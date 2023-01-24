ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

1 dead, 7 injured after gunfire erupts during filming of music video in Oakland

By Jasmine Sheena
New York Post
 5 days ago

A shootout killed one person and injured seven others during the filming of a music video in Oakland, California, on Monday, marking the third mass shooting to rock the state in as many days, authorities said.

The gunfire erupted around 6 p.m. at a Valero gas station that was being used as a music video set, witnesses told news station KTVU .

Police found no victims when they arrived, but dozens of shell casings.

“Shortly thereafter, our communications division received notification of multiple gunshot wound victims, who self-transported to local hospitals,” Oakland Police Officer Kim Armstead said at a press conference.

Relatives identified the deceased victim as 18-year-old Mario Navarro, according to KTVU.

“I’m heartbroken right now,” his cousin, Olga Navarro, told the outlet. “He was really sweet.  He kind of liked music. He was really good.”

One person was killed and seven others were injured in a shootout at a Valero gas station in Oakland, California.
AP
Witnesses said the gunfire started around 6 p.m. at the gas station that was being used as a music video set.
KTVU

The seven other victims have not been identified, but are listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and the motive for the shooting is unclear.

“This is an active investigation, and as you can imagine, very fluid,” Armstead said.

Relatives identified the deceased victim as 18-year-old Mario Navarro, according to KTVU.
KTVU

The police department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The shooting took place hours after a 67-year-old gunman killed seven people and critically wounded another person in shootings at two locations in Half Moon Bay. The suspect, identified by police as Chunli Zhao, later turned himself in to authorities.

And less than 48 hours earlier in Southern California, 11 people were killed at a dance studio in Monterey Park .

Authorities said the seven other victims are in stable condition.
KTVU
This shooting took place hours after a 67-year-old gunman killed seven people in two locations in Half Moon Bay, California.
AP

The gunman, identified by authorities as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran , was found dead after apparently shooting himself. Police said Tran used to frequent the studio.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called for stricter gun control in the wake of the shootings in Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park.

“The Second Amendment is becoming a suicide pact,” he said on CBS’ “Evening News” on Monday.

