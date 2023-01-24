ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

‘Other’ party registration breaks double digits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that, in December and for the first time, Kentucky voter registration under “other” political affiliations has broken the 10 percent mark. In December, Kentucky saw 6,103 new voters register, for a net gain of 509 new voters. Meanwhile,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Lara Mattingly

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With thousands of children in Kentucky in the foster care and adoption systems, families that take in these children are more necessary than ever. The families that have taken these children as their own need a little help sometimes navigating all the systems and adjusting to changes.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) - Police in New York say multiple people have died in a crash this weekend. WWNY reports the collision happened at about 6 a.m. Saturday on State Route 37 in the Louisville area between a box truck and an express bus. New York State...

Comments / 0

Community Policy