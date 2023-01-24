Read full article on original website
Related
WBKO
‘Other’ party registration breaks double digits
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that, in December and for the first time, Kentucky voter registration under “other” political affiliations has broken the 10 percent mark. In December, Kentucky saw 6,103 new voters register, for a net gain of 509 new voters. Meanwhile,...
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Lara Mattingly
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With thousands of children in Kentucky in the foster care and adoption systems, families that take in these children are more necessary than ever. The families that have taken these children as their own need a little help sometimes navigating all the systems and adjusting to changes.
WBKO
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) - Police in New York say multiple people have died in a crash this weekend. WWNY reports the collision happened at about 6 a.m. Saturday on State Route 37 in the Louisville area between a box truck and an express bus. New York State...
WBKO
Kentucky State Police searching for Hart County inmate who escaped while on work release
MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police officers are searching for a Hart County inmate who escaped while assigned to work release at the Hart County Animal Shelter. The inmate, 29-year-old Abdullah Qasem, was described as a white male, approximately 6′ 2″ tall and weighing approximately 250 pounds.
Comments / 0