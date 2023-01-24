Chelsea completed its 16th signing in two transfer windows since the club came under new ownership, bringing in France under-21 right back Malo Gusto from Lyon on Sunday. The 19-year-old Gusto moves for a reported 26.3 million pounds ($32.5 million) and will finish the season on loan at the French club where he has established himself as an attacking full back. He is viewed as long-term competition for Reece James.

16 HOURS AGO