Chelsea completed its 16th signing in two transfer windows since the club came under new ownership, bringing in France under-21 right back Malo Gusto from Lyon on Sunday. The 19-year-old Gusto moves for a reported 26.3 million pounds ($32.5 million) and will finish the season on loan at the French club where he has established himself as an attacking full back. He is viewed as long-term competition for Reece James.
Red Bulls transfer Patryk Klimala to Israel Premier League team
Two-year MLS veteran Patryk Klimala has been transferred from the Red Bulls to the Israel Premier League, the team announced
